Castellum Demands A Minute Of Your Time

By Swedish standards, it's one of the best dividend stocks available, and I'll show you why.

Swedish real estate firm Castellum is one of the largest companies in Sweden in its segment.

Justifying European investments for non-European investors can be a thing that's hard to do, especially given the lack of information out there. In my articles, I try to clear away the fog when it comes to some of our excellent companies here in Sweden, and I hope to be able to show some of you that investing in Europe, under the right conditions, can be incredibly profitable even for NA investors.

Castellum (OTCPK:CWQXF) (OTCPK:CWQXY) is a company where I haven't been able to find similar enough operations outside of Sweden/Scandinavia. I'm sure they exist - but all in all, they seem rare enough. In this article, I'll show you why you should consider investing in a company that by many Swedish dividend investors is considered to be among the safest real estate investments you can possibly make.

A recession-resistant real estate company - Why?

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in the Nordics. It's known as a "Public Real Estate company," due to the fact that the largest portion of Castellum's customers are actually public institutions and governmental organizations/agencies. Almost 30% of Castellum's leaseholders/tenants are in Healthcare or Public Organizations (5% and 25% respectively).

The company portfolio is well-diversified both geographically, and sector/industry-wise, with a focus on major population hubs such as Stockholm, Göteborg, Malmö/Copenhagen and the surrounding areas.

In its business, the company signs 3 to 5-year leases which are paid quarterly in advance. Their business is thriving, and Castellum's tenants are more satisfied than the industry average, at a satisfaction level of 77 out of 100 (73 industry benchmark). (Source)

The company currently has ~5900 commercial lease contracts, with an average lease length of 3.9 years. Governmental agencies and regional departments/public healthcare accounting for ~30% mean that a third of the leases are basically self-renewing - governmental agencies in Sweden rarely change their offices, and when they do it is merely internal, not moving to new spaces.

Most of the high-value/revenue leases to these institutions and agencies have recently been renewed, as we can see above.

Favorable finances and a sector-leader in returns

Castellum is known in the sector for delivering above-average returns, which can be seen over time since the IPO over 20 years ago. During the time of the IPO, Castellum's property portfolio was about 10B SEK, with incomes from property management at about 300M SEK. Since the IPO, the company has grown its portfolio 790%, to ~89B SEK and its income from property management by 883%, to roughly 2950B. Approximately 11.5B SEK in dividends has been distributed over this time. (Source)

This company is extremely well-managed, well-capitalized and with an excellent track record. The real estate sector in Sweden is not known for excessive dividend yields - most companies have sub-3% levels of yield, but Castellum is one of the companies that stands out if caught at a favorable valuation.

Despite having grown quickly, the company's payout ratio remains at below 60% in relation to income from property management, giving the company excellent safety margins should things turn down. The graph below shows development from 2009 (right) to 2018 (left).

The company is also becoming more and more effective, increasing key metrics per share and developing further as time goes. Its average yield on property management is at a positive 5.5% as of March 2018. (Source)

The company also has an incredibly diversified tenant base, for Swedish standards. No tenant makes up for more than 2% of the rental income (The governmental agencies are quite varied and not one customer group).

2018 - Yet another record year, this time with 15% dividend growth

The company's long history of delivering excellent results continues during 2018, with increases in every relevant key metric. It's also one of few Swedish/European companies to pay a bi-annual dividend, possibly increasing its appeal to international investors.

The dividend for fiscal 2018 is increased by 15% for the year, following a yearly tradition of dividend increases now spanning 22 years since the IPO. For a Swedish company, which typically tends to stick more to a payout ratio, this is impressive. The dividend has grown 100% in 9/10 years. The payout ratio for the dividend is 48% in terms of FFO Payout (Source).

Debt - nothing could be further from a state of worry

The list above shows a quick recap of company debt concerns/finance policies. Note especially the interest coverage ratio of 454% and the loan-to-value ratio of 45%, far below company commitment and below company policy, not to mention the current 13% of secured borrowing in terms of total assets.

This low level of financial risk has been a core of the company's strategy since its inception. Now, Swedish finance companies are famous for their rather low-risk profile in comparison to their international counterparts, but very few possess the coverage ratio and low risk that Castellum does.

The companies with better numbers (Huvfudstaden, among others) have a much lower dividend and dividend growth rate next to Castellum. Unlike other countries, real estate companies in Sweden are prone to being extremely conservative organizations, which also includes dividend development.

Castellum simply combines the best from two worlds. It's an extremely conservative real estate company, offering tenants offices, warehouse space, and buildings. A third of their customer base is government/regional based agencies and institutions. They have a generous dividend policy, a long history of dividend growth, and even another real Nordic estate bubble couldn't seriously threaten this company's long-term prospects, given its finances and position on the market.

Despite generous valuation, the company appeals to insiders, who continue to purchase company stock.

Castellum also holds an investment-grade credit rating from Moody's, given a Baa3 rating with a positive outlook (Source).

Are there any challenges?

Sure, but nothing really Castellum-specific that's a deep worry.

Macro concerns will always be on the horizon. A weak economy will negatively impact Castellum as it would any real estate company, leading to vacancies and falling rents as well as a loss of indexation for existing lease contracts. The company also looks at risks such as terrorist attacks, cyber attacks, floods, and environmental disasters. Again, no company or country is fully safe from this.

The fact is, the company runs analyses on these scenarios, and others, frequently, and publishes openly the results on LTV ratios and property values of incidents affecting the real estate market.

Even a 20% drop in property values would bring the company's LTV ratio up to a mere 56%, which is still below the company's commitment of 65%. That's ignoring the fact that a likelihood of such a development, given the shortage of space in Sweden (housing as well as office space) being significant, is very low. There simply isn't a whole lot being built at the moment.

Another thing one could mention is that a small number of company properties are in regions that are considered smaller cities, which may underperform in a downturn of the economy - about 14% of Castellum's properties are located in such areas.

While the risks to any company in the real estate sector is always present, the lack of company-specific risks here is something to take note of. Given the company focus, tenants and the developments in Sweden as well as Castellum's history of adapting to new climates and shifting businesses, there is quite literally nothing, in my view, that could threaten Castellum's long-term viability as a market leader in this country, barring macro events that would not only wipe out/threaten Castellum, but other companies as well.

Valuation

I want to begin here by showing a few graphs to illustrate Castellum's history and position. Let's begin with historical yield.

Let's also look at profit/share.

... some P/E numbers.

Lastly, some dividend/share in SEK.

In short, things for this company have developed rather well. The stability of their dividend payouts is stellar, as is the overarching picture of profit development in Castellum going by EPS/share. Looking at the real estate sector as a whole, Castellum is valued slightly higher in terms of EPS than typical competitors such as Hemfosa Fastigheter (OTC:HMFFF).

Looking at the company's reporting of EPRA NAV/NNNAV/ per share, we can see that undervaluation going by these metrics (especially EPRA NNNAV, reported equity adjusted by estimated real deferred tax) is very rare for Castellum. Looking at the above numbers, the best times to have bought Castellum would have been somewhere back in 2009-2011. A P/E of about 4-5 would be considered to be undervalued, looking at historical P/E valuations.

Looking at the previous 5 years of stock prices, it's rare to see good "purchase positions" for this stock. Rather, many investors believe you simply have to accept the somewhat premium valuation of this company.

Well, for some of you that may be alright. But American investors, unlike Swedish, also need to contend with withholding taxes (which we don't pay on Swedish stocks held in ISK accounts). A dividend yield of 3.42% simply isn't enough for most, even if the safety here is above many other companies in the same space.

My own YoC is almost 2% higher, which of course makes for a completely different appeal to the stock. I'd say 4% - you need to catch this stock at roughly a 4% yield, or a blended P/E of as close to ~5.0 as possible. Looking at the graphs, it's not impossible for this stock to dip somewhat, and it's entirely possible that a dip could send the share down to 155-160 SEK. I believe 150 SEK/share may be an appealing entry position, which would represent a yield of just above 4% annually (not including withholding taxes). This would put it along with the same yield as some of the safer equity REITs out there in the American space - though Castellum is of course not a REIT.

Wrapping up

So - here I've presented Castellum - my favorite Swedish real estate company, bar none. The fact is, I currently work in a building owned by Castellum. Almost everyone I know in the agency I now consult for works in a building owned by the same corporation. Their properties are everywhere and they're the prime real estate in their areas of operation. Their vacancy rates are among the lowest on the market.

Apart from agencies, Castellum handles properties and developments for some of the largest companies in Europe and is also active in property development. Among this is the new E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY) headquarters in Malmö, valued at 1.1B SEK (Source). This company is simply put, stellar, in many ways, leading to the following arguments for investment.

One of the largest real estate companies in all of Sweden and the Nordics.

Strong representation in the warehouse/retail sector with properties situated in Swedish/Nordic logistic hubs.

Very strong EBITDA/Interest coverage.

Track record of operational and business sector excellence.

A development programme for existing and new properties will create value for the company.

A well-diversified portfolio focused on attractive, inner-city properties or attractive suburb projects in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, and Copenhagen - 4 very large cities.

Very strong market fundamentals with excellent access to credit facilities.

Provided that company numbers stay positive and leverage at sub-or-about 45%, the firm is also in the line for a potential credit rating upgrade from Moody's, which would bring them to the same levels (Baa2/Stable) as Ca Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTC:CAIAF) and Atrium Ljungberg. However, these companies are smaller than Castellum, and their yield is about half of that of Castellum.

Recommendation

Currently, as of the share price of ~179 SEK and above, I'm recommending a "Hold" for shares of Castellum, but recommend that you look for valuations of 155 SEK and below/blended P/E of ~5.0 before purchasing the stock. When doing so, however, I don't believe there are stronger real estate names in Sweden with as competitive a dividend policy that you could own.

I recommend that you limit your position size, especially now following ex-div, and try to buy smaller "bites" to see if the stock price will move.

I will update this article, or publish an updated thesis should things change, and/or in conjunction with future earnings updates.

