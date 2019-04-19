ConocoPhillips: A Major M&A Target

The Chevron (CVX) deal to acquire Anadarko Petroleum (APC) set off a wave of speculation throughout the rather boring energy sector as to "who's next". The usual Permian companies topped the list - Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Diamondback Energy (FANG), and Concho Resources (CXO) - just to name a few. However, while APC's Permian assets seem to get most of the rah-rah-rah from the press, note that Anadarko also has six deepwater hubs in the Gulf of Mexico, growing production in Colorado's DJ Basin, and is expecting significant future cash flow from its Mozambique LNG asset. The point is that Chevron will be picking up a diversified set of assets that are symbiotic with its current assets.

The question now is: what other diversified E&P company - that is big enough to move the needle for an international major - might be next? It's clear what company is at the top-of-the-list: ConocoPhillips (COP).

ConocoPhillips High-Level Metrics (@ YE 2018):

ConocoPhillips Full-Year 2018 Market Cap $74.6 billion Long-term Debt $15 billion Cash On Hand $6.4 billion Shares Outstanding 1.17 billion Avg Daily Production (Excluding Libya) 1.242 million boe/d Avg Realized Price $53.88/boe Cash from Operations $12.3 billion Proved Reserves 5.3 billion boe Proved Reserves Per Share 4.53 boe/share Net Income $6.3 billion Net Income Per Share $5.32/share Free-Cash-Flow $5.5 billion Free-Cash-Flow Per Share $4.70/share Quarterly Dividend / Yield $0.305/share 1.8% P/E Ratio 12.4 Credit Rating (Fitch, S&P, Moody's) Single "A"

Source: Q4 FY2018 EPS Report & Supplemental Data

The metrics above put the 2018 end-of-year enterprise value at an estimated $83.2 billion and show that the company's efforts to pay down debt have borne fruit - it is not highly levered by any stretch of the imagination (and thus the credit rating upgrades to "A" last year by all of the big-three rating agencies).

The proved reserves per share metric is particularly interesting given the average realized price of $53.88/boe achieved last year. I'll let you do the math in your head.

From an asset perspective, Conoco has been upgrading its portfolio for many years now and announced over $3 billion in non-core sales just this week in the UK and Timor-Leste. But COP's biggest deal was selling off the majority of its oil sands operations to Cenovus (CVE). That deal was a God-send for COP investors as it jettisoned a vastly underperforming asset class with a debatable future in order to pay down debt (see: The Big COP/Cenovus Oil Sands Deal Six Months Later). At the same time, the deal helped dramatically in bringing the company's break-even price to <$40/bbl (WTI, not Brent). These moves, in turn, led to the excellent financial returns delivered last year and summarized in the chart above. That includes generating $5.5 billion in free cash flow ($4.70/share).

The result is a much leaner and meaner resource base that has several top-tier assets. Among them are:

The Eagle Ford Shale (200,000 boe/d in Q4)

Alaska (204,000 boe/d in Q4)

Australia LNG

The Eagle Ford

While the company also has significant acreage in the Bakken and Permian plays, COP's 200,000 net acre top-tier leasehold in the Eagle Ford is the company's leading shale position. As of mid-2018, COP had booked only ~20% (500 million boe) of its 2.5 billion boe Eagle Ford resource base. The company says it has over 3,500 net undrilled locations with a less than $40/BBL cost of supply. So while others drilled their hearts out in the play (many before they really understood the geology and how to maximize recovery), COP has a long way to go in the Eagle Ford.

And of course the Eagle Ford has a couple of key advantages over the Permian Basin. First, the EF is not seeing near the competition for rigs and workers that has existed in the Permian from time to time (i.e. service cost pressure). Secondly, the Eagle Ford does not have the exit pipeline capacity issue that has bottled up Permian production and led to reduced pricing in the region. Also, the shorter distance to the Gulf Coast chemical plants and export facilities from the EF means overall lower transportation fees for all of COP's Eagle oil, natural gas, and NGLs production from the play.

Overall, COP expects to operate 10-11 rigs in its "big three" Lower-48 shale plays this year and to pump an average of 350,000 boe/d.

COP - The Leading E&P In Alaska

Source: Alaska Investor Update, July 2018

Conoco's conventional reservoir reserves, production, and leasehold in Alaska are something most Lower-48 shale and Canadian oils operators can only dream of owning. Alaska crude production receives Brent-based pricing. Last year, COP received an average of $70.86/bbl for its Alaskan production. As a result, COP's Alaska Segment delivered a whopping $1.8 billion in net income for the corporation.

Conoco is the largest producer of crude in Alaska and with a bolt-on acquisition in the greater Kuparek area last year, has a net 1.3 million acre undeveloped leasehold. Better yet, Conoco's exploratory success in Alaska over the last few years - as well as several excellent and as yet un-drilled prospects - bodes very well for the future:

Source: Alaska Investor Update, July 2018

Analysis

Let's face it, the energy patch has - by and large - been an awful place to invest over the past decade. While the S&P 500 has zoomed higher and higher, Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron have done little to excite investors. The two biggest U.S. based energy companies have steadily increased their dividends, but the stocks have done next-to-nothing over the past 10 years. ConocoPhillips was the only integrated U.S. player to unleash massive shareholder value during this period. COP did this by spinning off all its mid- and downstream assets into Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and it has been a very strong performer.

As a Chevron shareholder, I wasn't too thrilled with the news of the APC acquisition. In the long run, I think it will turn out to be an excellent deal as the assets acquired fit well within Chevron's portfolio and the company certainly did not overpay. That said, as I have been pointing out in my Seeking Alpha articles on Chevron, the company was poised to be a free-cash-flow-generating machine - with shareholders in a great position to benefit in 2019. Unfortunately, the upside potential in the stock has likely been shunted by news of the APC deal and the resulting shareholder dilution. That means investors will likely have to wait a while longer for Chevron to deliver stock price appreciation like us long-term investors remember from back in the glory years.

Back to COP as an M&A target. As can be seen by glancing at the "high level metrics" chart above, a takeover of COP is going to take some deep pockets. As noted before, the current enterprise value is an estimated $83.2 billion, and one could argue that the stock is currently significantly undervalued (management bought back $3 billion in stock in 2018). Last year, the stock traded up into the high $70s. That indicates it would likely take upwards of an estimated $90/share to take it out. That would put the market cap at an estimated $105 billion, and the Enterprise Value at roughly $115 billion. With that large of a price tag, the only realistic companies that could purchase Conoco (assuming Chevron couldn't pull it off) is a pretty short list: Exxon, BP (BP), and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B).

Yet I doubt Exxon would acquire Conoco considering it already has a large acreage holding in the Permian and could come under government scrutiny if it moves to acquire COP's leading position in the Eagle Ford as well. In addition, even after all these years, Exxon is still smarting from the ill-fated XTO deal. That deal is one big reason (but there are quite a few others... read my articles...) that the company's stock today trades at (or below...) where it did over a decade ago. Also, consider that Exxon has a massive resource in Guyana to exploit over the coming years (see Why Is Nobody Talking About Exxon's Massive Guyana Discoveries?). In fact, just today Exxon announced its 13th discovery offshore Guyana. The discovery adds to the previously announced estimated recoverable resource of approximately 5.5 billion oil-equivalent barrels on the Stabroek Block. To put that into perspective, note the Guyana recoverable resource estimates currently exceeds COP's total proved reserves.

But of course Exxon - with a $340+ billion market cap and one of the best balance sheets in the business - has the means to pull off a buyout of COP. Whether or not it has the will and the need to pay up for it, time will tell. At this point, Exxon buying Hess Corp. (HES) makes much more sense to me (see Why Exxon Should Buy Hess and "Shrink To Grow"). Note that HES stock popped on news of the Chevron/Anadarko deal. That said, at the rate at which Exxon is investing in many new large-scale projects around the globe (while most other large energy companies are cutting back...), it would appear Exxon is content to get much bigger simply for "big's sake" - whether that leads to decent total returns for ordinary shareholders, or, has been the case for a very long time now - not.

Next to consider are the two European-based majors - BP and Shell. Both have yet to establish a significant foothold in a leading Lower-48 shale oil play. Yet with a market cap of only $149 billion, BP likely couldn't swallow a company as big as ConocoPhillips. And after the disaster in the Gulf of Mexico - and as a COP shareholder - I certainly hope BP does not make an attempt to do so.

Shell may be the most interesting major when it comes to a buyout of Conoco. Shell would love to acquire COP's tier-1 assets in the Eagle Ford and in Alaska. In addition, Shell has been an outspoken proponent of the move to cleaner natural gas and, as a result, would likely find COP's Australia LNG assets very attractive. Shell has a current market cap of ~$284 billion. That would be large enough to purchase COP, assuming the company announced some prudent asset dispositions in order to help fund it.

Summary And Conclusion

ConocoPhillips is big enough so that only the biggest global energy players could take a swing at it. Pretty much either Exxon or Shell in my opinion. However, COP is a big matzo-ball, and I don't see it happening any time soon. As a shareholder, that pleases me - COP's future looks very bright indeed. I want COP to remain independent and continue to flex the muscle of its excellent resource base. What worries me more is that COP management gets nervous and goes out and makes a big acquisition of its own. That would likely lower the near-term stock price appreciation potential... and right now, the potential for COP to prove last year was no fluke, is excellent. Currently, the consensus 2019 full-year earnings estimates are north of $4.50/share.

COP is a BUY in my opinion. Not as a potential takeover target. And certainly not for dividend yield. But because COP has a best-in-class low-cost production base and has one of the best management teams in the business. A team that is focused on delivering total shareholder returns, not simply the dividend yield.

Source: Yahoo Finance

