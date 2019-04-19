Green Thumb: Solid Quarter And Appropriate Valuation

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) (GTI) reported 2018 Q4 results which showed another solid quarter of revenue growth and stable margins. After some of its peers grabbed headlines by announcing major acquisitions, GTI has remained focused on execution and it is showing in its reported numbers. We think GTI is a core holding for U.S. cannabis investors looking for a multi-state operator that trades at a relatively cheap valuation and at the same time possess the type of growth potential that could provide upsides.

(All amounts in USD)

2018 Q4 Review

On April 9, GTI announced 2018 full-year and Q4 results which showed another solid quarter of continued growth. Revenue increased 21% from the last quarter and the gross margin stayed relatively stable at 47%. Despite a seemingly diversified portfolio of assets, all of the revenue was derived from only four states during Q4 (Maryland, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Massachusetts). However, the company began operations in Florida and Nevada post-2018 which should provide additional growth heading into 2019.

(Source: Public Filings)

Looking back at 2018, GTI transformed itself from a small business venture into an industry juggernaut with existing and expected presences in 11 states. Much of 2018's growth came from the 7 new stores opened (2 in MD, 4 in MA, and 1 in PA). Heading into 2019, we think there are a few catalysts that will fuel continued revenue growth and efficiencies:

Roll-out of Rise-branded locations across the nation

Expand in Nevada following the acquisition of Integral Associates which included 3 existing locations and licenses for 8 more

Expand in Pennsylvania after winning licenses for 12 more locations

GTI opened its first Rise store in Florida and expect to expand aggressively (watch out Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) and others!)

Build out new footprints after recent auction wins and acquisitions in New Jersey, Connecticut, and Ohio

While it is difficult to get a sense of the true run-rate of the business given the moving parts, we think 2019 should be an important year for the company to consolidate its footprint and reach economies of scale. We expect revenue to ramp up quickly driven by new store openings. GTI expects to open 15 to 20 new stores in 2019 which would more than double its existing fleet of 14.

Financials

GTI ended 2018 with $146 million of cash on hand and minimal debt which indicates ample capital available for growth. GTI had opportunistically raised a lot of capital back in 2018 totaling C$269 million including the RTO. We don't see any need for the company to raise fresh capital anytime soon barring major acquisitions (most deals are all-stock nowadays anyway).

Most of the U.S. players have reported 2018 Q4 numbers except Harvest (OTCQX:HRVSF) and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) which leaves their multiples less relevant for comparison. When you look at other players, we can see that Green Thumb currently trades at the mid-range among the peers with 28x EV/annualized revenue. Notably, MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) only trades at 12x, Trulieve at 11x, Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) at 37x, and iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF) at 19x. We think GTI's multiple is appropriate relative to peers given its growth pipeline and execution record. While we think Curaleaf trades at a higher multiple due to its recent success in CBD national distributions and a strong quarter, we think the other two high-flyers (Curaleaf and Harvest Health) are enjoying premiums due to their recent acquisitions.

In order for GTI to garner a higher multiple, we think the company could either pursue a transformative acquisition or get into the CBD sector. We have seen a number of large acquisitions in the U.S. cannabis space and Green Thumb has done mostly small deals in the past. The largest deal was its acquisition of Integral Associates in Nevada for $290 million which only provided assets in a single state. GTI's two other deals in Florida and New York are also less than $100 million but provided important entry into key markets.

Announcement Acquirer Target Purchase Price 11-Oct-18 MedMen PharmaCann US$682 18-Oct-18 iAnthus MPX Bioceuticals C$835 11-Mar-19 Harvest Health Verano US$850 18-Mar-19 Cresco Labs VidaCann US$120 01-Apr-19 Cresco Labs Origin House C$1,100

Looking Ahead

GTI ended 2018 on a solid footing. The company has doubled its footprint to 14 stores in four states and is expected to more than double its footprint again in 2019 with expansion into a number of new markets. The company has stayed away from doing mega-deals at the moment, but we think a transformational acquisition could help elevate the company into the next level. By any measure, GTI has built a multi-state cannabis business that can compete head-to-head with other MSOs.

(Source: TSX)

For investors, we think GTI represents a good choice for those looking for a stable stock that combines the attributes of a multi-state operator and a moderate valuation. GTI should belong in any diversified portfolio of U.S. cannabis stocks and future upside could come from transformative acquisitions and national rollout of CBD products. We maintain a positive outlook on GTI based on these reasons and would use any potential weakness in the share price as opportunities to accumulate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.