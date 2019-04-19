Tortoise MLP Fund: A Good Source Of Income, But Not That Well-Diversified

One of the best ways for investors to generate income is through investing in master limited partnerships (MLPs). These entities are publicly traded partnerships, as opposed to corporations, that are able to pass through tax advantages such as depreciation and amortization. They also typically pay out a high percentage of their cash flow to their limited partners, and this results in them boasting very high distribution yields. Unfortunately, these entities are difficult to include in IRAs and similar retirement accounts despite the fact that their characteristics make them the perfect vehicle to use to generate income for retirees. Fortunately, we can work around that by investing in closed-end funds focusing on the sector such as the Tortoise MLP Fund (NTG).

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Tortoise MLP Fund has the objective of generating a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current distributions. This objective is likely to sit well with those investors seeking income, such as the aforementioned retirees. With that said though, the fund will also seek to boost its total returns by investing in those companies that its management expects to be able to generate capital gains, as capital gains play a vital role in maximizing total returns.

As might be expected from its name, the Tortoise MLP Fund invests heavily in master limited partnerships, with such companies accounting for approximately 77% of the fund's total assets. Perhaps interestingly, the remainder of its assets are in entities that are not actually MLPs:

Source: Tortoise Advisors

The overwhelming majority of master limited partnerships operate in the energy industry. This makes sense, since there are only a few industries in which Federal law allows these companies to operate (energy, finance, and real estate, exclusively). The companies that are in the fund that are not actually structured as MLPs typically operate in a similar capacity, and from the perspective of most investors, the real difference is how they are taxed. There are more differences than that, such as the presence of a general partner in MLPs, but most investors seem to be focused on the differences in taxation.

The majority of master limited partnerships that still exist are providers of energy infrastructure services, such as pipelines, resource processing, and other forms of resources transportation. Prior to the oil bear market in late 2014, there were also MLPs that operated as upstream producers and actually pulled resources out of the ground, but they have largely been forced to restructure and change their business model as a result of the low oil prices that dominated 2015 and 2016. As might be expected then, the fund is dominated by midstream companies:

Source: Tortoise Advisors

This is also something that income-focused investors such as retirees should appreciate. This is due to the fact that midstream companies are resistant to commodity price fluctuations, as their primary revenue source is extracting a fee for each unit of oil or natural gas that moves through their transportation network. Thus, these companies are more dependent on volumes of transported goods than anything else, and while it is certainly true that producers may decrease their production if commodity prices decline, the contracts that customers have with the midstream providers typically require a minimum quantity of resources to be paid for. This model allows these companies to enjoy relatively steady cash flows that lend their support to the distribution. Thus, this is definitely something that people seeking a dependable source of income should appreciate.

The largest positions held by the fund are quite similar to the largest positions held by many of the other MLP funds that I have written about over the past several days. These positions consist of some of the largest midstream companies in the United States:

Source: Tortoise Advisors

One thing that immediately springs to my attention is the fact that the fund is very heavily exposed to only a handful of companies. The 10 largest positions in the fund account for a combined total of 59.6% of the fund's total assets. This does expose investors to a certain amount of risk, although, admittedly, any sector-wide problem that drags down the share prices of all of these companies and thus the fund would still drag down the fund even if it were not so concentrated, so we cannot complain much.

What we do see here, though, is a great deal of company-specific exposure at the top. This is something that I talk about a great deal when I am analyzing a fund. As my regular readers on this topic are no doubt aware, I generally dislike seeing any single position account for more than 5% of a fund's total assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which an asset begins to expose a fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk that any financial asset has that is independent of the market as a whole. The concern here is that some event could occur that causes a company's stock price to move downward independent of the broader market, and if that stock has a high weighting in the overall portfolio, then such an event would have a very noticeable impact on the fund's value. As we can see above, there are five assets in NTG's portfolio that have a weighting greater than 5%. One of these, Energy Transfer (ET) has a weighting that is more than double that. Therefore, we should keep in mind the risks that this situation poses when considering an investment in the fund.

As mentioned in the introduction, fund's such as NTG can easily be used in individual retirement accounts and other tax-deferred vehicles. This differs from MLPs due to the fact that the fund will not expose the IRA to unrelated business taxable income. This comes about because the Tortoise MLP Fund is actually structured as a C-corp, so it pays taxes on the income that it generates off of its portfolio and then issues a single 1099 to its shareholders. The fact that the fund pays taxes on the fund level does act as something of a drag on returns, but it is still paying out a respectable after-tax distribution, so this is not the end of the world. The fact that the fund is a C-corp also allows it to invest more than 25% of its assets into MLPs, which allows it to generate higher distribution income than a fund that cannot invest such a large proportion of its assets into these entities.

Why Invest In Midstream?

Midstream companies are vital to the energy boom that North America has been experiencing over the past few years. This is due to the fact that these companies are the ones that carry the resources that are produced away from the oil & gas fields and to the market where they can be sold. As we can see here, the quantity of these resources has increased over the past year, with every major basin in the United States posting an increase in production year over year:

Source: Energy Information Administration

This production is expected to continue to grow over the next few years:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

As we discussed earlier, midstream companies such as the ones NTG invests in make their money based on the volume of resources that they transport. They generally do not have upstream operations, so they do not directly benefit from higher production levels through the sale of these resources, but the higher production levels should benefit these companies, as it will result in a higher volume of resources that need to be transported to market. We have, in fact, already been seeing this, as quite a few of the companies in the fund's portfolio have posted fairly strong year-over-year growth in 2018 compared to 2017.

As anyone that follows the midstream industry could likely tell you, these companies have been embarking on various new projects meant to increase the capacity of resources that they can transport or process. This is vital to the growth story here, as all of the existing infrastructure has a finite capacity that it can handle, and by and large the existing infrastructure is running at its limit. This is something of a good thing, as all of the new facilities being constructed have already secured contracts that should ensure that they generate a positive return for their owners. Thus, these projects should serve to drive the industry's growth over the next few years.

Distributions

As the companies that the Tortoise MLP Fund invests in have made the payment of high distributions a critical part of their investment thesis, we might expect the fund itself to boast a high yield. This is indeed the case, as the fund currently yields 11.94%.

One thing that may concern potential investors is the fact that a sizable portion of these distributions is classified as return of capital. We can see this here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

As return of capital distributions are distributions in excess of net income, this can be an indication that a fund is returning an investor's own money back to them. However, there are other things that can result in a distribution being classified as return of capital, including the distribution of unrealized gains or the distribution of certain money received from a partnership. This second point is very important for our purposes here, as this is the reason why many MLP funds have a significant amount of return of capital distributions. The important thing here is whether or not the return of capital distributions are destructive to the fund's net asset value. As we can clearly see here, this does not appear to be the case:

Source: Morningstar

As the fund's net asset value has held up just fine despite the return of capital distributions, we can conclude that they are not coming from the fund returning a shareholder's money back to them, so we should simply enjoy the tax-deferred high level of income.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical for us to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund such as NTG, the usual way to value it is by using net asset value, which is the market value of all of the assets in the fund minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the shareholders would receive if the fund were liquidated and shut down.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of the fund when they are trading at a price that is below the fund's net asset value. This is because it essentially means that we are acquiring the assets of the fund for less than they are actually worth. Fortunately, this is indeed the case right now. As of the time of writing, the Tortoise MLP Fund has a net asset value of $14.98 per share, but it trades for only $14.06 per share. Thus, the fund is trading at an appealing 6.14% discount to net asset value. This is a fairly appealing price that represents a decent entry opportunity.

Conclusion

In conclusion, master limited partnerships are a great vehicle for retirees looking for income, but the difficulties of using them in an IRA offset these advantages. The Tortoise MLP Fund offers investors a way to offset the tax problems and generate a high level of income at the same time. Admittedly, the fund is nowhere near as diverse as I would like, but it does trade at an appealing price right now.

