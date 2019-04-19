Transocean Releases Another Lackluster Fleet Status

It is paramount to take advantage of this strong volatility by trading a significant portion of your position in Transocean.

While I still believe the company made the right choice to go "floater-only," the lack of sufficient contracting has made this business decision sensibly riskier.

Total backlog is $12.1 billion as of April 17, 2019. Transocean added about $373 million in contract backlog compared to $907 million added in February.

Image: Transocean's semisubmersible HE Leiv Eiriksson; Source: MarineTraffic

This article is an update of my previous article published on February 13, 2019.

Investment Thesis

Transocean (RIG) continues to be the strongest offshore drillers with an unmatchable backlog of $12.1 billion as of 03/17/2019, with numerous options that could add over $8 billion after the acquisition of Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig UDW.

RIG has been my most important long-term investment until recently. However, I have been reducing my long-term position, since the company decided to concentrate its efforts on the ultra-deepwater and deepwater segment (floaters).

While I still believe Transocean made the right choice to go "floater-only," the lack of sufficient contracting has made this business decision sensibly riskier, and the company may struggle in the future with a significant debt load and lower revenues and cash flow.

Thus, my recommendation has changed a little from my preceding article. I believe it is better to hold the stock long term and refrain from adding to your position until a time when we can understand better what is going on and, eventually, make some viable financial projections.

However, because the offshore drilling industry is exceptionally unpredictable and particularly weak since October 2018, consequently, it is paramount to take advantage of this intense volatility by trading a large part of your position based on the future oil prices.

Complete Fleet Status as of April 17, 2019

Transocean fleet status released on February 11, 2019. Click here.

1. Rigs Under Construction

#Ultra-deepwater Drillships RIG K feet Delivery Contract End Day Rate K $ Location 1 JSPL Ultra-deep Espadon TBN 1 ("1") 12/40 2Q'20 Available 2 JSPL Ultra-deep Espadon TBN 2 ("1") 12/40 4Q'20+ 4Q21-4Q28 455 [Chevron (CVX)] US GoM 3 JV West Rigel, 33% interest, purchased 5/9/2018 "Transocean Norge" 10/40 11/19 - 5/20 293 [Equinor (EQNR)] Norway 4 Ocean Rig Crete 12/40 Q3/20 Available 5 Ocean Rig Santorini 12/40 Q3/19 Available

("1"): The company agreed with SembCorp Marine's subsidiary, Jurong Shipyard, to enhance the two newbuild drillships by increasing the hook load capacity to three million pounds. With the upgrade, the company has further delayed the delivery dates on each rig. The drillships are expected to be delivered in the second and fourth quarter of 2020. (Source: Transocean)

2. High-Specification Floaters: Ultra-Deepwater

1 Deepwater Poseidon 2018 Ship 2/28 477 [Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B)] US GoM 2 Deepwater Pontus 2017 Ship 10/27 477 [Shell] US GoM 3 Deepwater Conqueror 2016 Ship 12/21 582 [Chevron] US GOM 4 Deepwater Proteus 2016 Ship 5/26 473 [Shell] US GoM 5 Deepwater Thalassa 2015 Ship 2/26 474 [Shell] US GoM 6 Deepwater Asgard 2014 Ship 5/19 5/19-8/19 N/D [Murphy Oil (MUR)] Mexico US GoM 7 Deepwater Invictus 2014 Ship 10/19 10/19-1/20 1/20-5/20 N/D N/D N/D [BHP Billiton (BHP)] US GOM 3x1Y opt. 8 Discoverer Inspiration 2010 Ship 3/20 564 [Chevron] US GOM 9 Discoverer India 2010 Ship 5/19 N/D [CNR] Ivory Coast 10 Dhirubhai DW KG1 2009 Ship See note ("1") N/D [Reliance] India 11 Dhirubhai DW KG2 2010 Ship 6/19 8/19-5/20 N/D [CNOOCChevron] China/Australia 12 Petrobras 10000 2009 Ship 9/21 ~300 [Petrobras (PBR)] Brazil 13 Deepwater Nautilus 2000 SemiSub 5/19-1/20 N/D [Shell] Malaysia 14 GSF Development Driller I 2005 Ship 4/19-4/21 (955 days) N/D [Chevron] Australia 4x2m opt. 15 GSF Development Driller III 2009 Ship 2/20 192 [Exxon Mobil (XOM)] Equatorial Guinea 3 x 6m options 16 Ocean Rig Skyros 2013 ship 9/21 573 [Total (TOT)] Angola Three options 17 Ocean Rig Corcovado 2011 ship 5/21 195 [Petrobras] Brazil 18 Ocean Rig Mykonos 2011 ship 5/21 215 [Petrobras] Brazil 19 Ocean Rig Poseidon 2011 ship 7/19 N/D [ENI (E)] Angola

Note 1:

The customer has exercised the option which is based on either the number of wells or duration. If the customer elects to exercise a well-based option, the option period will be up to five wells. If the customer elects to exercise a duration-based option, the option period will be comprised of two durations of 12-months and six-months, respectively. The customer has until March 31, 2019, to declare the terms of the exercised option.



(Source: Transocean)

3. High-Specification Floaters: Deepwater

No operational rig after October High-specification floaters: Deepwater (12) 4,500-7,200'/25,000' Ship or Semi Contract Start/End Current Day Rate K $ Location None

4. High-Specification Semi-Submersibles: Harsh Environment

High-specification floaters: Harsh environment (7) 1,500'-10,000'/25,000'-30,000' Contract End Current Day Rate K $ Location 1 Transocean Leader 1987-1997 - SemiSub 4 G 10/19 3/20-6/20 N/D N/D [Hurricane Energy (OTCPK:HRCXF)/Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF)] UKNS 1-month option 2 Paul B. Loyd, JR 1990 - SemiSub 5/19-11/19 N/D [BP plc (BP)] UKNS 5x1m opt. 3 Transocean Arctic 1986 - SemiSub 5/19-7/19 7/19 - 5/20 N/D N/D [Capricorn Norge] [DEA Norge] Norway 3m opt. 4 Henry Goodrich 1985-2007 - SemiSub 11/19 275 [Husky Oil (OTCPK:HUSKF)] Canada 5 Transocean Spitsbergen 2010 - SemiSub 8/19 9/19 - 4/22 ~230 ~250 [Equinor] NNS 6x1m opt. 6 Transocean Barents 2009 - SemiSub 9/19 262 [Suncor Energy (SU)] Canada 6 Songa Enabler 2016 - Semisub 3/24 457-425 [Statoil] Norway NS 7 Songa Encourage 2016 - Semisub 11/23 448-421 [Statoil] Norway NS 8 Songa Endurance 2015 - Semisub 6/23 493-463 [Statoil] Norway NS 9 Songa Equinox 2015 - Semisub 12/22 487-458 [Statoil] Norway NS 10 Leiv Eiriksson 2001 - Semisub 4/19 10/19-1/20 N/D N/D [Lundin (OTCPK:LNDNF)] [ConocoPhillips (COP)] Norway

5. Midwater Floaters

Midwater floater: (21) 1,000'-3,600'/25,000' Ship or Semi Contract Start/End Current Day Rate K $ Location 1 Transocean 712 1983 Semi 1/21 134.5 [ConocoPhillips] UKNS 2 Actinia 1982 Semi 5/19 101 [ONGC] India

6 - Stacked and Idle Rigs

Cold stacked rigs Name Year Built Contract End Location 1 Discoverer Spirit 2000 3/15 Trinidad and Tobago 2 Discoverer Enterprise 1999 9/15 US GOM 3 Sedco 714 1997 11/15 North Sea 4 Polar Pioneer 1985 12/15 Canada 5 Sedco 711 1982 1/16 North Sea 6 GSF Development Driller II 2005 1/16 North Sea 7 Discoverer Champion 2011 2/16 GoM 8 Discoverer Deep Seas 2001 2/16 GoM 9 Discoverer Americas 2009 4/16 North Sea 10 Songa Dee 1984 9/16 Norway 11 Discoverer Luanda 2010 2/18 12 Ocean Rig Athena 2014 3/17 Spain 13 Ocean Rig Mylos 2013 9/16 Spain 14 Ocean Rig Olympia 2011 4/16 Spain Idle Rigs 1 Discoverer Clear Leader 2009 11/17 2 Jack Bates 1997 10/18 3 Transocean 706 1976/1994/2008 10/18

Fleet Analysis Snapshot

Rig fleet per category (minus recently scrapped rigs or held for sale) - No Jack-ups:

Total UDW Deepwater semi-subs HE Deepwater Semi-subs. Midwaters Number of Rig operating 31 19 2 10 0 Cold stacked/idle 17 9 2 1 5 New build rigs - no contract 3 3 0 0 0 New build rigs with a firm contract 2 1 0 1 (33%) 0 Total 53 31 4 12 5

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 48 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and four midwater floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing four ultra-deepwater drillships; and one harsh environment semisubmersible in which the company has a 33.0% interest.

Fleet status/revenues in graphs:

The backlog distribution per quarter stretches until 2028 due to long-term firm contracts signed with Shell and Ex-Statoil now Equinor through the acquisition of Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig.

I have estimated the backlog at $2,321 million for the remaining of 2019 (please see graphs below).

Total backlog is $12.1 billion as of April 17, 2019. The graph below shows the yearly distribution.

I have estimated that Shell activity represents 44.7% of the total backlog of the company ($5.41 billion).

Those contracts are firm, and if terminated for convenience, Transocean will be compensated by an amount above 80% of the total backlog remaining, making them ultra-safe.

The graph below is showing the yearly impact of Shell's backlog on the total RIG backlog.

Note: Shell's backlog was revised lower starting in July 2018, after the company applied a "day rate reductions on four of the company's newbuild drillships related to cost de-escalations attributable to down-manning."

The five drillships involved were the drillships Deepwater Poseidon, Deepwater Pontus, Deepwater Proteus, Deepwater Thalassa and Deepwater Nautilus.

Transocean is essentially an ultra-deepwater business with over 70.8% of the total backlog attached to the Ultra-Deepwater portion. However, with the acquisition of Songa Offshore, the semisub segment Harsh-Environment (mainly the North Sea) increased to 28.5% of the total backlog as of April 17, 2019.

What changed since the previous February fleet status

This quarter’s report includes the following new contracts:

Development Driller III - Customer exercised a six-month option offshore Equatorial Guinea;

Leiv Eriksson - Customer exercised a one-well option in the Norwegian North Sea;

Ocean Rig Poseidon - Customer exercised two one-well options offshore Angola;

Transocean Leader - Awarded a one-well contract offshore U.K. North Sea;

Ocean Rig Mykonos - Awarded a 550-day contract plus an option period of 815 days offshore Brazil;

Ocean Rig Corcovado - Awarded a 629-day contract plus an option period of 680 days offshore Brazil;

Deepwater Nautilus - Awarded a six-well contract offshore Malaysia; and

Deepwater Asgard - Awarded a two-well contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

(Source: RIG FSR)

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Transocean reported an April fleet status that was quite disappointing with a little addition in contract backlog of $373 million. It confirms that we are not experiencing the floaters' recovery that has been expected months ago.

Yes, the contracting is not entirely gone but it is not sufficient, and the backlog erosion continues unabated. Furthermore, rig attrition has slowed down considerably, and daily rates are still at rock-bottom. In short, the offshore drilling industry is grasping for relief.

As I have said many times before, this contracting weakness is much more severe than previously anticipated, and I start to wonder seriously if this weakness situation is what we can call the "new normal". A fundamental shift that seems becoming permanent and will force the offshore industry to change quickly to survive.

The US Shale is to blame in part. Many oil operators have prioritized CapEx for the shale, which seems more attractive because CapEx can turn into cash flow very quickly, unlike the Offshore projects which need a great deal of exploration CapEx and years of development to pay off.

In conclusion, I am beginning to turn neutral on the sector and prioritize a short-term trading, while keeping a low long-term investment. We are at a point where it is essential to take a step aside and look seriously at the company financials in the light of an uncertain recovery in the floaters' segment.

Thus, while the market is still trying to figure out what is going on, it is perhaps a good time to wait patiently.

Technical Analysis

RIG is forming a symmetrical wedge pattern with line support around $8.50 (I recommend buying a little at this level for the ones who want to trade short term) and line resistance at about $9.15 (I recommend to start taking profit at this level).

Symmetrical wedge patterns are indecisive and could create a breakout either way, depending on oil prices which tend to be correlated to RIG.

If we assume oil prices weakness, the stock could re-test resistance at $8 or go even lower and re-test the December low around $6.50. Conversely, if oil prices stay strong or reach $80 per barrel, then I believe RIG will reach again the $10.50-11 range, at which level it would be smart to sell a large part of your trading position.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have been reducing my long-term position and increase aggressively my short term trading.