Merck: Too Pricey Last Week, But In Range Today

The only way an investor can realize a return from an investment in shares, is through receipt of dividends, and/or gains on sales. I repeat - the only way.

Merck & Co., Inc.: Investment Thesis

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) has a long unbroken record of paying dividends. Merck would be classified as a dividend aristocrat, but for a period of 5 years from 2006 to 2010, when it held the dividend unchanged. Still, Merck has an average yearly dividend growth rate of 6.55% over the last 29 years. Its drug development pipeline has ensured a sustainable business in the past, and should continue to provide a sustainable business into the foreseeable future.

The Value Investor has identified Keytruda as an important driver of growth for Merck (see here), but indicated the shares were roughly fairly valued at the point of reaching $76 in early February 2019.

When I first began compiling this article on April 15, the latest closing share price for Merck was $78.53. By the time I submitted, the price had fallen to $77.56, and my chosen title was "Merck: Too Pricey At Present, But Trending Downward." While the article was awaiting editing, the share price sustained further falls, and eventually closed at $73.19 on April 18. This was slightly below the $73.68 price ($77.56 minus 5%) current buy price I had determined could likely provide an attractive rate of return, at an exit over the next 2 to 4 years.

This determination was made using Analysts' Corner proprietary 1View∞Scenarios™ dashboards. Thank goodness for Seeking Alpha editors, an erroneous inclusion by me about Merck & Co. was identified in the editing process, and the article was referred back to me for correction. Thank you Sarina Penn for saving me embarrassment. I now believe Merck is a buy at last Thursday's closing price. Of course, a judgement has to be made as to whether the downward trend in Pharma sector share prices might continue. This could provide an even lower entry price. I have updated Analysts' Corner proprietary 1View∞Scenarios™ dashboards' projections of rate of return for Merck further below.

Merck's Earnings Growth

Merck's adjusted non-GAAP earnings did not grow at all over the past 6 years. But analysts' consensus forecasts are for high single-digit growth in 2019, followed by low double-digit growth in 2020 and 2021, before falling back to mid to low single-digit growth.

Merck's Share Price Growth

Despite the lack of earnings growth, between 2012 and end of 2017, Merck's share price grew by an average 6.6% per year through end of 2017. Merck's share price has grown by ~30%, from $56.27 at the end of 2017 to $73.19 on April 18. The share price increase over the last 16 months has resulted in significant gains for medium to long-term investors in Merck. The question for investors is whether the projected earnings growth will be sufficient to continue to drive share price increases to provide a satisfactory return over the next few years. Because, the only way an investor can realize a return from an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and gains on sales of shares. I repeat - the only way.

Merck: Projecting Potential Future Investment Returns

Analysts' Corner proprietary 1View∞Scenarios™ dashboards are used to assess whether investors in Merck can reasonably expect to enjoy returns in the future, similar to those available over the last six years. Using analysts estimates available through SA Essential and Nasdaq (Zacks research) and company guidance, we found the likelihood of strong returns in the future were greatly diminished by the relatively high current share price levels up until recently. The share price has now fallen back by ~12% from the recent high of $83.30 on April 1. Potential rates of return from buying Merck at the current share price levels appear to be attractive, based on scenarios run through Analysts' Corner proprietary 1View∞Scenarios™ dashboards (see further below).

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Excerpted from Merck 2018 10-K:

Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck or the Company) is a global health care company that delivers innovative health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. The Company’s operations are principally managed on a products basis and include four operating segments, which are the Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances segments. - The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. Human health pharmaceutical products consist of therapeutic and preventive agents, generally sold by prescription, for the treatment of human disorders. The Company sells these human health pharmaceutical products primarily to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies and managed health care providers such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers and other institutions. Human health vaccine products consist of preventive pediatric, adolescent and adult vaccines, primarily administered at physician offices. The Company sells these human health vaccines primarily to physicians, wholesalers, physician distributors and government entities. - The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures and markets animal health products, including pharmaceutical and vaccine products, for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in all major livestock and companion animal species, which the Company sells to veterinarians, distributors and animal producers. - The Healthcare Services segment provides services and solutions that focus on engagement, health analytics and clinical services to improve the value of care delivered to patients. - The Alliances segment primarily includes results from the Company’s relationship with AstraZeneca LP related to sales of Nexium and Prilosec, which concluded in 2018. The Company was incorporated in New Jersey in 1970.

A Systematic Approach To Reviewing Merck's Past And Projected Future Performance

What I do from here on is undertake the process of determining whether a purchase of Merck shares at current prevailing prices is likely to provide an acceptable rate of return going forward. This process requires a look at the past, and quantification of a range of future expectations for Merck. TABLE 1 below summarizes a sampling of results from investing in Merck over the last 4 to 5 years and exiting at the current share price.

Merck: Historical Shareholder Returns

TABLE 1

Merck: Displaying Consistency In Historical Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to TABLE 1 above, I find a wide range of returns, indicating a degree of volatility and risk. TABLE 1 above shows the results for Merck were strongly positive for 7 different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last 4 years, average yearly rates of return range from 8.96% for investor A, to 13.21% for investor C. These are not just hypothetical results, they are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to April 18, 2019.

TABLE 1 shows a fairly stagnant share price from 2012 to 2017. All of the growth in share price has come over the last 12 months or so. This has benefited all investors who have bought over the last 4 to 5 years up until when the share price began to climb steeply. This recent share price performance is not a guarantee of future performance. Whether now is an opportune time to enter an investment in Merck shares is examined in detail below.

My proprietary dashboards (see further below) allow an investor to project similar data to that contained in TABLE 1 and conduct an infinite amount of scenario testing to see what returns might be available from an investment in Merck shares at today's price levels. I believe this quantitative approach is far superior to using Betas, forward P/E ratios, PEG ratios and other indicators to qualitatively review the prospects for an investment in shares. I feed analysts forecasts into my dashboards as part of the process of converting available qualitative data into projected rates of return. The nature of this forecast data leads to analysts' quarterly consensus forecasts not adding up to analysts' full year consensus forecasts. Some moderation is required as shown in TABLE 2 below.

TABLE 2

Where the analysts' weighted average consensus forecasts do not add to the equivalent full year EPS, the quarterly EPS is adjusted per the "Adopt" column. The EPS amounts per the "Adopt" column in TABLE 2 above have been used in the Dashboard Base projections further below. In addition, increases to the quarterly dividend rate have been input, effective in the fourth quarter of each year. Rates of increase assumed are $0.02 in 2019, and $0.03 for years 2020 to 2022. TABLE 3 below summarizes various historical financial data for Merck for purposes of comparison when assessing the reasonableness of our dashboard projections.

Merck: Historical Financial Data Summary FY 2012 To FY 2018

From various data inputs, the historical financial data summary per TABLE 3 below is auto-generated.

TABLE 3

The historical summary for Merck reveals no growth in earnings. Non-GAAP earnings in 2018 were $11.62 billion compared to $11.74 billion in 2012. Over the last 7 years to end of 2018, dividend payments total $36.4 billion, and share repurchases $37.5 billion, to give a combined total distribution of $73.9 billion. This $73.9 billion distribution compares to total non-GAAP earnings of $75.7 billion over the same period. Due to the repurchases, share count came down by 477MM, from 3,076MM at end of 2012 to 2,599MM at end of 2018.

Number of shares repurchased were ~663MM but this was offset by ~186MM re-issued for employee stock-based employee compensation. Over the same period, borrowings were increased by $4.5 billion, from $20.6 billion at the end of 2012 to $$25.1 billion at the end of 2018. Loans (debt) as a percentage of debt plus equity (market cap) reduced from 14.04% at the end of 2012 to 11.23% at the end of 2018. For companies such as Merck, Pfizer (PFE) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), I believe it is appropriate to use market cap as the measure of shareholders' equity, due to their large investments in R&D.

US GAAP requires R&D to be expensed as incurred, but for Merck, and other pharmaceutical companies with drugs in the pipeline, this R&D has significant residual value not reflected in book values. We now are in a position to review the auto-generated projected financial summaries. The first of these is our TABLE 4 Base projection dashboard which incorporates the projected data included in our input.

Merck: Interactive Dashboard Base Projections

These dashboards are similar in form and content to TABLE 3 and include rate of return projections. This TABLE 4 dashboard is designed to allow us to create and modify a Base forecast by manipulating inputs and seeing the resulting effect on the rate of return, share price, P/E ratio and other meaningful statistics. When we believe we have created a suitable Base scenario, we can then move to the Table 5 dashboard which allows us to interactively vary input, and simultaneously see the effect on rate of return and other KPIs compared to the Base forecast.

TABLE 4 – Dashboard 1 Base Projection

Table 4 dashboard already has inputs for dividend increases and EPS based on analysts' estimates. Analysts' current estimates for FY 2019 average out to $4.73 EPS. This is slightly above the range for non-GAAP EPS of $4.57 to $4.72 guided by Merck in an 8-K filing dated February 1, 2019. I am assuming shares will be able to be purchased, on or before May 21, at $73.19, the same as the closing price of April 18.

As the estimated second quarter ex-div date is June 11, buying by May 21 will mean eligibility for that dividend payment. I have decided to make adjustments to the P/E ratio before adopting as my Base projection. To do this, I have input percentage increases for the assumptions line item, "Share price %age growth rate for period." The effect of these share price increases is to bring the non-GAAP P/E ratio to around 15.0 by the end of FY 2022 and for periods in between.

From TABLE 3, we can calculate between 2013 and 2017 the non-GAAP P/E ratio at year-end averaged 15.0. On this basis, a target P/E ratio of 15.0 would approximate historical P/E averages excluding the outliers in 2012 and 2018. We can now go to our "Dashboard 2 Base And Alternative Projections" to conduct alternative scenario testing.

TABLE 5 – Dashboard 2 Base And Alternative Projections

In Dashboard 2 above, I have input changes in assumptions for an alternative scenario. The changes include:

On or before May 31, 2019 an opportunity arises to purchase shares at $72.09, 1.5% below the April 18 share price of $73.19.

Yearly quarterly dividend increase adjusted upward to maintain the dividend growth rate above 6%.

Average interest rate on borrowings increases by 1 percentage point at the beginning of 2020.

Non-GAAP and GAAP earnings are unchanged from estimates in TABLE 2 above, and non-GAAP P/E ratio remains around 15.0 through end of 2022.

The effect of all of the above is to increase the projected rate of return through end 2020 to 2022 by ~1 to 3 percentage points, from ~8 to 10% per year for the base case, to ~9% to 12% per year for the alternative scenario. Of course, it is possible to construct an infinite number of scenarios by varying assumptions, and instantaneously seeing the impact on dividends, dividend yield, and total rate of return. To limit the amount of information on the dashboard, I have not included a "dividends reinvested" case. But I can assure all those DGI investors who follow Seeking Alpha, that the working model, available at Analysts' Corner, does provide results for the "dividends reinvested" case.

Outlook For Merck

As I am fond of saying, the only way an investor can realize a return from an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or gains on sales. I repeat - the only way. Merck has delivered in that regard, as can be seen from the historical results for investors per TABLE 1 above. TABLEs 4 and 5 above suggest that Merck could deliver similar results into the future, if the shares can be bought at or around the current price or lower.

The other advantage of buying at a low share price is more shares are received for a similar amount invested. More shares mean more dividends and a higher dividend yield. It is possible to do further scenario testing using Dashboard 2 to see what buy price for Merck would meet your individual target return objectives. That does not mean the share price will come down to a lower price. But it will position you to be able to act quickly if the share price does come down.

One thing for sure is this company has been around, and paying increased dividends for a very long time. That is unlikely to change. But for an investor in Merck shares, a significant determinant of likely return on investment is the entry price paid for shares. It is only by projecting the future possibilities we can get an idea of what the current Merck share price level would represent a suitable entry point. Different investors will have different ROR expectations.

Use of a dashboard like those pictured above enables any investor to see whether Merck represents a buying opportunity for them at the current share price, and if not, at what share price it might be of interest. If there is concern at the effect of higher interest rates than those projected above, the effect can be easily seen with one or two simple inputs to the Base/Alternative scenario dashboard.

Merck, Johnson & Johnson And Pfizer Comparison

In TABLE 6 below, I compare historical returns for Merck with similar historical returns for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer (PFE). See JNJ and Pfizer articles already published on Seeking Alpha (here and here).

TABLE 6

TABLE 6 shows the wide variations in rate of return depending on when a stock was purchased. For the individual companies, the exit date and exit price is the same for all cases A to F. So the determinant of rate of return is primarily the price at which the shares were bought, with some influence from the length of time held. Looking at the comparative results for the 3 companies, Merck and Pfizer have clearly outperformed JNJ over the periods under review.

A fortnight ago, when Merck was up around $81, it would have been a clear winner on a historical basis. I believe that is mainly due to Merck's share price getting on a roll in 2018 and overshooting the mark. That trend has now reversed, and once again, the share price momentum might overshoot the mark, in a downward direction. That could bring Merck's share price further into the buy region. On the other hand, JNJ's share price had a run-up between end of Q4-15, and Q2-16 when it became expensive. It remained expensive resulting in poor returns through Q3-17. This Figure 1 below from a Benjamin Solomon article gives an insight into the differences between market and individual share price fluctuations.

Timing Individual Stocks Is Quite Different To Attempting To Time The Market

Figure 1

I trust Benjamin will forgive me if there are shortcomings in my interpretation. What I see in Figure 1 is a distinction drawn between the total fluctuations in an individual stock's share price, and those portions of the fluctuations that are driven by perceptions of overall market and/or sector risk, and those portions of the fluctuations that are driven by other than overall market and/or sector risk.

These latter fluctuations will be driven by varying expectations as to the future potential of the company (particularly around earnings releases), imbalances between demand and supply on any given day, short interest, and so on. An important step in determining if a particular stock's share price is trading at the top, bottom, or midpoint of the red arrow on the right hand side of Figure 1, is to assess the qualitative expectations current at the time. These can then be quantified through the Analysts' Corner 1View∞Scenarios™ dashboards to determine if the current share price represents a buying opportunity, that is likely to provide a satisfactory return.

Comparing Projections For Merck, With Projections For Pfizer, And Johnson & Johnson At Current Share Prices

In TABLE 7 below, I compare projections for Merck with similar projections for JNJ and Pfizer. See JNJ and Pfizer articles already published on Seeking Alpha and linked above.

TABLE 7

The JNJ and Pfizer articles were published around a fortnight ago. TABLE 7 shows their share prices at April 5 - JNJ $136.18 and Pfizer $42.99. The table also shows potential buy prices to give potential rate of returns - JNJ $129.37 and Pfizer $40.84. Pfizer closed on April 18 at $39.38, ~3.6% below its potential buy price to target a 2021 to 2022 return around 12% to 13%. JNJ has gone in the other direction, closing on April 18 at $137.52, far above the price required to target a 2021 to 2022 rate of return of 10% to 11%.

At a projected share buy price of $72.09, Merck is projected to provide average total yearly returns through 2020 to 2022 of ~9% to 12%. While the share price is currently $73.19, the share price has been trending downward. If this downward trend continues, there may be an opportunity to buy Merck at a price that is likely to provide returns above the 9% to 12% range.

Quantifiable Comparisons Versus Qualitative Comparisons

TABLEs 6 and 7 allow a potential buyer of Merck, JNJ or PFE shares to compare what matters most, projected average yearly returns on investment, as well as dividend yield. After all, the theory of stock valuations is to take a risk-free rate of return from government bonds and add on a risk premium to arrive at an expected or targeted rate of return. Rate of return is the one common basis of comparing investments. There is qualitative data available in the form of EPS estimates, forward P/E ratios, PEG ratios and so on. But these do not allow easy comparison between two stocks, as exemplified by the above comparison of Merck with JNJ and Pfizer. By using 1View∞Scenarios™ models, we are able to process these various estimates into quantifiable projected rates of return, providing a single valid comparator.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

