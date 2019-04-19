Should Investors Dial Up Verizon?

While 5G is exciting, it will likely be several years before the new technology impacts Verizon's bottom line in a meaningful way. Investors should temper expectations.

Telecommunication companies are a long-time favorite of dividend growth investors. The industry features strong barriers to entry from competition, and massive operations that produce a lot of cash flow. Dividend yields tend to give investors a strong income stream that typically exceeds what bonds can offer. While this gives investors a strong base for a long-term investment, telecoms such as Verizon Communications, Inc. (VZ) tend to grow slowly. This makes valuation ultra important, and growth initiatives get even more scrutinized by investors. While Verizon runs the top wireless business in the US - a business that will only expand as the world becomes increasingly digital - the stock's lofty share price and 5G's slow rollout make the stock unattractive today.

Valuation From Two Sides Of The Coin

After trading as low as near $46 per share, the stock has made a strong move higher over the past year. The stock now trades near $58 per share. This has more than doubled up the S&P 500 over the past year, the stock rising almost 20%. Considering that Verizon's beta is 0.47, the stock more than doubling up on the S&P 500 is an incredible price movement.

When we look at Verizon from an earnings multiple standpoint, it appears that the stock has further room to run. Analyst estimates for FY2019 of $4.66 per share result in an earnings multiple of just 12.4X. This is a discount from the stock's 10-year median PE ratio (15.8X) of 21%.

From a pure earnings standpoint, this would typically reveal a potentially appealing investment opportunity. However Verizon's primary appeal to most investors is the high-yielding dividend that it offers, thanks to its cash flow generating wireless business. In that regard, the thesis changes some. The current dividend yield of 4.17% is actually less than Verizon's 10-year median dividend yield of 4.74%. The difference of 12% between the two figures indicates that Verizon is modestly overvalued if your primary function of an investment in VZ is to generate income.

Income generation is why most investors seek out telecom stocks isn't it? While 12% isn't a nosebleed level type of overpayment, it takes a discount to fair value in order to maximize income streams and fully realize the benefits of a telecom investment over the long term. The earnings growth just isn't fast enough to burn off premiums, or outperform from a fair value level. What's more? Analysts are actually projecting earnings growth of 4% over the next five years - a slowdown from Verizon's 10-year average EPS growth rate of 5%.

But What About 5G?

The obvious catalyst moving forward is the advancement to fifth generation (5G) telecommunications technology. Verizon will no doubt realize benefits from the new technology's capabilities, and its leading market position in the US to bring it to market. However, investors should note that the financial impact to Verizon will be slow to arrive and comes with some risks.

The technology does offer a host of opportunities. First of all, after consumers have begun to wait longer between device upgrades, the move to 5G should incentivize many customers to make the leap to 5G. The two bottlenecks to this are the actual rollout of the network itself, and the availability of phones that operate on 5G networks.

Verizon recently launched 5G wireless in Chicago and Minneapolis, with plans to launch in another 30 cities this year. However it will take years to deploy the technology nationwide with 2020 targeted for large population centers, and sometime after that for more rural areas. This timeline helps explain why phone manufacturers aren't rushing to put out 5G enabled phones. Smartphone titan Apple (AAPL) is projecting to bring its first 5G phone to market in 2020 (likely the end of 2020 considering traditional Apple release dates).

Another major avenue for Verizon is the rising relevancy of internet connected devices known as the IoT (internet of things). In fact, IoT connections are estimated to be the largest driver of connection growth in the coming years. This includes everything from smart infrastructure to vehicles. These projections need to translate to higher financial returns however. Last quarter, Verizon reported that quarterly revenue for its "Verizon Connect" business (which houses IoT) was just $242 million of the company's $34.3 billion for the quarter.

In other words, the company's wireless telecom business still moves the needle, contributing approximately 70% of revenues and an even higher percentage of EBITDA. Verizon's IoT has a very long way to grow before making a sizable impact on the consolidated financials.

The third opportunity for 5G is for Verizon to expand its role as a player in the internet service provider market through "Verizon 5G Home". It has been a slow and expensive process for the company to lay fiber for its Fios offerings. With the arrival of 5G, Verizon can simply install cell towers that can bring speeds of approximately 1GB wirelessly to homes. However, a similar problem emerges - this will take a long time. Verizon is currently testing the waters in a few major cities - Sacramento, Los Angeles, Houston, and Indianapolis. Similar to the mobile network, it will take years to roll out enough infrastructure to significantly penetrate the market. Incumbent market leaders in broadband such as Comcast (CMCSA) and Charter Communications (CHTR) will no doubt be working to put counter-measures in place during this ramp-up period.

What is the takeaway for investors regarding 5G? For one, the technology is likely several years from having a material impact on Verizon's bottom line. Secondly, competition is not going to stand idle and wait for its market share to drop. There are unknowns about how competitors will respond, and how profitably Verizon will be able to penetrate markets that it doesn't currently occupy the pole position in (such as ISP).

Wrapping Up

In the end, investors should keep growth expectations modest for the telecom giant. It would take a monumental evolution of Verizon's business model to shift a company that generates more than $130 billion in revenue into a substantially higher growth rate. When you think about how competitive these markets are, it appears unlikely that Verizon will do much better than maintain its place as a leading provider of mobile technologies that continue to advance over time. Certainly not a bad thing, but investors need to make sure that the hype surrounding 5G doesn't translate into overpaying for a stock that is rarely going to grow EPS more than 3-5% annually.

Given the conflict in valuation between earnings and dividend yield, it's probably fair to say that Verizon's stock is currently somewhere in the middle called "fair value". Because Verizon's primary appeal is as an instrument to generate income streams, we would like to see a pullback and higher dividend yield after what has been a great year for shares. A 10% pullback to $52 would provide a more attractive yield of 4.6% and give investors some additional safety in case Verizon has trouble executing its 5G ambitions over the coming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.