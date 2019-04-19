Morgan Stanley: Moving In The Right Direction

Morgan Stanley (MS) is not a classical bank with a retail arm. Instead it is a financial holding company with a big investment banking focus. Ever since the Financial Crisis of 2009, this business segment has been undergoing big structural changes, and Morgan Stanley emerged stronger than ever before.

The company started rather slow into the new year, but a general market rally and a confident guidance have lifted the stock towards the $50 area; currently hovering at $48.

Source: Opensecrets.org

From the temporary low set in December 2019, the stock has surged around 30%, but still offers good value.

What is going on at Morgan Stanley?

Morgan Stanley started slowly into the new year despite beating on revenue and earnings by some margin as epitomized by a seemingly disappointing 7.1% Y/Y revenue decline. In absolute figures, that decline equaled around $800M less revenue and can be mostly explained by a substantial -24% Y/Y growth in Investment Banking. On top of that, sales and trading revenue also fell sharply and posted a 15% Y/Y decline.

The decline in Investment Banking was particularly significant as it also fell way short of the Q1/2017 numbers (-19% Y/Y), whereas Sales and Trading increased by 8% vs. Q1/2017.

The main reasons for that sharp decline in Investment Banking are less M&A transactions, lower IPOs and debt issuances whereas Sales and Trading revenues were hurt by lower client activity across the board. With all the major Wall Street banks having reported Q1/2019, Morgan Stanley has seen the strongest decline in investment bank fees as it was suffering the most from turbulent markets.

However, despite such a rocky start to the year, Morgan Stanley delivered very strong ROE of 13.1%, which is down 1.8pp Y/Y, but still at the high end of the firm's target range with strong capital ratios demonstrating the resilience, "stability and breadth" of the global franchise.

A 7% Y/Y decline is not great, but it was expected, and actually expectations were even lower given that Morgan Stanley has one of the biggest trading and advisory businesses on Wall Street. In order to dampen the impact of this fluctuating business segment, the firm has started to emphasize its wealth management division, and it beat estimates by a healthy $200 million and recording $4.39B in revenue. While this represents zero growth on a Y/Y basis, it still shows that despite difficult market conditions, the firm was able to generate very solid income by offsetting losses in the asset management business with higher net interest income.

Disregarding the top-line development, it was actually a very solid quarter for Morgan Stanley, but certainly not as outstanding as the one of bellwether stock JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

What's more important is the bullish commentary given by CFO Jonathan Pruzan during the call, stating that: "We feel very good about the mid-single-digit guidance on loan growth and NII, even though, clearly, expectations around rates and the forward curve are different than when we started the beginning of the year." It is striking given that the recent interest rate hike momentum has notably slowed down with the yield curve turning flat again. What's more, with investment banking having had a challenging start to the year, better things are expected as the year unfolds stemming from the firm's healthy pipeline and intensified dealmaking activities.

In terms of M&A for the firm, Morgan Stanley has also been active and acquired Solium Capital for $900M at a steep 43% premium which will grant Morgan Stanley access to Solium's affluent millennial employees which should further bolster its existing Wealth Management business as well as access to Solium's technology in order not to miss the departing digital transformation train.

What's in it for dividend investors?

Morgan Stanley is certainly not the first stock that comes to mind in terms of dividend growth; however, since it was forced to slash its dividend to $0.05 per quarter during the Financial Crisis, the dividend has increased by factor of 6 since 2014, which translates into strong double-digit dividend growth. The latest two increases have come in at 25% and 20%, and the TTM payout ratio currently stands at 25.7% with a current yield of 2.5%.

For this year though, it does not look as if there is much dividend growth in store, with earnings expected to be flat. Investors should certainly not make the mistake and project the past double-digit dividend increases into the future as this is very unlikely, and despite the firm's efforts to diversify its income into the more stable wealth management division, a large part of its earnings is dependent on investment banking and trading divisions whose results can fluctuate sharply on a quarterly or yearly basis. However, if those divisions continue to perform better than expected this year, another double-digit hike is not out of question.

Its latest hike came in the summer when the firm held its capital distributions steady but changed the mix by raising the dividend on increased confidence "in the stability of the firm" while lowering the buyback. Future dividend growth will always be subject to the Fed's approval, but the bank itself is bullish that it will be able to generate strong shareholder returns. Just in Q1, Morgan Stanley repurchased stock worth $1.2B at an aggregate purchase price of $42, which was certainly a smart decision given that the stock is currently more than 10% higher.

From a valuation perspective, Morgan Stanley is relatively inexpensive, also compared to its peers, as investors continue to put a discount on the bank's strong investment banking business and underrate the growing and more stable Wealth Management arm.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is currently not liking Morgan Stanley stating it would "rather be on the sidelines in the near-term" despite also saying that it has "very high-quality franchises and has the potential to gain market share".

For me personally, the firm is moving in the right direction, and despite starting slowly into the new year, although much better than expected, the momentum is on its side. The firm is acknowledging the uncertain nature of its business environment (trade war, government shutdown, decline in trading activity) and responding calmly and prudently by turning on the whole machine around expense management:

But there's a whole machine around expense management here, which we've had for a few years that's started with project streamline. And we kind of re-upped that machine again, turned the engines back on and got them going, and they did a great job. So my view is we keep this discipline - Source: Earnings Call Q1/2019 Morgan Stanley

On top of that, it is strengthening its more stable and reliable Wealth Management business and remains confident to meet its guidance even though the projected interest rate development has notably deteriorated.

The stock is inexpensive, offers a favorable yield, and is part of my financial holdings next to JPM, Wells Fargo (WFC), Bank of America (BAC) and the Canadian banks, and it should do very well if favorable market conditions persist in the current quarter and macroeconomic uncertainty is further reduced with the highly anticipated US-China trade deal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, MS, BAC, WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.