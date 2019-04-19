4 Reason To Buy Ceragon Networks Before Earnings

Revenue growth however will come, and with the current valuation being at a discount to the market, the time to buy CRNT shares is now.

Reason being, the market was hoping for revenue growth visibility, but the company's guidance disappointed.

Last quarter Ceragon Networks beat on both EPS and revenue, but the stock fell by about 30%.

When Ceragon Networks (CRNT) released its Q4 and Full Year 2018 results back in February, the stock tanked. This despite the fact that the company beat EPS by $0.01 and revenue by $1.74M. So what happened?

What I think happened is that the market was expecting forward guidance to be better than what it was. In other words, the stock rose on expectations of higher growth in the future, but the company did not provide investors with such an outlook. In the conference call the company said:

We have not seen any significant changes in demand or overall deployment activity anywhere around the world.

That disappointed everyone who were expecting to hear that 5G growth revenue would finally come. And when the market didn't hear it, it dumped CRNT shares.

However, the company also said the following:

We're expecting operators to be moving along the path to 5G this year before increasing the pace of ordering next year and beyond.

I am assuming "this year" means from Q2 of this year. So, even if higher growth was not forecasted by the company (yet), it is expecting such growth to begin sometime in 2019, and even more so in 2020 and beyond. In other words, 5G revenue growth will eventually come.

The chart below depicts the problem with the stock, even if it beat on both revenue and EPS.

Data by YCharts

As you can see from the chart above, revenue growth has been stagnant for the past several years. Yes, EPS has increased because the company has focused on more profitable deals, however, revenue growth has yet to materialize.

So the question is, why should you buy CRNT shares at the moment.

The hot air is out of the stock

Like I said, the stock tumbled from the $5 mark to about $3.50 a share recently, so the hot air is out of the stock. However, current levels are a perfect entry point for CRNT shares, especially since we are approaching the second half of 2019 and the company will get more visibility pertaining to 5G revenue.

And knowing the speculative nature of the market, I am guessing the market will bid up shares in anticipation of such forward guidance in the upcoming quarter.

The stock is trading at a discount

I began coverage of CRNT when it was about $2 a share. And while the stock has almost doubled since then, its P/E multiple is about the same.

Data by YCharts

Reason being the company is much more profitable today than several years ago. The stock is trading at about a 13 multiple, which is a discount to the market. So even assuming the company does not guide for 5G revenue growth in the next conference call, in theory, a multiple expansion is enough to provide for a nice profit. In other words, CRNT shares have little risk at current prices.

5G growth will eventually come

Even if 5G growth is not here yet, it will eventually come. We all know this. The timing might be a little difficult to predict, however, it will come.

As an example, recently, the company announced a collaboration with NEC Corporation to "further expand their global wireless backhaul business footprint":

The agreement calls for a development program, wherein the companies will leverage both parties’ rich experience and unique capabilities in microwave and millimeter-wave communications, to develop advanced technologies which will further accelerate innovation and deliver premium cutting-edge solutions for 5G wireless backhaul

So eventually, these orders will start to come. If it quacks like a duck, it's a duck, even if it's hiding somewhere and you can't see it.

And because the market knows this, it will begin to try to discount future growth and profitability by bidding up CRNT shares from current prices today. Remember markets are forward-looking mechanisms. Even if we assume the company guides for 5G orders beginning in Q1'20, the stock should start to move today.

So you want to be invested in CRNT shares today, and not when the company formally tells us it sees growth visibility ahead.

Technicals are getting better

CRNT shares held around the $3.50 handle, which is considered support. The stock is also consolidating around current levels and is on a light uptrend.

If the stock breaks above the $3.75 level, the technicals will look a lot better, which might attract technical traders and algorithms.

Bottom line

Ceragon Networks is a niche player in high-capacity microwave Ethernet and TDM wireless backhaul to wireless service providers. With 5G rolling out soon, service providers will need to densify their networks and increase capacity over longer distances, which is where Ceragon Networks comes into play.

The company has said many times that when they begin to see 5G orders, it will provide for incremental growth for the company's products and services for years to come.

However, since 5G is around the corner, you might want to consider buying at current levels. The main reason being the valuation, and that it is better to buy before the company provides visibility for new orders. Because when it does, chances are that the stock will be a lot higher.

The window of opportunity for the stock to double is today. When we do get order visibility and above-average revenue growth, the market will place a premium on CRNT shares. This could double the current price of the stock over a short period of time by multiple expansion, since the current multiple is at a discount to the market.

But even if the company does not provide growth visibility in the upcoming quarter, the stock could still rise because of the discounted valuation, and because 5G revenue growth is around the corner.

Ceragon Networks will report Q1'19 results on May 6. There are currently 2 analysts following its stock with a price target of $4.70.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRNT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.