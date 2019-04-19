Check Point Software Earnings: Back To Fair Valuation

After the drop in the stock price, the market values the company at a fair price.

The company still expects to lose market share despite the ramp-up of its sales and marketing efforts.

Check Point reported Q1 earnings slightly better than the midpoint of the guidance.

Check Point Software (CHKP) reported Q1 earnings above the midpoint of the guidance. Also, management confirmed the outlook for the full year.

Despite the lack of negative results, the stock price dropped 7.37%. Considering the stock price increase over the last few weeks, the market reaction isn't that significant.

This quarter confirms the company will still lose market share despite its efforts with sales and marketing activities.

Even with the increasing expenses and the full contribution of acquisitions, operating margins are still impressive, though. But, taking into account the expected revenue growth, the company is fairly valued.

The growth issue

During Q1, revenue and non-GAAP EPS grew 4% and 2%, respectively. The ramp-up of sales and marketing efforts explains a part of the lower EPS growth compared to revenue growth. Full contributions of Dome9 and ForceNock acquisitions are the other reasons for lower EPS growth.

These results exceeded the midpoint of the guidance, but the stock price dropped 7.37% following the release of the earnings.

In a broader context, the market reaction isn't that significant. The stock price is still in the high end of its range over the last 12 months.

I interpret the market's reaction as a return to fair valuation due to the lack of a positive surprise.

Over the last few years, the company has been growing at a slower rate compared to pure security players like Fortinet (FTNT) and Palo Alto (PANW).

Check Point is also losing global market share as the security market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR above 10% over the next several years. The market growth rate estimates depend on the studies and their scopes. But the point is the company is far from reaching the global IT security market growth.

Over the last few quarters, management ramped up sales and marketing efforts. The graph below shows the company is increasing its marketing expenses as a percentage of sales. In contrast, Fortinet and Palo Alto are decreasing their sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue.

Despite this opposite trend between Check Point and its competitors, Check Point still spends a much smaller percentage of sales and marketing expenses. During the Q1 earnings call, management indicated that the ramp-up of sales and marketing efforts was over and the results would materialize in the next few quarters.

But the full-year guidance, confirmed during the earnings call, doesn't show any sign of significant revenue growth. Considering the midpoint of the guidance, full-year revenue should grow by about 4.8%. It's an improvement compared to the revenue growth of 2.71% in 2018. But the forecasted revenue growth is still lagging the IT security market growth. The expected growth is also below the revenue growth Check Point reported over the last several years before 2018.

Source: Author, based on company reports and guidance

In the short term, progress still needs to materialize in the U.S. with the increased sales force. Thus, management expects the midpoint of the Q2 non-GAAP EPS to be 0.7% lower than last year at $1.36 despite an expected 4.1% revenue growth.

Back to fair value

Despite the challenges, the company still delivered an impressive operating margin. During Q1, non-GAAP and GAAP operating income margins were 50% and 44%, respectively.

With the confirmed guidance for the full year, the midpoint of the expected revenue is $1.990 billion.

Considering the 2019 forecasted revenue, the EV/Sales ratio is high at 7.2. In contrast with other high-growth IT security companies, this high ratio is due to the high operating margin.

The midpoints of the non-GAAP and GAAP EPS are expected to be $6.0 and $5.3, respectively. As I explained in several articles, I take into account the GAAP earnings instead of the non-GAAP earnings. Stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets represent real expenses to the shareholders.

With the 2019 GAAP EPS of $5.3, the market values the company at a PE ratio of about 22.6x. The PE ratio ex-cash is approximately 17.6x.

Considering the moderate growth rate, I estimate the company is fairly valued.

Conclusion

The company delivered Q1 results slightly above the midpoint of the guidance. The drop in stock price after the release of the earnings is due to the lack of positive news and a return to fair valuation.

Management confirmed the guidance, which means the company will still lose IT security market share with a 4.8% expected revenue growth.

Considering the moderate growth, I estimate the market fairly values the company at a PE ratio ex-cash of about 17.6x.

