Recession Resilient High-Yield Investing - Part 3: Investing In Specialty REITs

Even in a recession, these REITs can be expected to maintain high occupancy.

We will highlight in this report three of these high-yield specialty REITs.

The primary concern for REITs is whether or not the tenants will be able to continue paying rent. In these niche markets, there are few competitors.

Specialty REITs offer an opportunity to invest defensively, while still enjoying the remaining upside of the bull market.

This is Part 3 of a series of reports we are posting on how to position your high-dividend portfolio in face of a slowing economy and a possible recession.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving and PendragonY for High Dividend Opportunities.

In a previous article, we argued that an economic slowdown is at risk of turning into a full-blown recession. We believe that the risk of a recession in the next two to three years is high. Therefore, we have been navigating our portfolio to move into more defensive positions, but we do not want to become overly defensive. Equities often rally, and sitting out of the market has an opportunity cost. We all need income in both good and bad times.

In Part 1 of this series of articles entitled How Can You Protect Your Income From The Next Recession? we stated:

Interest rates have only one way to go in this kind of environment and that's down. When economic growth slows down, relying on capital gains for income becomes increasingly difficult.

By choosing the right income product, income investors and retirees are able to much better navigate trouble times with little impact.

In Part 2 of this series, we highlighted three property REIT sectors that are defensive in the face of an economic slowdown and provide a good income. If you did not have a chance to read the report, it is entitled: How To Protect Your Income From Falling Interest Rates - Part 2: Investing In REITs.

As we are approaching the tail end of the bull market, we are slowly moving our portfolio to a more conservative position. We do not want to be caught holding a significant number of investments which rely on a booming economy.

Our goals are to be in investments which will provide strong and durable income, regardless of economic conditions. We also want to participate in any remaining upside before the market turns bearish. REITs are one vehicle which can provide large current yields, will have upside in the near term as interest rates continue to decline, and can be durable through a recession.

All REIT sectors are not equal. As we learned last recession, some REITs were forced to cut their dividends, were hit harder and took longer to recover than others. In a previous article, we discussed three large REIT sectors which fared relatively well last recession: triple-net REITs, self-storage REITs, and residential REITs.

In this article today, we will highlight three "specialty REITs":

EPR Properties (EPR) -Yield 5.7% Iron Mountain (IRM) - Yield 6.7% Farmland Partners 6.00% Cumulative Series B Perp. Preferred (FPI.PB) - Yield 6.4%

Investing In Specialty REITs

Today we will look at REITs that do not have peers. We will highlight three unique REITs that specialize in niche markets, and due to their structure and tenants, we believe that they will prove to be recession resistant.

1 - Entertainment

EPR Properties Northstar Lodge

EPR Properties has been one of our favorite holdings as investors and as visitors. Originally centered around megaplex theaters, EPR has expanded to own a variety of "experiential" real estate. Their holdings now include family entertainment centers, TopGolf, ski resorts, water parks, hot springs, charter schools, private schools, and the list goes on.

EPR utilizes triple-net leases, which put virtually all of the operating costs on the tenant. While diverse, their properties are all fundamental to the revenue of their tenant and are specialized. They cannot be easily replaced and they are critical to the tenant's operations.

Looking at the last recession, EPR maintained extremely high occupancy rates, dropping to 97% in 2010. Their megaplex portfolio performed extraordinarily well, with occupancy remaining above 99%.

Source: EPR 10-K

Looking at how EPR did overall during the 2008 recession, we can see their rental revenues continued to climb while property operating expenses remained stable. EPR had few issues with tenants defaulting on rent and maintained occupancy in the high 90s throughout the recession. The portfolio they did have issues in was their vineyards, a sector that EPR no longer has exposure to.

Their mortgage lending program had the largest negative impact. In 2008, mortgage notes accounted for almost 20% of total investment assets. Two major development loans, in excess of $250 million in receivables, defaulted. EPR was able to foreclose on the properties, but since they were development loans, there was no income being generated by the properties. One of those properties is now the home of Resort World's Catskills Casino and is providing cash flow for EPR. That was little help for EPR in 2009.

Today, they are much more conservative with mortgage notes representing a little over 7% of their investment assets. Additionally, the bulk of their mortgage notes are secured by income-producing properties, not by vacant development properties. With an income-producing property, EPR has the option to bring in a new tenant and keep the property operating.

We believe that EPR is a much stronger and more conservative company today than it was in 2007. Based on their actions, EPR has learned from their mistakes and is much more prepared to face a future recession. We intend to hold EPR over the long-term, confident that their strong base of tenants will continue to provide occupancy from 97-100%. We also are confident that their mortgage portfolio is more appropriately sized relative to their assets and has substantially less risk than it had in 2007.

EPR features a monthly dividend with a yield over 5.7% that has been growing annually for 9-years. We will continue to hold and consider adding on any dips.

2 - Physical Records

Source: Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a data management business that's structured as a REIT. Their core business started as storing physical boxes. Large corporations didn't have space for the tons of records that they were creating through the regular course of business and needed to be maintained.

Older records don't need to be accessed on a daily basis but still needed to be maintained for future reference or sometimes even legally required to be maintained. The challenge facing corporations was having the physical space and developing an effective system to ensure that old records could be efficiently retrieved and ensure that they are not lost.

IRM provides the solution, providing offsite storage utilizing a proven system to ensure the safety and integrity of the records for a monthly fee. They are capable of providing climate-controlled storage, and for sensitive records, they even have underground storage facilities with 24/7 monitoring and armed guards.

In addition to physical data storage, IRM has developed several related services such as converting data to digital formats, shredding, inventory management services and data centers for digital storage.

Source: Q4 Presentation

Their storage business has achieved gross margins of 74% and continues to experience organic growth at about 1.4% domestically, with faster growth overseas.

While lower margin, their service revenue has been growing even faster.

Source: Q4 Presentation

We like that IRM is in a very recession resistant business. Companies need their records stored regardless of economic conditions. It's not an optional expense.

The transition to digital storage is going to continue to be a very long and slow transition. IRM is well positioned and already has the relationship with customers to be an integral part of that process.

In a recession, we would expect growth for their service revenue to slow as companies procrastinate optional activities like shredding projects or digital conversions. Their core business of storage, which represents 80% of profits, should experience very little impact.

We recently recommended IRM and we remain very bullish about their prospects to continue growing recession or not. IRM has a 6.7% dividend supported by a stable recession resistant business model.

3 - Farm REITs

Source: Farmland Partners

Farm REITs are a new subsector and have not been through a recession yet. In theory, farmland should be recession resistant because the fundamentals that drive farming rents are very distinct from the macro economy.

In fact, during the last recession, farming incomes spiked dramatically.

Source: Farm Bureau

What were tough times for most industries was a great time to be a farmer. A spike in commodity prices and strong yields drove greater profitability for farmers. That profitability led to climbing rents and land values.

Source: USDA

In hindsight, 2008-2013 was an excellent growth period for farm landlords. Since 2013, rents have been flat to slightly down. That performance makes farmland a prime target to consider for a recession.

Unfortunately, farms have been going through their own troubles recently and that has negatively impacted both publicly traded farm REITs.

Farmland Partners (FPI) has significant exposure to corn and soybeans, both commodities have had a significant downswing in prices and are expected to have a bad yield in the US due to floods in much of the mid-west.

Gladstone Land (LAND) has virtually no exposure to corn, soy or the Midwest. While that has helped them avoid the significant declines that FPI has suffered, growth has been anemic at best due to soft fundamentals and impacts of the trade war on agriculture.

Due to the low common dividends and a poor outlook for near-term growth, we are avoiding the common shares. We will be watching farming fundamentals and consider investing in common shares when we see them firming up.

Farmland Partners 6.00% Cumulative Series B Perp. Preferred is in our preferred portfolio. We believe that the preferred shares are well covered by the value of the physical assets, despite the poor cash flow performance. FPI.PB currently yields 6.4%.

LAND's preferred shares Gladstone Land Corp., 6.375% Ser A Cum Term Pref (LANDP) have a mandatory redemption option that comes into effect in September of 2021. Since we are looking for long-term investments, and we fully expect LAND to redeem the shares by that date, it's not something we would consider. LANDP currently yields 6.2%.

Conclusion

Bear markets have a way of pulling down the prices of nearly everything. The only real way to avoid a downswing is to move into cash. That has the unfortunate side effect of missing out on the large gains that often precede a bearish market and can result in lower total returns if the timing is not perfect.

We want to be more defensively positioned to protect income, but we also do not want to miss out on near to mid-term growth. REITs offer an opportunity for us to achieve both of those goals.

These specialty REITs are in sectors that march to a different drummer than many of their peers.

EPR invests in tenants that routinely have large swings in their year-to-year performance. The movie industry is often reliant on how many blockbusters come out in a year, water parks and ski resorts are dependent on the weather. At the end of the day, these companies continue paying their rent in good years and in bad years, unwilling to walk away from the large amount of capital invested in the location.

IRM relies on an industry that's a necessity. Businesses do not stop producing records just because there is a recession. If anything, IRM is able to provide the services for a lower price and more efficiently than most businesses could have their own in-house records management.

Farming is dependent upon weather, international trade, and supply. It has been struggling through the bull market and it was thriving last recession. We are not excited about the near-term prospects, but we will be watching the fundamentals and are prepared to invest when they improve. Farming very well could prove to be a growing subsector when the rest of the economy turns bearish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR, FPI.PB, IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.