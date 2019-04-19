Canopy Growth: U.S. Future Might Not Happen

The stock is unlikely to break out of resistance around the $45 to $50 level due to the unknown nature of this transaction.

After dozens of acquisitions in the last few years, Canopy Growth (CGC) finally made a big move into the U.S. market. The proposed deal has a one big catch that could leave the Canadian cannabis giant on the sidelines indefinitely. As my previous investment research highlighted, the stock is at a make or break point around $50 that has initially failed again.

Future Rights Details

Since the Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE have listing requirements that prevent companies from owning illegal businesses, Canopy Growth is unable to purchase a U.S. company focused on cannabis. The U.S. government still considers cannabis a controlled substance that's illegal.

For this reason, the large Canadian LPs that decided to list on the major exchanges have been locked out of the U.S. market. These companies went for the large capital infusions and market valuations while missing out on the largest cannabis market in the world.

In 2018, the U.S. market is estimated by Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics to account for $11.0 billion out of the $12.9 billion global cannabis market. The U.S. market is set to control more than 70% of the global market into 2022 when the market size reaches $32.0 billion.

Canopy Growth came to an agreement with Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF) for the right to purchase 100% of their shares with a requirement to do so as cannabis production and sales become federally legal in the U.S. The deal has a listed market value of $3.4 billion offering Acreage shareholders a 41.7% premium.

The deal is tricky for both parties because the U.S. government may never federally approved cannabis for production and sale. CNBC suggests the STATES Act is all that Canopy Growth and major shareholder Constellation Brands (STZ) need to enter the U.S., but the deal language is very ambiguous on whether such an act would qualify.

The "Strengthening the Tenth Amendment Through Entrusting States Act" doesn't make marijuana legal on a federal level. The act just reinforces that the States laws will override federal law in the case of this listed controlled substance. If approved by Congress, the law will in theory allow for the banking system and stock exchanges to work with cannabis companies.

Due to the unknown nature of the proposed agreement, the deal offers an immediate payment of $300 million to Acreage shareholders in the form of a $2.55 per share upfront payment for this right. After closing of the transaction, shareholders will get 0.5818 shares of Canopy Growth.

Based on a $45 price, Acreage has an imputed value of $26.18 with the stock trading around $22.25 now. In addition, shareholders get the $2.55 upfront payment for a total valuation of about $28.43.

In addition, the company has signed a licensing deal allowing for Canopy Growth brands like Tweed and Tokyo Smoke to be distributed in Acreage retail stores in the U.S.

Acreage CEO and President Kevin Murphy claims the deal is done for improved liquidity and scale, yet the deal doesn't involve any real cash or resources coming to Acreage until the transaction is completed at some future date.

When the right is exercised having access to Canopy Growth's deep resources will enable us to innovate, develop and distribute quality cannabis brands across the U.S. and continue expanding our U.S. footprint. At the same time, a confluence of factors are making it much more difficult for a multi-state operator to achieve its full potential, including the enormous amount of cash required to scale.

The ironic part here is that the STATES Act would, in theory, provide Acreage with the access to liquidity needed to scale operations with or without the Canopy Growth deal.

The unknown date of the triggering event leaves Acreage in limbo for up to 90 months waiting for the U.S. to approve cannabis federally. If nothing satisfactorily is approved at that point, the agreement would terminate. Naturally, the parties are likely to waive or renegotiate the deal prior to reaching 90 months depending on the progress of legislation on the subject.

Acreage Isn't The Largest

Due to a few recent deals in the U.S. increasing scale in several U.S. MSOs, Acreage Holdings isn't that close to being in the running for the largest operators. Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) and Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) are listed with much larger market valuations prior to the buyout premium for Acreage.

Source: Cresco Labs/Origin House merger presentation

Per the transaction details, Acreage is listed as having managed services agreements in place for cannabis-related licenses in 20 states, but the company only has the right to 87 dispensaries and 22 cultivation and processing sites.

Harvest Health expects to have 200 facilities after closing the $850 million deal for Verano. The combined company will have 123 facilities in 16 states.

For Q4, Acreage only generated $10.5 million in revenues compared to the $32.0 million from Curaleaf. The other two companies haven't reported Q4 numbers yet, but Cresco Labs reached $12.2 million in Q3 and has plans of reaching over $1 billion by 2021 after the Origin House (OTCQX:ORHOF) deal closes.

A big question happens in the meantime while the Acreage deal is pending. These other MSOs could use market leadership to out expand Acreage. The arrangement has a special agreement allowing the U.S. MSO to issue up to 58 million Acreage shares with an implied valuation of $1.4 billion along with another 5.2 million shares for existing mergers in the works.

Such a large share amount definitely doesn't constrain Acreage, but one has to wonder if the company has full approval to make deals without running into the complexity of targets balking on obtaining Acreage shares that will convert to Canopy Growth shares at some future date. The prime targets might prefer U.S. focused MSOs with a pure plan and market leadership without the major stock exchange premiums of a Canadian LP.

Stock Hits Resistance Again

Canopy Growth continues to hit substantial resistance near $50. The stock traded up strong in early trading, but Canopy Growth slipped into the close. A break above $45 and the consolidation around $50 would make for a bullish outcome for the stock.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that an entry into the U.S. market for a few billion is a positive outcome for Canopy Growth that's very late to the largest market now. The problem here is that the requirement for a federal approval of the production and sale of cannabis could prevent this deal from ever closing and cost the company $300 million in the upfront payment along with fees.

The unknown outcome of the deal is likely to keep the stock from rallying.

