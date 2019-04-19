Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/17/19

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/17/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We’re now in the midst of the usual April lull in Form 4 filings, as companies close trading windows to their execs until March-quarter financials are released. Volumes pick up sharply again in May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI); and
  • Chaparral Energy (CHAP).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Merrimack Pharm (MACK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Safehold (SAFE);
  • Amyris (AMRS);
  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL);
  • Ballantyne Strong (BTN);
  • Workday (WDAY);
  • Trade Desk (TTD);
  • Shake Shack (SHAK);
  • Quanta Services (PWR);
  • Level Brands (LEVB);
  • Dolby Labs (DLB);
  • Arista Networks (ANET), and;
  • American Tower (AMT).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Trecora Resources (TREC); and;
  • JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Twin River Worldwide (TRWH).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Doerr L John

DIR, BO

Amyris

AMRS

JB*

$19,321,900

2

Kinder Richard D

CB, DIR, BO

Kinder Morgan

KMI

AB

$6,470,340

3

Strategic Value

BO

Chaparral Energy

CHAP

B

$6,257,180

4

Hobson Mellody L

DIR

JPMorgan Chase

JPM

B

$1,998,443

5

22nw

BO

Merrimack Pharm

MACK

B

$391,323

6

Chatham Asset Mgt

BO

Twin River Worldwide

TRWH

B

$270,796

7

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

JB*,AB

$190,794

8

Quarles Patrick D

CEO, DIR

Trecora Resources

TREC

AB

$94,022

9

Fundamental Global Investors

DIR, BO

Ballantyne Strong

BTN

AB

$40,443

10

Horizon Kinetics

BO

Texas Pacific Land Trust

TPL

JB*

$37,737

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Ullal Jayshree

CEO, DIR

Arista Networks

ANET

AS

$6,580,608

2

Dolby Dagmar

BO

Dolby Labs

DLB

AS

$6,572,455

3

Falk Thomas

DIR

Trade Desk

TTD

AS

$4,981,042

4

Taiclet James D Jr

CB, CEO, DIR

American Tower

AMT

AS

$4,638,330

5

Sisco Robynne

PR, CFO

Workday

WDAY

AS

$4,636,515

6

Stempeck Brian John

DIR

Trade Desk

TTD

AS

$4,308,272

7

Fernandez Gomez Luciano

PR

Workday

WDAY

AS

$4,301,642

8

Sterling Erik

BO

Level Brands

LEVB

JS*

$4,230,668

9

Probst James Redgie

PR

Quanta Services

PWR

AS

$4,000,000

10

Meyer Daniel Harris

DIR, BO

Shake Shack

SHAK

AS

$3,893,392

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

