Pure-How It Manages To Keep Its 30% Growth Coming In A Mediocre Environment For Enterprise Storage

Pure has not seen the growth slowdown advertised by some of its competitors. It is still a small company in a large market and it has plenty of market share opportunity that can be realized.

The Investment Backdrop for Pure

Pure Storage (PSTG) announced its quarterly results just about 6 weeks ago at this point, and we recently had the opportunity to catch up with management in a one on one session. The shares have appreciated by about 10% since the company announced its results, even though those results were headlined by a noticeable revenue and EPS miss. In our view much of the most recent appreciation had to do with guidance which was relatively strong and to the company’s relatively constrained share price performance over the past year. Further, the company also announced one of the absolute largest deals in its history with a Global System Integrator (GSI) who has made a 2-year, $100 million commitment.

We have been moderately positive on the name over the past year during which the shares have significantly under-performed the average technology shares. For the last 12 months, Pure shares are up about 15% while the IGV has appreciated by about 27%. For those readers interested in such things, Pure shares went public in the fall of 2015 at a price of $17/share. It’s revenues back then were about $175 million on a trailing basis. Now its trailing revenues are around $1.4 billion, but its share price has only appreciated a bit more than 34%. It has been a rare occurrence in the IT space to see substantial growth coupled with a material contraction in valuation. To my mind, that is a valuation anomaly worth pursuing.

Why has the share price performance been that poor?-in one word the fear of the Cloud. In a second word, fear of a cyclical storage downturn. Most investors, if they think about such things, will tell interlocutors, that their concern with storage companies is that demand will be compromised as more workloads migrate to the cloud, as, for the most part, cloud vendors will not wind up buying branded storage from companies such as Pure. It is a debate that has gone on for some time now-I will never be able to resolve the debate myself, and I therefore will not try. Yes, workloads are moving to the cloud, and the growth rate for storage is almost certainly substantially less than it would be were this not the case. I will simply remind readers that the hybrid cloud has continued its emergence as the architecture of choice for the preponderance of workloads, that the replacement of spinning disc has a long way to go, and that Pure continues to gain market share.

Over the past year, many analysts have been waiting for a substantial cyclical downturn in the storage market and stronger performance from Dell as it escapes the turmoil of its merger. The downturn has come and Pure has continued to gain market share. In fact, Pure is still forecasting 30% top line growth for the current fiscal year. On balance, the combination of Pure’s decent operational performance and under-performance of its share valuation has left a rather substantial valuation anomaly. Pure’s last quarterly report was a miss-often a death curse for highly valued shares.

But Pure, despite its growth rate, is anything but a highly valued company. In fact, one reason why the quarterly miss was not met by an orgy of selling and downgrades is that the shares already reflected a negative perception of the company. Is that negative perception based on reality-or is the reality something quite a bit different. This article is designed to illustrate that Pure’s outlook is far stronger than might be suggested by the company’s valuation It is my contention, therefore, that the valuation anomaly is likely to be lessened, and that, coupled with continued reasonable operational performance will enable the shares to enjoy positive alpha going forward.

Discussing the growth outlook for Pure

The core of our discussion with Pure management was about the company's future in the Flash storage market. The company made what I thought to be a compelling case as to its differentiation and its ability to continue to gain share. Overall, our discussion with company management could best be characterized as that of "the cool confidence of a Christian with 4 aces." For those of you who either do not play poker or have avoided regional expressions, it means that we thought the body language was positive. We came away somewhat more positive regarding the case that the shares have a fair level of relative upside, and we might suggest them to subscribers who are looking for low-valued growth and have the patience to deal with what is still a set of negative perceptions.

To an extent, when readers deal with hardware companies, the first thing they want to know is how/what might be the competitive moat. It is never an easy question to answer-storage is supposed to be fungible, more or less. But even in the storage space, there are nuances based on technology of various kinds and based on adjacencies. Currently Pure is making the case that it is offering users a better brand of what is called NVMe (Non-volatile express) through the use of parallel media. Is that really the case-most likely. Is it terribly important-well that depends on who one talks to. I certainly do not want to represent that I have the ability to rate storage vendors based on technology.

But if I do not have that capability, some buyers who understand the technology have made notable bets on Pure's most recent product offering in the storage market. While a single transaction is never really dispositive in that regard, one transaction of interest that happened at the start of this current quarter was a purchase of $100 million of storage by a GSI. That is a very large buy for any individual customer, and particularly for a company the size of Pure. GSI's are professional buyers and can bring to bear lots of understanding of competitive offerings. Obviously given all that goes into that kind of procurement, the GSI who made this commitment must have concluded that Pure is offering something quite a bit better than its larger competitors.

In our discussion, Pure talked about its competitors having large SSD’s at both end of an array as their version of NVMe. That is not true NVMe and the results of using that kind of architecture shows up in price/performance differentiation. Pure maintains that when it comes to true NVMe, that its competitors really cannot offer the performance the technology supports and that less than 10% of what it faces in the market relates to the kind of product it sells these days.

Yes, I know companies always provide analysts with commercials-and many of us, accept the commercials, but at the end of the day, there has to be some reason as to why this company has been able to both enjoy higher gross margins and grow market share when its competitors have talked about deteriorating fundamentals in the storage space.

Some readers might remind themselves of the days of multiple storage vendors in the first decade of this century-and the fact is that NetApp (NTAP), through its clever use of software, was able in those years to parley its technology into the stuff necessary to build a large company. Is Pure’s NVMe differentiation similar to that once offered by NetApp through the use of OnTap? I would like to say I absolutely know-but I think that would not be the kind of conclusion that I can reach absolutely-at least at this point.

Most recently, as has been broadly publicized, NAND (the basic building block for flash arrays) component prices have fallen quite dramatically and that trend is expected to persist throughout the balance of 2019-see the article linked here. There are those who speculate that this decline in component costs is going to help Pure more than its competitors. The company has a rather unique approach to NAND flash management that it calls DirectFlash. I have linked here to a blog and a commercial that details the technology. I have also linked here to the Gartner report on the all-flash array space.

Part of the Product Road Map

DirectFlash was introduced a couple of years ago and its further evolution, DirectFlash Fabric was released in February. The company obviously spent lots of time trying to educate this writer on the benefits of the technology and how it is being leveraged to gain market share. I have no real reason not to believe their claims which seem to be substantiated in both 3rd party studies and market share statistics. Management has suggested both to us and elsewhere that the very high growth in the deferred revenue balance is a function of this technological innovation. In the most recent quarter, Pure’s growth in deferred revenues grew by 61% from year earlier levels, the strongest percentage growth in that metric in the last fiscal year. Pure maintains that its latest announcement has brought the benefits of the hyperscale architecture to the enterprise.

OK, Pure is a hardware company and most investors think that hardware companies are doomed to poor performance and a sticky end. It is hardly news to suggest that HP (HP) and IBM (IBM) have had their struggles, while Oracle’s (ORCL) acquisition of Sun has not had lots of visible financial benefits. The storage business has seen its share of high-profile failures and the most recent experience of flash memory vendors is not edifying for investors. The sagas of both Fusion-IO and Violin, although a few years in the past now, are obviously still on the minds of some investors. But the point is: Everyone is well aware of the issues involved in building a hardware company. And indeed, the nature of the hardware world is that attempts to build a competitive moat are difficult and most hardware companies are challenged when it comes to margins and long-term growth. But not all.

Our high-growth portfolio was recently invested in Ubiquiti (UBNT), a more or less “pure” hardware company-pardon the pun. It has enjoyed great results and better share price performance. ANET, while not in our high-growth portfolio, has been a long-time recommendation and we still find its prospects and its risk/reward ratios very positive and investment worthy. There can be IT hardware vendors that meet the criteria for both long-term growth and differentiated margins. It is my belief that Pure qualifies in terms of its technology as a company that can sustain strong growth and strong gross margins. Overall and in the wake of conversation with Pure management, I think that it is time to reinforce my prior recommendation.

It is important to note that until this last quarter, Pure had consistently beaten its forecasts since it became a public company in the fall of 2015. That is true for many recent IPO’s-the difference is that most other recent IPO’s do not sell with a valuation of 2.6X EV/S. Our own valuation chart, which we use as a tool to look at relative valuations related to growth, is based on Pure attaining a 3 year-growth of 29% and with a current free cash flow margin of 7.5%. The EV/S metric is exceptional, the cash flow margin is a bit less than average-although the strong growth in deferred revenue additions is an encouraging sign for forward free cash flow margins. That said, the company is expecting a sharp improvement in profitability after the stumble in this last quarter.

With that as prologue, I will summarize some of the specifics that Pure management made during the course of the interview. First things first-the company had a rather noticeable process breakdown that lead to a product revenue miss of some magnitude last quarter. According to management, the hardware was on the truck and awaiting some kind of clearance to go to users with PO’s that were signed and had gone through all the necessary approval processes. Software which, which is separately billed and downloaded had shipped but hardware was left on the dock of the company’s contract manufacturing vendor. It was this process failure that was the vast preponderance of the miss. At this point all of the items that were supposed to ship have-they will count for revenue in Q! that ends at the end of April. It should be noted, therefore that the 30% growth forecast for this quarter is going to include items that really should have been shipped and accounted for last quarter. This was a topic that was not discussed in detail-one might suggest that 30% growth for this quarter might well be a sandbag .

The company has forecast that it will achieve 30% growth for the full year and that is the current revenue consensus as published on 1st Call. Since it started the year out with 24% growth as reported, reaching its forecast is going to require growth acceleration over the next few quarters. The product identified by management as something that could move the needle in that regards in terms of forward growth is what is called ObjectEngine, essentially a combination of StorReduce and FlashBlade.

A couple of years ago, Pure introduced Flash Blade, the first new competitor in the object data storage space in some time. Flash Blade competes against Isilon, which EMC had acquired at the end of the last decade. Initially there was a great deal of skepticism regarding the potential for that product but at this point it is one of the demand drivers for Pure. Flash Blade continues to gain share in its traditional market segment, basically for the reasons suggested in the prior linked article. I think it is fair to say that if Pure can accomplish its goals in the back up/recovery and data protection space, as it has advertised and spoke about during our interview, its valuation paradigm should see a substantial change.

Pure bought StorReduce last August. Fast forward a few months and the StorReduce technology has been incorporated with Flash Blade and is now offered as a solution called ObjectEngine. ObjectEngine is advertised as the industry’s first F2F2C solution (that means Flash to Flash to Cloud and no I didn’t think it up-that is what people call the technology). I have linked to the Pure Commercial and to the Gorilla Guide to Rapid Restores with Flash and Cloud. I am sure that most readers will ignore the links-but the business opportunity to replace current technology with this solution is immense.

Regardless of the cloud, users simply have to continue to have back-up storage in the event of catastrophic events and to satisfy regulatory mandates. And back-up, given the volumes of data involved, can only be facilitated through a process known as deduplication. Some years ago now, EMC bought a company called Data Domain. Data Domain, as it was in 2009 when it was acquired in a bidding war, has remained the industry leader when it comes to deduplication. Users have to manage the amount of data they back up and deduplication is by far the most practical way of limiting back-up volumes. Given the recent history of EMC and Dell, it should be of little surprise to find that Data Domain has become something of an extreme cash cow for the company and it has not really updated the technology it had when it was acquired-it hasn’t been under competitive pressure to do so.

ObjectEngine, as it is advertised, is a radically different paradigm than the appliance-based architecture that is sold by Data Domain/Dell. I am not going to try to enumerate all of the advantages inherent in ObjectEngine. But it is cheaper to acquire, its cost of ownership is less and the data recovery process is far more rapid-no more rehydration bottlenecks. Data Domain and the other ancillary Dell backup and recovery solutions probably have revenues of more than $3 billion a year, most of which would be ripe for replacement by this type of technology.

It is the combination of Flash Blade and the StorReduce technologies that have enabled Pure to offer a subscription-based solution for the data protection market. Overall, the data protection market is said to have a TAM of $8 billion which is a substantial addition to the TAM for which Pure has previously competed. While Pure has not made a specific projection with regard to ObjectEngine, it has suggested that it will be a noticeable revenue contributor this fiscal year. It would be my guess that ObjectEngine is a principle factor in supporting Pure’s 30% revenue growth guide-if ObjectEngine is successful it is almost certainly going to bend realistic expectations for this company’s growth upward for at least a couple of years.

Can a Hardware company make an impact in the cloud?

The final point of our interview related to the launch of the ES2 subscription offering. ES2 is one of those offerings that is attempting to bridge the difference between hardware and a service offering. Essentially the offering is an attempt by Pure to provide its customers with an offering for both private and hybrid clouds that is based on usage and doesn’t require any hardware purchase. In that regard, it is similar to the storage service that many users procure from Amazon-but this service is focused available for the private and hybrid cloud and can be obtained for terms as short as a single year based on capacity. This is an interesting offering-it is based on the effective capacity computed daily and is not based on provisioned capacity.

As mentioned, one reason for Pure’s modest valuation is the concern that Amazon, and its cloud storage service, will wind up undercutting the traditional storage market. With this offering, Pure is providing its users with the same kind of experience as they can get using Amazon (AMZN)-albeit for the hybrid and private cloud. The new service is one that is billed annually, and it is part of the reason why the increase in deferred revenue has been so strong in the past few quarters. Notionally, at least at some juncture, the commitment users are making to Pure using the ES2 model ought to have a positive impact on cash flow and valuation, although clearly that consummation is a future hope rather than a present reality.

The company didn’t provide any specifics of the magnitude of the ES2 offering and the extent to which it is impacting the forecast for the current year and we didn’t get a specific view of those metrics during our interview. In addition to the E2S offering, the company has introduced a service called Cloud Data Services which are meant to run on AWS-and eventually other public cloud providers. I think it might surprise some readers to discover that Pure is in the position of providing software to run on AWS. I have linked here to a product tear sheet for those interested in the capabilities. At the moment, the Pure Cloud Data Service is in what is called Beta2, and it will probably not provide noticeable recognized revenues this year, as it is a subscription product.

Pure’s margin outlook

There is a fair amount of skepticism regarding Pure’s ability to continue its ability to achieve leading gross margin performance in its space. Most often, it might be anticipated that a relatively smaller vendor such as Pure would not be able to achieve the highest gross margins in its space, but that has been the case, basically since this company has been public. There are some key reasons for that, and in particular, Pure architecture has allowed it to use merchant silicon. Going forward the architecture of its flash fabric should allow the company to achieve a disproportionate benefit from the decline of NAND costs. Last quarter saw non-GAAP gross margins at almost the top end of the company’s guidance despite the fact that its shipments were below plan due to the process problems discussed earlier in this report. In fact, were it not for a mix shift which saw shipments of Flash Blade grow more strongly than the company’s Flash Array, gross margins would have been above planned ranges.

Overall, Pure has quite a bit of margin flexibility that it can use to invest in new products and in hiring sales teams to better take advantage of opportunities. Pure sees itself with a variety of opportunities based on some of the product initiatives that I have tried to outline above. The consequence of that is that the company is not trying to achieve operating margin leverage. The company is forecasting operating margins for the full year of 3% to 7%. In fiscal 2019 the company reported non-GAAP operating margins of 3.7%. Most analysts are anticipating that operating margins will be toward the top end of the guided range.

As mentioned, cash flow growth was substantially greater than the growth in both operating income and revenues. Much of that had to do with the 69% growth in the deferred revenue increase. Just about all of the company’s operating cash flow came from deferred revenue growth for the full year; in Q4 the percentage contributed by the growth in deferred revenue reached 123%. Based on management projection, and the anticipated growth from products that are exclusively sold on a subscription basis, it seems reasonable to anticipate that cash flow growth will continue to grow more rapidly than revenues. The free cash flow margin last year was less than 4%. I would be surprised if the free cash flow margin didn’t double this year and it could well reach double digit levels.

There are not many cheap names in the IT space. The space has certainly been picked over by investors. Pure is one of those rare companies whose growth is still at hyper-levels but whose valuation is far less than might be anticipated for its growth cohort. Yes, it is a hardware company, and it is a storage company, but those are not necessarily fatal impediments to continued strength in operating performance and even valuation expansion. It is definitely an interesting alternative in the IT sector without the sky high multiples of some other names.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PSTG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.