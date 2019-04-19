Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust: This 7.7%-Yielding REIT Remains A Hold

The REIT has high exposure to the retail sector as over half of its NOI is generated from its retail properties.

Investment Thesis

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:MGRUF) (TSX:MRT.UN) owns a portfolio of retail, office, and industrial properties in Canada. We expect the REIT to continue to face the challenges to grow its top and bottom lines due to higher exposure to oil-rich provinces and a high percentage of retail properties in its portfolio. Although Morguard is undervalued against its peers, we feel this is justified because of the weak growth prospect of its portfolio. Investors may want to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Recent Developments: 2018 Financial Highlights

Morguard had a poor 2018 as the company was unable to stop the negative growth trends in its key operating metrics. As can be seen from the table below, its net operating income declined to C$152.1 million in 2018 from C$157 million in 2017. As a result, its adjusted funds from operation also declined to C$1.14 per share in 2018 from C$1.24 per share in 2017. Similarly, its occupancy ratio also dropped by 150 basis points to 93.8% in 2018 from 95.3% in 2017.

C$ '000 2018 2017 2016 Net Operating Income C$152,078 C$157,025 C$160,505 AFFO per share C$1.14 C$1.24 C$1.43 Occupancy 93.8% 95.3% 96.4%

Reasons why we think Morguard is a hold

High exposure in oil-rich provinces

Although Morguard has a portfolio of properties located across Canada, its exposure to the oil-rich provinces is high. As the pie chart below shows, about 29% and 5% of its net operating income are derived from Alberta and Saskatchewan respectively. This means about one-third of its NOI is derived from these two oil-rich provinces. Economic activities in these two provinces heavily depend on the prosperity of the energy sector. The lack of pipeline capacity has caused Alberta to impose curtailment on crude production. This has negatively impacted investment activities in the province. We believe this will continue to impact the demand for real estate properties in the province.

Weak demand for its office properties

Weak investment activities in Alberta has also resulted in weak demand for office properties. In fact, management noted in its latest conference call that demand for office properties are quite low in the province. The table below shows Morguard's occupancy ratio of its office properties. As can be seen, its office occupancy ratio has been on a declining trend dropping to 92.9% at the end of 2018 from 96.9% in 2015.

2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 Office Occupancy 92.9% 93.1% 96.5% 96.9% 96.2%

High exposure to the retail sector

Retail properties represent about 52% of Morguard REIT's total NOI in Q4 2018. As we know, traditional brick-and-mortar stores are going through rapid changes due to the rise of e-commerce. The shift in landscape has resulted in store closures. For example, Sears Canada's bankruptcy has resulted in loss of revenue for Morguard as Sears Canada was its primary tenant. Store closures mean that many properties need to be reconfigured to be leased again. For example, the demand for large department stores has diminished considerably in the past few years. It has become quite challenging to lease out the vacated properties that Sears Canada left behind. In fact, Morguard is still considering options for the three sites that were formerly leased to Sears.

There are still some positives though

Development Projects will contribute to future rental revenue

Morguard has a list of projects under development. These projects consist of a total of 312.5 thousand square feet of gross leasable area. These projects will grow its current GLA by 3.6%. As can be seen from the table below, 6 out of 10 projects should reach completion in H1 2019. These projects will be able to contribute to its revenue favorably in H2 2019 and beyond.

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risk

Since we are now in the late stage of the current economic cycle, if an economic recession arrives, demand for industrial, retail, and office properties will likely decline. This will negatively impact Morguard's occupancy ratio and rental revenue.

Rising interest rate

Morguard also faces the risk of rising interest rate. In a rising interest rate environment, Morguard may have to renew its mortgages at higher interest rate. This may increase its interest expenses considerably.

Supply and demand risk

Retail sector continues to face headwinds related to the rise of e-commerce. The rise of e-commerce has resulted in the exit of several retail chains. For example, Sears Canada's bankruptcy has resulted in a decline in occupancy ratio in Morguard's retail segment. If more retail tenants decide to quit their business in the future, it may impact its rental revenue negatively.

Valuation Analysis

Although its share price has rebounded by about 8% year to date, share price of Morguard has declined by over 35% in the past 5 years. The company is currently trading at a price to 2018 adjusted funds from operations of 11.4x. This is significantly below H&R REIT's (OTCPK:HRUFF) 14.4x and Cominar REIT's (OTCPK:CMLEF) 13.1x.

Attractive Dividend Yield of 7.7%

Morguard REIT currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.08 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 7.7% at today's share price of C$12.41 per share. The company has not raised its dividend since 2012. Morguard REIT's dividend is safe with a payout ratio of 84.2% in 2018. This was much higher than 2017's 77.4%.

Investor Takeaway

Morguard may continue to face some challenges due to its exposure to oil-rich provinces and retail properties. We think investors may want to consider other REITs with a better portfolio mix. We think H&R REIT might be a better choice for investors as H&R has higher exposure to strong demand industrial properties as well as residential properties in the United States.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

