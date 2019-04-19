U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: All IPOs Up Or Flat In An 8-IPO Week Led By Pinterest And Zoom

As of 4/17/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 30.6% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 16.4%.

Five companies submitted initial filings this past week, led by LBO'd provider of advanced wound care systems, KCI Holdings, formerly known as Acelity.

Despite losing a day, this has been the busiest week of the year for IPOs with 8 IPOs raising $8.9 billion led by Zoom Video , which popped 72% on its first day of trading after raising $751 million in an IPO that priced above its upwardly revised range.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) also priced above the range, raising $1.4 billion at a market cap of $12.7 billion, 20% more than expected. The company also had impressive first day gains, trading up 28%. Despite not yet turning a profit, Pinterest has been able to steadily grow its user base, and with increased monetization efforts, grow revenue by 60% in 2018.

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) priced above the range and offered additional shares, raising $102 million at a market cap of $713 million. The company popped 24% on its first day, as investors seemed intrigued by the growing cannabis and e-cigarette markets.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) also offered additional shares, pricing at the high end of the range, raising $167 million at a market cap of $591 million. The company popped 61% on its first day, making it the top performing biotech of the year. It finished the week at +48% from its IPO.

Another biotech, Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK), offered fewer shares than anticipated and priced its IPO at the low end of the range, raising $84 million at a market cap of $322 million. After some initial movement, the company ended its first day flat. Intense competition in T cell therapy space may have warded off investors.

Earthquake insurer, Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ:PLMR) also priced its IPO at the low end of the range, raising $84 million at a market cap of $339 million. After pricing at the low end, the company popped 27% on its first day of trading. It finished the week at +23% from its IPO.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) offered additional shares, pricing at the high end of the range, raising $261 million at a market cap of $876 million. The company gained 11% on its first day of trading.

Medical device company Brainsway (BWAY), raised $28 million at a $119 million market cap. The company had a modest gain of 1% on its first day and finished the week slightly higher at +2% from its IPO.

8 IPOs During the Week of April 15th, 2019 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Market Cap

at IPO Price vs.

Midpoint First Day

Return Return

at 04/19 Zoom Video $751M $10,459M 20% +72% +72% Provides a cloud-based video and web conferencing platform. Turning Point Tx $167M $591M 6% +61% +48% Early stage biotech developing tyrosine kinase inhibitors for treating cancer. Pinterest $1,425M $12,663M 19% +28% +28% Operates a pinboard-style social photo sharing platform. Greenlane Holdings $102M $713M 13% +24% +24% National distributor of vaporization products and accessories. Palomar Holdings $84M $339M -6% +27% +23% Specialty property insurance provider backed by Genstar Capital. Brigham Minerals $261M $876M 9% +11% +11% Owns oil and gas mineral royalty interests underlying 68,800 acres across the US. Brainsway $28M $119M 0% +1% +2% Sells medical devices that use magnetic stimulation to treat depression and OCD. Hookipa Pharma $84M $322M -7% +0% +0% Phase 2 biotech developing T cell immunotherapies for cancer/infectious diseases.

Five companies submitted initial filings this past week, led by LBO'd provider of advanced wound care systems, KCI Holdings (KCIH), formerly known as Acelity. The company had planned to go public under the Acelity name in 2015 but ultimately withdrew its IPO in 2016.

5 Filings During the Week of April 15th, 2019 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Sector Lead

Underwriter KCI Holdings $500M Health Care JP Morgan LBO'd provider of advanced wound care systems and tissue implants. PIMCO Mortgage Trust (PMTG) $100M Financials Credit Suisse Newly formed residential mortgage REIT managed by PIMCO. Health Sciences Acq. (HSACU) $100M SPAC Chardan Blank check company formed by RTW Investments to acquire a biopharma or medical technology business. ConversionPoint (CPTI) $40M Technology Oppenheimer Provides an AI-integrated SaaS platform for marketing and e-commerce services. Sonim (SONM) $58M Consumer Discretionary Oppenheimer Makes mobile phones and software for industrial and public sector customers.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 4/17/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 30.6% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 16.4%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Elanco (NYSE:ELAN) and VICI Properties (OTC:VICI). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 13.7% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 14.1%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and Xiaomi (XI).

