Kiplinger's April Shower Of Growth, Consumer, And Newer Dividends

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Kiplinger April Shower dividend dogs showed 27.22% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little low-price Kiplinger April shower dogs ruled the pack.

Kiplinger Today, a "daily digest of timely, trusted advice," regularly lists hundreds of opportune stocks and funds for investors. This April Shower was collected over the past two months.

Analysts Estimated 11.49% To 27.76% Net Gains For Ten Top Kiplinger April Shower Dogs Into 2020

Six of ten top Kiplinger April shower dividend stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for these April dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 60% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to April 17, 2020, were:

Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) was projected to net $277.60, based on a median of target price estimate from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

General Motors Co. (GM) was projected to net $200.79, based on a median of target price estimates from fifteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% more than the market as a whole.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) netted $199.60 based on a median of estimates from two analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility, 69% more than the market as a whole.

Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) was projected to net $189.72, based on the median of target estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) was projected to net $181.87, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) was projected to net $171.23, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

AT&T Inc .(T) was projected to net $133.61, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 41% under the market as a whole.

STORE Capital Corp. (STOR) was projected to net $131.64, based on the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 69% less than the market as a whole.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) was projected to net $12278, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% more than the market as a whole.

National Retail Properties (NNN) was projected to net $114.90 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from fourteen brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 73% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 17.24% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 11% less than the market as a whole.

Source: hdhut.blogspot.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

50 Top Kiplinger April Showers By Target Gains

Top 50 Kiplinger April Shower Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Kiplinger April Shower Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten Kiplinger April Shower stocks selected 4/17/19 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. First place was claimed by the first of four real estate sector representatives, Ladder Capital Corp. [1]. The other three real estate representatives placed third, sixth, and eighth: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers [3]; Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. [6]; Welltower Inc. (WELL) [8].

Three from the energy sector were placed the second, fifth, and seventh, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) [2], Enbridge Inc. [5], and ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) [7].

The lone communication services representative emerged in the fourth place, AT&T Inc. [4].

One utilities pup claimed ninth place, Southern Co. (SO) [9]. A lone basic materials representative placed tenth, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. [10], to complete the Kiplinger April Shower top ten by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Kiplinger April Shower Dogs Showed 7.98% Upsides While (31) Four Lowly Downsiders Ranged -2.22% To -3.64%.

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 27.22% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Kiplinger April Shower Dividend Stocks To 2020

Ten top Kiplinger dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger Potpourri dividend dogs selected 4/17/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Kiplinger Dogs (32) Delivering 17.52% Vs. (33) 13.77% Net Gains by All Ten Come April, 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Kiplinger April Shower kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 27.22% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The sixth lowest priced selection, Enbridge Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 27.76%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger April Shower dividend dogs as of April 17 were: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp., Ladder Capital Corp.; Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.; Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX); AT&T Inc., with prices ranging from $13.11 to $31.95.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger April Shower dividend dogs as of April 17 were: Enbridge Inc.; Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.; Southern Co.; ONEOK Inc.; Welltower Inc., whose prices ranged from $37.12 to $72.26.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: hdhut.blogspot.com

Get The Entire Kiplinger April Shower 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information, the follow-up to this article, and a free two-week trial. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report. Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your S&P 500 stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.