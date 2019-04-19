ConocoPhillips: Not A Game Changer

ConocoPhillips (COP) announced on Thursday that it will sell its U.K. subsidiaries to Chrysaor E&P Limited for $2.7 billion. The deal did not do much to move the needle on ConocoPhillips' share price yesterday, but the transaction is nonetheless streamlining the company's operations and shows shareholders that management is serious about non-core asset sales. An investment in COP at today's price point yields 1.9 percent.

ConocoPhillips - Transaction Update

On April 18, 2019 ConocoPhillips issued a press release informing the market that it was selling its U.K. oil and gas operations to a North Sea-focused oil and natural gas driller. The deal follows a recent announcement by Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) to acquire Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC). As per ConocoPhillips' press statement:

HOUSTON – ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) today announced it has entered into an agreement to sell two ConocoPhillips United Kingdom (U.K.) subsidiaries to Chrysaor E&P Limited for $2.675 billion, plus interest and customary adjustments. Together, the subsidiaries indirectly hold the company’s exploration and production assets in the U.K., as well as associated decommissioning liabilities. ConocoPhillips will retain its London-based commercial trading business and its 40.25 percent interest in and operatorship of the Teesside oil terminal. Proceeds from this transaction will be used for general corporate purposes.

ConocoPhillips' U.K. E&P subsidiaries produced 72 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOED) in 2018 and the company's production guidance has called for ~70 MBOED in production contribution from its U.K. assets in 2019. That being said, though, ConocoPhillips' U.K. assets only account for ~5 percent of the company's total 2019 production guidance.

Source: ConocoPhillips Transaction Presentation

ConocoPhillips' latest transaction is part of a broader effort on the part of management to sell non-core assets and develop a global asset base with a low cost of supply. The lower the cost of supply, the larger ConocoPhillips' margins and potential upside in a rising oil environment.

Source: ConocoPhillips

Latest Deal Doesn't Change ConocoPhillips' Priorities

ConocoPhillips strives to return a boatload of cash to shareholders through dividends, dividend growth and buybacks. The oil and gas company returned ~$4.4 billion of its $12.3 billion operating cash flow to shareholders in 2018; $1.4 billion in dividends and $3.0 billion in buybacks. However, ConocoPhillips could distribute a higher percentage of its cash flow from operations in a supportive oil environment.

Source: ConocoPhillips

Dividend Growth

ConocoPhillips is a bet on faster-than-average dividend growth. The energy company cut its dividend during the last energy market downturn from $0.74/share to $0.25/share, but since oil prices have recovered in the last three years, ConocoPhillips has been able to grow its dividend at a fast clip. Importantly, since ConocoPhillips is a concentrated upstream business, higher price realizations will have a larger earnings impact for the company than for its peers in the industry that run more diversified business models.

Here's ConocoPhillips' 3-year dividend growth chart.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

ConocoPhillips' shares are moderately valued based on forward earnings. Today, income investors that want to buy ConocoPhillips' 1.9 percent dividend yield pay ~15.0x next year's estimated earnings. ConocoPhillips' earnings multiple is about in-line with the multiples of its peers.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

ConocoPhillips is vulnerable to an economic downturn and an associated decrease in price realizations. In fact, ConocoPhillips has more downside than its more integrated peers in the industry due to the fact that the company has no downstream business to offset price drops in the upstream segment. As long as energy prices hold up or edge up, however, ConocoPhillips actually is in a good position to produce higher-than-average earnings growth.

Your Takeaway

ConocoPhillips announced that it will sell its U.K. oil and gas operations for $2.7 billion. The deal is not a game changer due to relatively low production contributions from the U.K. business, but the transaction nonetheless shows that management is serious about selling non-core assets and recycling cash into low cost, high-return assets. Shares are still moderately valued and offer investors a shot at capturing above-average dividend growth. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

