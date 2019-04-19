Changes To Voya Global/International Closed-End Funds Coming Soon

This article was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers 2 weeks ago, so data may be out of date. Please check latest data before making investment decisions.

The above closed-end funds [CEFs] global/international option income equity CEFs managed by Voya Investments (formerly known as ING Investments). As we reported in our Weekly CEF Roundup, these funds announced changes to their sub-advisory relationship, investment strategies, and management fees. Changes will be effective on or about May 6, 2019. The names of the above funds contain links to their respective press releases.

Advisory management change

Voya Investment Management will take over as the sole sub‐adviser to the funds, following the termination of the current sub‐advisor, NNIP Advisors B.V. Voya IM currently serves as a consultant to the Adviser, although it does not manage any of the Fund's assets.

Management fee reduction

In terms of fees, IHD, IAE, IGD, and, IID all announced decreases in their management fee ratios, as well as decreases in their maximum management fee limits. These fee decreases are decidedly positive for shareholders. IGA was the only fund out of the four that did not announce a change in their management fee structure, which remains at 0.85%.

Old fee New fee Old fee limit New fee limit IHD 1.25% 1.15% 1.50% 1.45% IAE 1.15% 1.05% 1.50% 1.30% IGD 1.15% 0.85% 1.20% 1.00% IID 1.10% 0.95% 1.25% 1.15%

Strategy change

The most interesting changes are in the investment strategy. The funds will maintain their current investment objective of "total return through a combination of current income, capital gains, and capital appreciation",* and will continue "pursue an option overlay strategy in the same manner as the current strategy".

(*Except for IGA, whose objective is "providing a high level of income with capital appreciation as a secondary investment objective.")

However, there will be changes to how the underlying stocks are selected. The new management will employ a "dividend focused quantitative strategy in selecting equity investments". Specifically, an "internally developed quantitative computer model" will be used to select stocks with above-average dividend yields compared to the index, while excluding companies that are "at risk of reducing or eliminating dividends". Once this universe has been narrowed down, the stocks will be ranked and chosen based on "proprietary fundamental sector-specific models". Finally, the model will use optimization techniques to "achieve portfolio's target dividend yield, manage target beta, determine active weights, and neutralize region and sector exposures" in order to create a portfolio will provide the potential for maximum total return, while maintaining lower volatility than the index.

Performance update

Over the last year, three of the five CEFs have outperformed their regional ETF benchmarks at the NAV level (IHD, IAE, and IGA). IGD underperformed, while IID was even. This illustrates that option income strategies can provide some downside protection during down markets, such as the December 2018 correction that is encompassed in the time periods below.

IHD was benchmarked against iShares MSCI Emerging Markets (EEM).

IAE was benchmarked against iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex-Japan ETF (AAXJ).

IGA was benchmarked against iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI).

IGD was also benchmarked against iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI).

IID was benchmarked against iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX).

My takeaway

What do I think about these changes? The biggest impact, in my opinion, is that the funds will be adopting a dividend tilt going forward. It's been no secret that dividend stocks have lagged growth stocks over the better part of the last 5 years, thanks to the booming tech industry, so this strategy change is somewhat contrarian, and the managers definitely cannot be accused of performance chasing. Dividend stocks are also generally less volatile than the average stock, so all other things being equal, the option income generated by the funds may be less than before. This could be compensated by the increased income generated by the underlying high-dividend stocks, or alternatively, by writing calls that are closer to being in the money. The latter strategy could further make the funds more defensive, since such calls would be more likely to be exercised, capping upside. This increased defensiveness could be in addition to the lower volatility produced by the (1) funds' concentration into dividend stocks, and (2) their use of quantitative techniques to "manage target beta" and "neutralize region and sector exposures".

Overall, I'm positive on the lower management fees charged by four out of the five funds (unfortunately, IGA, which we own in our Income Generator portfolio was not one of these), while somewhat ambivalent on the strategy change. Since an option strategy already provides a layer of defensiveness, I am concerned that any further changes to lower the volatility of the portfolio may lead to further lowering of the potential returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.