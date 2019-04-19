Canopy Growth Makes A Fascinating Bet On U.S. Cannabis

This is an intelligent way to move into the US and in a very big way, but only when the company is ready.

In the cannabis industry, innovation is key to growth, and a big part of innovation is acquiring firms that complement the parent company in question. In its latest move, the management team at Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC) decided to do just that, setting the stage for the firm to eventually buy up all of the stock of Acreage Holdings (OTC:ACRZF) (OTCQX:ACRGF), a cannabis-tied firm with extensive operations throughout the United States. Though the price might be high compared to where shares of Acreage traded for previously, it’s the actual structure of the deal that is most interesting and could provide Canopy the greatest degree of flexibility moving forward.

A look at the deal

Generally speaking, when a company announces plans to acquire another firm, it’s an outright merger or acquisition. This is not the case, however, with Acreage. Instead, Canopy is merely receiving the right to acquire the business at some point in the future. In order to acquire this right, the company has agreed to pay to Acreage (which will then pay to its shareholders) a sum of $300 million. This boils down to about $2.55 per Acreage subordinated voting share. Upon the actual exercise of this right, shareholders in the company will receive 0.5818 shares of Canopy stock for each share of Acreage outstanding. With shares of Canopy currently trading for $44.46 apiece, this translates to a price of $25.93, excluding the $2.55 per share in cash payment. In all, this transaction will value Acreage at about $3.4 billion, representing a premium of 41.7% above the 30-day volume-weighted average price of units ending on April 16th.

The cash payment in this transaction will be made upon a vote in favor of the deal by the shareholders of both firms, plus upon the approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia. The vote in question will take place at special meetings held for investors in both firms in June of this year. That doesn’t mean, however, that the transaction will be completed at or about that time. In fact, the deal will only have to go through when (or if) the production and sale of cannabis becomes legal at the federal level throughout the United States. Until such time, the two companies will remain independently owned and operated, with the exception that Acreage will receive licensing rights to some of Canopy’s key brands like Tweed and Tokyo Smoke.

I have seen this kind of delayed option to acquire businesses among private firms before, but I never fathomed it being used for a publicly-traded one. One thing about the approach is for sure: it creates flexibility for Canopy whereby the company technically never has to acquire the business if cannabis doesn’t become legal at the federal level in the US. That limits their exposure to US regulatory risk, but also gives all the upside, minus any premium the company has to pay now as opposed to a scenario of just buying the company outright.

Some investors may be wondering what this means for Acreage and its growth prospects. After all, the share-heavy side to this transaction makes the issuance of Acreage shares appealing by management if there is no offset to protect Canopy against dilution caused by Acreage. The solution here appears to be a nice middle-ground. According to the press release covering the transaction, Acreage will be permitted to issue up to another 58 million of its own shares that can be used for growth purposes.

This is on top of a further 5.22 million shares that can be issued for already-announced but pending transactions. In all, this will provide around $1.4 billion in additional financing opportunities for the company, meaning that so long as shares don’t plummet, the company could have years worth of funding under its belt. It’s also worth mentioning here that if, under specified circumstances, the deal between the two should collapse, Canopy must pay to Acreage a termination fee of $150 million, or just under $1.28 per share.

It’s difficult to understand upside, not to rationalize it

In the fast-growing cannabis space, it’s difficult to tell what investors should expect regarding whether or not this deal is fair. For instance, total revenue generated by Acreage last year was just $21.12 million, but the company has also been undergoing a series of acquisitions. In the fourth quarter alone last year, it closed 6 such deals, and as a result of all of its acquisitions, plus organic growth, it controls 87 dispensaries and 22 cultivation and processing sites, all spread across 20 states in the US. Pro forma for all of its deals completed last year, revenue would have actually been significantly higher at $77.23 million, but the deals keep on coming.

Earlier this month, for instance, the company announced the acquisition of Deep Roots Medical, with a presence in Nevada, a market where the company said legal cannabis sales should expand to $800 million per annum by 2022. The purchase price, in stock, was $120 million there. Also earlier in the month, the company completed its acquisition of Form Factory for $157 million in stock. Over the next several months, investors should expect even more deals like these.

*Taken from Constellation Brands

While it’s impossible to know whether or not this acquisition by Canopy is sensible or not, we do know that the rationale behind it is solid. The US, according to Acreage, should see $17 billion in sales annually from legal cannabis. With Canopy’s $4 billion investment from Constellation Brands (STZ) that closed earlier this year, this marriage makes sense if the US eventually legalizes cannabis in the manner that Canada has. Between its own significant operations throughout Canada, as well as other strategic investments in other areas of the world, Canopy had a meaningful foothold in a number of major markets, but nothing truly substantive in the US. That has now changed. If cannabis does become legal for recreational purposes across the US, Canopy will be able to rapidly flood this market with its own products and brands. And because the deal doesn’t have to close until cannabis is made legal at the federal level, the company essentially has a call option on America.

There’s a catch

This should be seen as an interesting and likely beneficial move for Canopy in the long run, but one issue, in the eyes of Constellation Brands, is that the deal, which would leave Acreage’s shareholders owning between 12.1% and 16.6% of Canopy, will result in Constellation owning less than 50% of Canopy upon exercise of its warrants. In exchange for the deal taking place, Constellation was able to negotiate a change in terms with Canopy that investors should be cognizant of.

First and foremost, instead of its warrants being exercisable for a period of three years, they will be able to be exercised for a period of five to eight years. In addition to this, 38.4 million, or 25%, of Constellation’s Tranche B warrants that had an exercise price of C$76.68 per share will now be able to be exercised at Canopy’s five-day volume-weighted average price, and Constellation is now permitted to buy up to 20 million shares of Canopy on the open market prior to the warrants being terminated or exercised. For each share purchased on the open market, Constellation agrees that one of its Tranche B warrants will be cancelled. On top of this, if Constellation exercises its Tranche A warrants in full, then Canopy must buy back, over a period of two years, the lesser of 25% of the shares issued to Acreage or 25% of the EV (enterprise value) worth Acreage.

I understand quite well why most of these stipulations are in force. In general, they are geared to allow Constellation to buy into Canopy’s stock over a longer period of time and/or at a price that’s lower than they might otherwise have to wait for. However, I’m not entirely sure why this last piece was thrown in. Canopy would essentially be forced to use cash used for fueling growth toward reducing shares outstanding, presumably so that Constellation can have a larger slice of the pie, but is that higher ownership really worth cash being used for buybacks as opposed to growth? It seems counterproductive to me.

Takeaway

Right now, the management team at Canopy is making some really large and interesting moves. The firm has proven time and again that it can be innovative in its path toward growth, and this particular move doesn’t necessarily tie them down to the deal should cannabis never become legal federally in the US. In all, I see this as a likely win for the business and shareholders, especially if the US does open up on the legalization issue as will likely be the case, because Canopy will have a large, established player already entrenched in what would otherwise become a rapidly growing and highly competitive market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.