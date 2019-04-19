Healthcare Weakness Won't Kill The Bull

As if here weren't enough things for investors to worry about, a new fear is being talked about on Wall Street. Although corporate earnings are beating expectations, financial commentators are focused on the latest weakness in the healthcare sector. With the stocks of many biotech and pharmaceutical companies in decline, many believe this is the start of a broader decline in the equity market. In today's report, however, I'll dispute this view and make the case that there is still too much fear and short interest buildup to justify the bleak stock market outlook of the bears.

The last few months have been rough on the collective psyche of stock market investors. From last year's 20% decline in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) to being bombarded with incessantly negative predictions over the state of the global economy, participants have been faced with one worry after another. Indeed, according to some measures of sentiment, investors are as gloomy and uncertain now as they have been in years.

Worries over the U.S. economy have also dominated the discussions of financial market devotees in recent months. Heading into 2019, many analysts predicted that the U.S. economy would contract in the face of weak emerging markets and an uncertain global trade outlook. Four months into the year, predictions of the U.S. economy's imminent demise are starting to look decidedly premature. Consider, for instance, the latest release of the Federal Reserve's Beige Book report. According to the latest Beige Book, most of the Fed's 12 district banks reported that economic activity rose at a "slight-to-moderate" pace in March and early April. Some Fed districts even reported stronger economic activity. Signs of contraction, however, were nowhere to be seen.

Even on the global front, where weakness was most pronounced last year, signs of improvement are becoming visible this spring. China's economy expanded 6.4% in the first quarter of 2019, beating the forecast of most economists. The world's second biggest economy also saw its industrial output jump to 8.5% in March.

Yet, a growing body of evidence shows that notwithstanding improvements to the global economy, and despite stocks being near-record territory, retail investors are still too afraid to commit to equities. According to a survey by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, 66% of global fund managers are expecting below-average growth. Seventy percent of respondents said they expect a global recession to begin in the second half of 2020 or later. This is the most pessimistic this group has been in the last three years.

The BofAML report also found that betting against European stocks in April was the most crowded trade among global fund managers. This was also the second straight month that fund managers favored this strategy. And yet, for all their combined bearishness on Europe, the shares of many European countries have performed well in recent months. As the following graph shows, the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) has largely kept pace with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) in the year to date. VGK has also recovered much of last year's losses in an apparent anticipation of better economic conditions ahead among informed investors.

Source: BigCharts

In the U.S., investors are still skittish and afraid that the stock market is headed for a fall despite a much stronger economic outlook compared to Europe. Even with the SPX near record-high territory, the percentage of individual investors willing to make a bullish intermediate-term commitment is merely 37%, according to the latest sentiment poll from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII). What's even more revealing is that 40% of investors polled by AAII are currently "neutral" on the stock market's intermediate-term outlook. That is almost 10% above the long-term average. It's also an incredibly high level of non-commitment, given how far the market has risen this year. It underscores the uncertainty which still exists among retail investors and, from a contrarian perspective, can be viewed as a bullish indicator for the stock market outlook.

Source: AAII

Meanwhile, many individual traders are still heavily short the U.S. stock market despite the proximity to all-time highs in the major averages. According to data provided by DailyFX, only 25% of retail traders were bullish on the S&P 500 as of April 18, compared with 75% bearish. This suggests there is still plenty of short interest to serve as a fuel for a series of short-covering rallies in the coming weeks.

One of the things which has lately served to fuel bearish sentiment among investors is the recent decline in many leading healthcare stocks. As evinced in the graph of the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), there has been a sizable increase in selling pressure in the healthcare sector this month. In a market largely devoid of volatility, the latest decline in XLV has naturally attracted a lot of attention among the hungry bears. The bears have made the case that the relative weakness in the healthcare sector will soon spill over into the rest of the stock market.

Source: BigCharts

Are investors right to worry about a spillover effect from the healthcare sector weakness? There has indeed been a troubling undercurrent of weakness within the tech sector in recent weeks, as evinced by the above-normal amount of NASDAQ-listed stocks making 52-week lows. As previously discussed, however, most of the new lows have been pharmaceutical, biotech, and, to a lesser extent, in medical device stocks. That's hardly a reason for concern, given the fact that these industries haven't been as historically reliable for juncture recognition as, say, the broker/dealers or semiconductor industries.

While it's always a possibility that weakness in one segment of the market can eventually spill over into the broader market and cause a decline in the SPX, it's my opinion that the healthcare sector selling pressure is mainly a result of sector rotation during the latest earnings season. Healthcare sector stocks have benefited in past months from defensive safety-related demand when fears over the precarious state of the global economy were especially high. Now that those fears are fading, demand for defensive stocks is waning, and smart investors are waking up to the opportunities to be found in the overlooked market segments. This includes banks, broker/dealers, and even the stodgy industrials, as can be seen in the recent performance of the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI).

Source: BigCharts

Indeed, financial sector stocks are making a comeback as a "risk-on" approach is slowly being embraced by investors. The NYSE Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD) reflects this renewed interest in the financial sector, as XBD has been on the upswing since last month. Keep in mind that strength in the broker/dealer stocks has historically been a good indication that overall demand for equities is strong. I also consider XBD to be an important leading/confirming indicator for the major indices. See the chart below which shows the strides the broker/dealers have made in recent weeks.

Source: BigCharts

In summary, the continued low participation levels among retail investors, as reflected by falling trading volumes, high short interest, and gloomy sentiment fund managers, and retail traders alike, should combine to keep U.S. equities buoyant in the intermediate-term (3-9 month) outlook. This combination of bullish factors even has the potential to produce another big rally in the stock market in the coming months, contrary to what many observers expect. The evidence also suggests there's still plenty of cash on the sidelines that can be allocated to stocks and fuel a continuation of the uptrend in the major indices. In view of this, investors are still justified in maintaining a bullish stance toward equities.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest raising the stop-loss to slightly under the $31.70 level for this ETF trading position on an intraday basis. Only if this level is violated, will I move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamentally sound stocks in the top-performing real estate, consumer staples, and financial sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, XLE, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.