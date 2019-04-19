AlphaCentric Income Opportunities Fund: For Retirement

Where does someone turn in retirement to to find yield that is above the current treasury rates? One mutual fund and one avenue is the AlphaCentric Income Opportunities Fund (IOFIX). This particular fund has a few years' past performance to look at, which I was a little hesitant to write about it a few years ago. Most retirement investors do not want to be the first investor in anything that they feel is at its startup phase. When looking to add more total income bond funds to my portfolio this year, I stumbled again upon IOFIX. Currently, I personally own the PIMCO Income Fund Class A (PONAX) and the JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Bond ETF (NYSE:JPST), and wanted to add one more. I believe IOFIX fits in perfectly with my current bond holdings.

AlphaCentric Income Opportunities Fund Outperforming The Barclays Aggregate Bond Index

When taking a look below at how the AlphaCentric Income Opportunities Fund has done since its inception in 2015, it's hard not to be impressed with these numbers. The max drawdown of the fund right now is a very respectable -.87. That is always the first measurement I take a look at when considering the risk of any investment, especially those in retirement. Another amazing ratio to me is the U.S. market correlation, coming in at just .27. This means that the fund only moves 27% of the time with the overall markets. In your retirement portfolio, you want funds that move independently of U.S. markets for diversification and alpha purposes.

Portfolio CAGR Stdev Best Year Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio US Mkt Correlation IOFIX 9.38% 2.91% 14.04% 2.34% -0.87% 2.70 0.27

Source: PortfolioVisualizer.com

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

As you can see, the year-to-date performance total return is 240 basis points over that of the Barclays Bond Aggregate Bond Index (NYSEARCA:AGG). If you think that is pretty impressive, let's take a look at the one-year chart performance.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Over the past year, IOFIX has outperformed its benchmark by over 250 basis points. When looking at adding yield to your portfolio, this fund is firing on all cylinders right now.

5% Yield

I wanted to make this sub-heading short and sweet. Investors who buy into this fund are in it for the yield. Make sure you also consider the expense ratio around of 1.5% as well when looking at your total net yield. Investors need to know how AlphaCentric is earning this yield. Let's take a look at what the fund is currently investing in, to earn and pay out this five percent dividend. Let's take a look at what AlphaCentric states exactly here on there website:

Objective: To achieve current income and total return by implementing an alpha-driven, "principles-based" investment process focusing on complex and hard to source asset-backed securities.

Primary Goals and Key Reasons to Invest:

Non-Agency RMBS Focus: The Fund focuses on non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), although the Fund can invest where management finds value. The management team's clearly-defined, niche focus is the core of the RMBS strategy's success. Strong Track Record: The Sub-Advisor has managed a substantially similar strategy that has consistently met its objective of current income while outperforming its benchmark. Private Asset-Backed Exposure: Unique sourcing to high coupon, well-capitalized proprietary deal flow may lead to additional alpha.

All this commentary is great, but what does it mean for the common retirement investor, or millennial like myself?

What is an RMBS?

A residential mortgage-backed security is a type of mortgage debt created from a home loan, or a home equity loan that is considered sub-prime. Wait, what? You heard this right, these loans are usually packaged up and sold as tranches to institutional investors. The complexity of these securities depends on the income provided to investors and the amount of risk that these managers assume. Residential mortgage-backed investments can contain a variety of mortgages. These securities can contain all of one type of mortgage or a mix of different types in the tranches. Valuing these securities to the typical individual investor is pretty darn tough, and I strongly recommend the individual let other institutional managers do this before heading off and trying to purchase their own RMB securities.

Summary of IOFIX

When researching IOFIX and other total return bond income funds, many of these funds own residential mortgage-backed securities. The key here to any income investor is to make sure you own these total income bond funds as a portion of your bond portfolio make-up. IOFIX is a great performing fund, with characteristics you won't find in many aggregate bond funds. Since the fund is still relatively new since its inception in 2015, I caution investors who want to purchase large percentages of their assets in this fund. However, I do believe it's worth taking a look at it and adding some capital to it as a yield-hungry investment for good economic times. As with any investment you look at like IOFIX, taking a prudent approach is the only way. Take a look at its prospectus here as well for more information on it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PONAX, JPST, SHV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Ortner Capital consults clients who own securities listed in this article. These opinions are that of Josh Ortner, CTFA. Please consult a certified professional on your own objectives, risks, and time horizons before making any new investment.