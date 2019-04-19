Bright Scholar Education Holdings Has A High Growth Potential

Private education in China has been growing rapidly in recent years and has become an important part of the overall education market. Compared to public schools, it is considered as a better-quality option for the rising middle-class population, because private schools usually admit students based on their meritocracy. Another distinctive feature of private education, which encourage parents to pay tuition fees, is after-school tutoring. The market for after-school tutoring has experienced enormous growth from RMB 203.2 billion in 2011 to RMB 393.0 billion in 2017.

(Source: DataYes)

Source: China education development report 2018, Deloitte

Bright Scholar Education Holdings (BEDU) is the largest operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools in China in terms of student enrollment as of August 31, 2018, according to the Frost & Sullivan report. The company is expected to report earnings on April 22, 2019, after market close. The report will be for the fiscal quarter ending February 2019. In this article, we will look at Bright Scholar’s financial performance and evaluate industry factors that might help the company to continue its growth and risks that might negatively impact its bottom line.

Financial performance

BEDU reported earnings for the FY2019 first fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2018. Revenue grew 39.8% YoY to RMB650.0 million. Сost of revenues and operating expenses rose by 42.3% and 42.5% respectively. As a result, the operating income increased only by 32.8% to RMB182 million. Not only does the company not have long-term debt, but it gains profits from investments. Income from investments and interest income partially offset the expenditures incurred in taxes. As a result, the bottom line increased by 32.9% to RMB158.3 million.

(Data: Company's quarterly report, calculations by author)

SG&A expenses for the quarter were up 51% to RMB121.6 million, compared to RMB80.6 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year. This accounted for 18.7% of total revenues as compared to 17.3% in the first quarter of 2018.

The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to, the increase in the compensation and benefits incurred from additional general and administrative staff members; employee stock ownership plan (“ESOP”) related expenses to retain talent; the increase in marketing expenses for brand promotion; the costs associated with acquisitions and other professional services to support the business growth as a listed company as well as the incremental SG&A expenses incurred from acquired businesses.

BEDU demonstrated impressive results in the full fiscal year 2018. Revenue grew by RMB391 million to RMB1719 million. This is an increase of 29.4%, versus 2017 when the company’s sales were RMB1328 million. Net income was RMB249 million, an increase of 29.77% compared with RMB192 billion in the prior year.

(Data: Company's FY2018 report, calculations by author)

(Data: Company's report, calculations by author)

Revenue grew from RMB588 million to RMB1,719 million over four years. Despite the fact that most investors would be pleased if the growth continues, this rapid pace might cause deterioration in net margin. As previously stated, the company has interest and investment income. Therefore, its net income does not differ substantially from operating income.

(Data: Company's FY2018 report, calculations by author)

Balance sheet

Cash and equivalents were down 23.4%. BEDU increased deposits for acquisition to RMB216 million. This reflects the company’s plan to accelerate its business growth. The company continues making strategic investments and collaborations. As a result, in full FY2018 goodwill increased to RMB609.5 million from RMB104.0 million in the previous year and intangible assets were up to RMB73.6 million from RMB21.2 in FY2017. In spite of the fact that cash and equivalents decreased during Q1 2019, BEDU has a stable financial base, as it had secured cash resources to finance future acquisitions. During full FY2018, cash and cash equivalents increased from RMB1,883 million to RMB3,154 million, primarily due to proceeds from the follow-on offering of RMB1,15 billion. Furthermore, cash flow from operations grew from RMB 360.6 million in FY2016 to RMB554.2 million in FY2018.

(Data: Company's quarterly report, calculations by author)

(Data: Company's quarterly report, calculations by author)

Shareholders’ equity was RMB2,885 billion for the quarter ended November 30, 2018, representing a 1.5% increase from the previous quarter. The increases in accumulated other comprehensive income and retained earnings were partially offset by a decline in additional paid-in capital since the company repurchased its shares in Q1 2019. In full FY2018, BEDU repurchased 1.2 million shares for a total of RMB108.9 million.

(Data: Company's report, calculations by author)

Segments

Complementary educational services gained 244.7% last quarter. This segment was accountable for only 12% of the company’s revenue in FY2018 but it has been advancing at a rate that was much higher than other segments. There is no doubt that after-school tutoring service will continue to grow rapidly, since the market for it in China is huge.

(Data: Company's FY2018 report, calculations by author)

This is due to the strong belief that students who study earlier and more will finally stand out in the college entrance exam to compete with nearly 8 million high school graduates. Therefore, parents send their children to private after-school tutoring classes even from kindergarten.

(Source: DataYes)

The chart below shows the number of high school graduates in China between 2007 and 2017 (in millions).

(Source: Statista.com)

Risks

The company may not be successful in maintaining or increasing overall profitability. Certain schools are at the ramp-up stage, and those with comparatively low utilization rates are currently operating at a loss. The company may not be able to improve the profitability of those schools. Since BEDU plans to expand its school network (in China and overseas), new schools may negatively impact profitability. The ability to maintain profitability will depend upon industry regulation as well.

Industry trends

From the demand side, the number of international school students was 245 thousand in 2017, with an estimated future growth rate of 10%. Chinese international school students accounted for 0.11% of the entire basic education market. It is expected that private education will continue its growth, as the proportion of private education in developed countries such as the U.S. and U.K was 8-9% in 2017. Meanwhile, government spending on education has slowed since 2012. It is unlikely to increase educational appropriations per student within a short period of time, making difficult for public schools to satisfy parents’ demand for differentiated education. From the supply side, the number of international schools was 734 in 2017. Among these schools, 367 were private bilingual schools. Private bilingual schools have shown the highest growth in 2017 at 23.4%.

Source: China education development report 2018, Deloitte

Conclusion

BEDU will likely to continue its growth and stay profitable as the largest operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools in China in terms of student enrollment. The further gain will be facilitated by the microeconomic environment and the company’s strong financial position. The stock might be a good investment for those who are interested in growth stocks, especially now when the P/E ratio is down 36.35 after reaching 74.37 in 2017. The company is set to report earnings on April 22, 2019, after market close.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.