Natural Gas Falls For A Fourth Consecutive Day, Closing Out The Week Down Sharply Nearly 20 Cents; Front-Month Price Under $2.50

Natural gas front-month May contract finishes the last trading day of the week down nearly 1%, losing an additional 3 cents to fall under $2.50.

Investment Thesis

Medium range weather models continue to support light demand and thus strong inventory build in the weeks ahead. While this has and could continue to provide near-term downside risk, the cheapened commodity presents an opportunity for investors to take advantage with long positions for the upcoming cooling demand season.

Thursday's EIA report and medium-range forecast models support bearish sentiment

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its weekly storage report Thursday morning. The report revealed a bearish inventory build of 92 BCF for the week ending April 12, topping consensus estimates of 87 BCF. The build of 92 BCF for the week ending April 12 is compared to the 34 BCF withdrawal from a year ago and the 5-yr avg. build of 21 BCF. Stockpiles stand at 1,247 BCF vs. 1,304 BCF a year ago, and the 5-yr avg. of 1,661 BCF. That's 57 BCF and 414 BCF less than a year ago and the 5-yr avg., respectively. Figures 1 and 2 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA's natural gas storage report for the week of April 8-12.

Figure 1: Thursday's (April 18, 2019) EIA Natural Gas Storage Report (Table Format) for week of Apr. 8-12, 2019.

Source: EIA

Figure 2: Thursday's (April 18, 2019) EIA Natural Gas Storage Report (Graph Format) for week of Apr. 8-12, 2019.

Source: EIA

The EIA at 2 pm EDT, Thursday, also released its weekly natural gas supply and demand data. The report showed increases in both supply and demand from last week. Week over week (WoW) natural gas supply increased 0.6 BCF/day to 94.6 BCF/day which is up 8.6 BCF/day year over year (YoY). Meanwhile, natural gas demand increased week over week 1.6 BCF/day to 78.1 BCF/day, down though -3.7 BCF/day year over year.

Natural gas prices closed lower for the fourth consecutive day. The front-month May futures contract settled almost 3 cents (-$0.027 or 2.7 cents) lower to $2.49, just breaking the key $2.50 level. For the week, the May contract has consolidated over 6% or nearly 20 cents from $2.67 to $2.49. The June contract which currently holds UGAZ and DGAZ decreased 2.4 cents (-$0.024) to $2.54. Figure 3 below is a chart showing the price trend of NYMEX's front-month May futures contract over the past week.

Source: Investing.com

The United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished Thursday down 0.68% to $21.94. Figure 3 below is a chart showing the price trend of UNG over the past week.

The VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL) finished the last trading day of the week down 2.25% and 1.59% to $23.50 and $17.93, respectively. Meanwhile, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD) finished up 2.39% and 1.56% to $130.44 and $25.45, respectively. Figure 4 below is a chart showing the price trend of DGAZ over the past week.

The weather pattern nationally over the next couple of weeks looks to be mild to warm with a zonal to semi-zonal flow pattern. This will keep demand light which in turn will promote strong injection in the days and weeks ahead. Figure 4 is an upper level map from the 18z GEFS depicting a semi-zonal weather pattern over the Lower 48 with higher heights established over the eastern half of the country in the 11-16 day time frame (April 29-May 4). This suggests a warm pattern over a large part of the country during this time frame.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 5 is an upper level map from the 12z ECMWF depicting a semi-zonal weather pattern over the Lower 48 with higher heights established over the eastern half of the country in the 10-15 day time frame (April 28-May 3). This suggests a warm pattern over a large part of the country during this time frame.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 6 below is forecast of the Arctic Oscillation (AO) and the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) teleconnections. Both are forecast to largely be in a positive phase over the two-week period. The AO is projected to move into a neutral phase towards the end of the two-week period. Overall, this supports a warm outlook for a large part of the nation.

Source: NOAA

Longer range forecast models are mixed on the weather pattern in the 14-21 day range with the ECMWF Weeklies indicating a warm West U.S. vs. a cool East U.S. scenario, while the CFSv2 is suggesting a continuation of what the medium range models are indicating in the 10-16 day which is a mild to warm pattern enveloping much of the country amid a zonal or semi-zonal flow setup. Figure 7 is a map from the CFSv2 model showing a zonal to semi-zonal pattern with higher heights over southern Canada and the Lower 48 in the 15-21-day period (May 2-9). This supports a warmer than normal outlook for much of the country during this time frame as well.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 8 is a map from the newly released ECMWF weeklies depicting a warm West U.S. vs. cool East U.S. in the 14-21-day time frame (May 1-8).

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trading Thoughts

Expect bearishness to continue in the near term, backed by medium-range forecast models and the stronger inventory build than expected report. Further declines over the next week are possible, given the level of bearishness out there. However, it's a good opportunity for investors thinking long term. My new price range for the week with regard to the front-month May futures contract is $2.40 to $2.70 and for the June contract $2.45 to $2.75. UNG should trade between $18.00 and $25.00.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.