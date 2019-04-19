Aurora Cannabis: A Wise Decision

Industrial hemp and related products are becoming big in the US, and further upside can be had as time goes on.

The management team at Aurora Cannabis announced plans to acquire the shares of Hempco Food & Fiber Inc. that it does not currently own.

In the cannabis space, something investors and companies alike need to keep a watchful eye on are mergers and acquisitions. Especially as large players arise from the dirt, they will be sure to buy into other companies in the space that will allow them to either diversify or to benefit from common synergies (or both). Such is the case with Aurora Cannabis (ACB). On April 16, the management team at the company announced that it would be acquiring the rest of Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. (OTC:HMPPF) that it does not currently own. This move will further Aurora’s reach into the edibles market, giving it access to a well-known brand with a small global reach, and will set the stage for future growth, all at no cash cost to shareholders. In all, I see the business’ acquisition of Hempco as a net positive for the firm and it’s a maneuver that shareholders in Aurora should rejoice in.

Disclosure

Unless otherwise stated, and even then on a case-by-case basis, all references to dollars or "$" will refer to Canadian dollars, not US dollars, for this article.

A look at the transaction

In its press release on the matter, the management team at Aurora announced that they struck a deal whereby they will acquire the rest of Hempco that the firm does not currently own. Back in 2017, Aurora made their first investment in the brand, and prior to this announcement of acquisition, it owns an impressive 52% of the enterprise. Unlike some deals in this space, where cash is king, the entire purchase of Hempco’s remaining 48% of equity is being settled in the form of stock.

Aurora, it appears, is paying $1.04 per share for Hempco, with an implied price on its own shares of $12.01. In all, the company is being valued by this transaction at $63.4 million. This implies, then, a value on the deal being paid by Aurora to Hempco’s investors of around $30.43 million. According to management, both parties in this deal are expected to sign a definitive agreement by May 15 of this year.

This deal makes sense

As a rule, I'm skeptical of M&A activity because it's often done on overpriced terms and synergies forecasted are rarely realized to the extent the companies involved in the deal suggest they will be. For this particular transaction, Aurora did not mention synergies, but on the growth front, if the industry is as large and attractive as market participants have indicated, then few prices won’t be worth it to capture more of that upside potential.

According to the management team at Hempco, the company is expected to generate revenue in excess of $25 million next year. Of its current revenue, 76% is in the form of bulk sales to clients across the globe. This appears to consist largely of hemp seeds, hemp oil, and hemp protein. Another 15% of the company’s revenue comes from its PLANET HEMP product line. This includes, among other things, the sale of Hemp Hearts, types of hemp oil, and smoothies that are CBD-infused. The rest of the company’s sales, about 9% of overall revenue, falls under the business’ PRAISE HEMP brand. This includes sales for hemp-based animal wellness and nutrition products, and it includes the sale of hemp for animal bedding and more.

This year, management highlighted the goal of accelerating its expansion throughout North America, Europe, Mexico, and select parts of Asia. To do this, the company is currently commissioning production at a 56,000 square foot facility that, at maximum output, will be responsible for processing up to 2.9 million kg (kilograms) per year of hemp products or can handle 3.5 million kg per year of fiber and hurd processing.

*Taken from Hempco Food & Fiber Inc.

As you can see in the image above, the industrial hemp industry is very diverse, with the bulk of cash separated between only a few product categories. The largest, in 2017, was the personal care market, which accounted for 24% of revenue. Another 20% was attributable to the food market, while in third place at 18% we saw other industrial applications. By mixing in with food, animal products and wellness, and more, Hempco has done well to ensure diversification across attractive market segments, and now Aurora will benefit from that work.

Moving forward, there are high expectations for this industry. According to Hempco, the industrial hemp market will reach US$10.6 billion per annum by 2025. That represents a growth rate of 14% per annum from where sales were in 2017. Perhaps more impressive is the forecast for the CBD wellness market, which is expected to grow to $22 billion by 2022. Although these are the larger markets for Hempco, and now Aurora, to focus on, the food market on its own will be particularly fascinating. According to management, if its estimates are correct, the food space could expand from just $558.9 million in 2017 to around $2.2 billion by the firm’s 2024 fiscal year.

*Taken from Hempco Food & Fiber Inc.

Growth in the company’s three largest markets, it appears, looks to be pretty evenly spread. In North America, sales should rise 21.9% CAGR from $234.2 million to $925.5 million. In Europe, sales should grow about 21.9% CAGR as well, rising from $142 million to $559.8 million, while growth in Asia will take sales up 22.4% per annum from $111.3 million to $454.6 million.

*Taken from Hempco Food & Fiber Inc.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it appears to me that Aurora is making a wise move by acquiring the rest of Hempco it didn’t already own. This further consolidates the company’s hold on Hempco, but more important than doubling down on a good investment, it appears to be a decent price for an industry player with global reach (however small). Add in strong growth prospects, and the fact that Hempco already is commissioning production at its new facility, and it’s hard not to like this move by management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.