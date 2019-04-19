The Dividend Of General Mills Is Not At Risk

Since I recommended purchasing General Mills (GIS) about six months ago, the stock has rallied 20% and thus it has posted a new 52-week high. However, its dividend has remained frozen for 8 consecutive quarters while its management has stated that it will not raise the dividend for the foreseeable future. Therefore, the big question is whether the dividend is safe.

The reasons behind the dividend freeze

General Mills decided to freeze its dividend when it announced its acquisition of Blue Buffalo. As the transaction value was $8 B, which was approximately one-third of the market cap of General Mills back then, it was evident that the company would have to strive to achieve such a large acquisition. Indeed, in the first nine months of this fiscal year (ending in May), interest expense has jumped 68%, from $237 M to $397 M, and thus it now consumes 22% of the operating income.

It is the first time in more than a decade that interest expense consumes such a high portion of the operating income of General Mills. Moreover, the net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) of the company has climbed to $20.2 B. As this amount is about 10 times the annual earnings, it is manageable but still high, both from an absolute and a historical point of view.

The other reason behind the dividend freeze is the poor business performance of General Mills. As consumers have become more health-conscious in recent years, the key products of the company have been struggling. Moreover, competition has heated up more than ever in this business, as there are numerous brands in the shelves of supermarkets in each product category. Furthermore, large retailers have engaged in a price war and thus exert great pressure on their suppliers for lower prices. Due to the intense competition, General Mills has failed to grow its organic sales and its earnings meaningfully for five consecutive years. Given the costly acquisition of Blue Buffalo and the absence of meaningful earnings growth, it is only natural that management has frozen the dividend.

Dividend

When General Mills bottomed in the Christmas sell-off, it was offering a 30-year-high dividend yield of 5.4%. As the stock has enjoyed a strong rally since then, it is now offering a 3.8% dividend yield. The food giant has an unparalleled dividend record, as it has not cut its dividend for 118 consecutive years. This is an impressive achievement, which has led many income-oriented investors to include this dividend stalwart in their portfolios. Nevertheless, as past performance does not guarantee future success, it is important to examine whether the dividend is at risk of being cut right now.

With only one quarter left for the fiscal year of General Mills, it is safe to expect the company to post earnings per share around $3.14 for this fiscal year, as per the analysts’ consensus. Therefore, the dividend payout ratio stands at 62.4% (1.96/3.14), which signals that the dividend can be considered safe for the foreseeable future. Even better, the food giant is expected to grow its earnings per share to $3.30 next year and hence its payout ratio is expected to improve to 59.4%.

Moreover, as dividends are actually funded from free cash flows, it is prudent to calculate the payout ratio based on the free cash flows instead of the earnings. As General Mills needs to spend minimum amounts on capital expenses, it enjoys strong free cash flows every year. In the last 12 months, it has posted free cash flows per share of $3.56. This results in a payout ratio of 55.1%, even better than the payout ratio based on the earnings. Overall, the current dividend seems to have a significant margin of safety in place before being cut.

Resilience to recessions

Many companies have payout ratios in the above range but are forced to cut their dividends when a recession shows up, as it causes their earnings to plunge. However, this is not the case for General Mills. Thanks to its strong and affordable brands, the company exhibits remarkable resilience during economic downturns. To be sure, in the Great Recession, when most companies saw their earnings collapse, General Mills grew its earnings per share by 11% in 2008 and by another 13% in 2009.

As a recession has not shown up for a whole decade, this impressive resilience of General Mills is paramount, particularly given that interest rates have risen in the last two years. Whenever the next recession shows up, the food giant is likely to post resilient results once again and hence its dividend will not come under pressure. On the other hand, as the company was in high growth mode in the Great Recession, investors should not expect that performance to repeat whenever the next downturn shows up.

Growth prospects

As mentioned above, General Mills has failed to grow its revenues and its earnings in the last five years due to its inability to address efficiently the challenge of the heating competition. Its cereal business stumbled while its yogurt sales collapsed, as the company failed to address the mania for Greek yogurt in time.

However, the turnaround efforts of the company have eventually begun to bear fruit. The cereal segment, which saw its sales decrease by about 2.5% per year in each of the last two years, has grown its sales by 0.4% in the first nine months of this fiscal year. A similar trend has been observed in the yogurt segment. This segment saw its market share decline by 800 basis points in the last three years but it has enhanced its market share by 20 basis points so far this year. These improvements are evident in the total retail sales of the company.

Source: Investor Presentation

As shown in the chart, retail sales plunged 7% in fiscal 2017 and kept falling since then, albeit at a slow pace, but they grew 0.4% in the most recent quarter. While patience is required for more secure conclusions, it seems that the company has eventually managed to stabilize its business performance and will probably return to modest growth mode in the upcoming quarters. It is also worth noting that management lifted its guidance in the last conference call and now expects earnings per share growth 0%-1% in this fiscal year instead of a 0%-3% decline previously expected.

While the growth prospects of the legacy business of General Mills are improving, Blue Buffalo is likely to be the primary growth driver in the upcoming years. The U.S. pet food market is a $30 B market that has grown at a 5% average annual rate in the last decade. Blue Buffalo is the leader and is growing at a fast pace.

Source: Investor Presentation

General Mills is leveraging its huge supply chain network to take advantage of the growth potential of Blue Buffalo. Management expects double-digit top and bottom line growth this year and significant growth beyond this year thanks to the expansion of the distribution of this category of products.

Finally, General Mills will also continue enhancing its efficiencies in order to reduce its operating expenses. Thanks to this initiative, the company expanded its operating margin from 14.9% in 2015 to 17.0% in 2018 and management expects further margin expansion in the upcoming years.

Capital allocation guidance

In a recent conference, management stated that it intends to keep the dividend frozen at least until the end of next year while it will also put share repurchases and large-scale acquisitions on hold over the same period. It thus expects to reduce leverage (net debt/EBITDA) from 4.2 to 3.5 by the end of 2020. Given all the above facts, it seems that management will not have any problem maintaining the current dividend.

Final thoughts

General Mills has frozen its dividend for 8 consecutive quarters and has stated that it intends to continue paying the same dividend at least until the end of next fiscal year. This has led some investors to think that the dividend is at risk of being cut. However, this is not true. The earnings and the free cash flows of the company are sufficient to support the dividend with a wide margin of safety. Moreover, the company has stabilized its performance lately and is likely to return to modest growth mode in the upcoming years. Furthermore, while its debt has greatly increased due to its acquisition of Blue Buffalo, it still stands at manageable levels. Overall, the dividend can be considered safe for the foreseeable future.

