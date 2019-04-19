Applied Therapeutics IPO: Phase 2-3 Clinical Trial Should Commence In 2019

Applied Therapeutics signed agreements with the Columbia University, under which the institution granted an exclusive license of product candidates AT-001, AT-003, and AT-007.

Business

Founded in 2016, Applied Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing product candidates against molecular targets for indications of different illnesses.

The company's first molecular target is aldose reductase, also called "AR," which is an enzyme that transforms glucose into sorbitol under oxidative stress conditions. It has been designed to treat different disease states that include diabetic complications, heart disease, and a rare pediatric metabolic illness. Using the company's strategy from the ARI program, Applied Therapeutics has designed a program focused on the inhibition of phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase.

The company's pipeline includes six product candidates: one at Phase 2 of development, another in Phase 1, and four candidates at a preclinical stage.

The company's lead drug, AT-001, is intended for the treatment of diabetic cardiomyopathy, fatal fibrosis of the heart, and diabetic peripheral neuropathy, a debilitating neurodegenerative disease.

A Phase 1-2 clinical trial was conducted using AT-001 in 80 patients with type 2 diabetes. Doctors did not report any adverse effects. The company was also able to provide proof of biological activity and target engagement. As shown in the image below, a reduction in sorbitol, a biomarker of AR activity, could be observed.

The company expects to commence a pivotal Phase 2/3 trial in 2019 with 525 patients. Applied Therapeutics expects to make three groups of 175 patients: one group utilizing placebo, and the remaining two using a low and a high dose of AT-001. The trial is expected to last 12 months, and investors should expect the results in 2020.

Market Opportunity

The target market is not small, which should please investors. Keep in mind that 17% of patients with diabetes develop diabetic cardiomyopathy, DbCM. The International Diabetes Foundation believes that there were 451 million patients with diabetes in 2017. This figure is expected to increase to 693 million in 26 years. Also, note that there are approximately 77.0 million patients with DbCM globally, and the company plans to be able to treat 50% of all DbCM patients.

License Agreements

Applied Therapeutics signed agreements with the Columbia University, under which this institution granted an exclusive license for product candidates AT-001, AT-003, and AT-007. Columbia University received 8,798 shares worth $0.5 million. The market should appreciate the fact that this renowned university accepted to collaborate with Applied Therapeutics.

Balance Sheet

With an asset/liability ratio of 4.5x and $18 million in cash, the company's financial situation is stable. Additionally, the company does not report debt financing.

Regarding its previous debt, on February 5, 2018, the company sold notes at an interest rate of 15% per year. Investors may feel that this interest rate is high. However, they should not worry as the company converted this debt into preferred stock.

While the debt does not exist anymore, investors should be aware that the company accepted to pay an interest rate of 15% in 2018. It says a lot about the financial risk that the management was ready to take.

Income Statement And Cash Burn Rate

The company increased its research and development expenses from $3.7 million in 2017 to $11.4 million in 2018. Investors should expect Applied Therapeutics to increase its R&D expenses once Phase 1 clinical trials of product candidates AT-0001, AT-0007, and AT-0003 commence. In 2018, net loss was equal to -$16.5 million. However, investors should focus on the amount of cash burn per annum rather than the net losses. Also, it is likely that Applied Therapeutics will raise further equity if it runs out of cash. Note that equity transactions lead to stock price depreciation.

FCF was -$3.1 million and -$11.182 million in 2017 and 2018 respectively. If this cash burn rate continues, Applied Therapeutics should run out of cash in one to two years. The cash flow statement is below:

Conversion Of Preferred Stock

Applied Therapeutics has a large amount of convertible preferred stock. Such types of securities may create stock dilution, which investors should fear. The company expects to convert these securities into common shares. As a result, high dilution risk should not exist on this name. The image below provides details on the expected equity structure after the IPO:

Use Of Proceeds

The company expects to use the money from the IPO to finance the Phase 2-3 clinical trial of AT-001 and advance the Phase 1 clinical trial of other product candidates. The company is not expected to acquire securities from existing shareholders.

Stockholders

Institutional investors should appreciate the fact that E Squared decided to acquire a 5.3% stake in the company. This should attract the attention of other sophisticated investors and should help the company sell shares. See image below for a list of shareholders:

Lock-Up Agreements

With respect to the lock-up agreements signed by the directors and other affiliates, investors should be aware that they can only sell shares 180 days after the date of the prospectus. It is an important date that the market should pay attention to. If directors commence selling shares after this period, analysts will not have a favorable opinion of the company.

"Not to directly or indirectly offer, sell, contract to sell, pledge, grant any option to purchase, make any short sale or otherwise dispose of or hedge any shares of our common stock or any options to purchase shares of our common stock, or any securities convertible into or exchangeable for shares of common stock during the period from the date of the lock-up agreement continuing through the date 180 days after the date of this prospectus, except with the prior written consent of the representatives, and certain other exceptions."

Competitors

There are currently no FDA-approved therapies for the treatment of DbCM. Large pharmaceutical companies, like Novartis (NVS), are developing treatments targeting candidates that may overlap with that of Applied Therapeutics.

The company does not have a comparable peer, which makes its valuation very difficult to determine. Also, most companies operating in the diabetes market are massive and have numerous product candidates. Additionally, most clinical-stage companies IPO-ing with one or two products at Phase 2 of development don't have a market capitalization of more than $500 million. Investors should be interested in other recent IPOs: Hookipa (NASDAQ:HOOK) and TCR2 (NASDAQ:TCRR).

Conclusion

With a license agreement with the Columbia University and one product candidate commencing Phase 2-3 of development in 2019, Applied Therapeutics should be followed closely by institutional investors. The fact that institutional investor E Squared decided to trust the company's pre-clinical trials is also very positive. The market should receive the results of the next AT-001 test in 2020, which is not ideal. Investors may need to wait for a year before receiving any meaningful information that may move the share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.