Omega Healthcare Investors: Not A Screaming Buy Right Now

The healthcare REIT has now given up nearly all year-to-date gains.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.'s (OHI) shares are not a screaming buy at today's valuation point. Though the healthcare real estate investment trust has made progress with its strategic asset repositioning program and announced an accretive acquisition earlier this year, Omega Healthcare Investors' are fully valued, which increases downside risks to investors. An investment in OHI yields 7.4 percent.

Omega Healthcare Investors - Portfolio Overview

Omega Healthcare Investors is a large skilled-nursing real estate investment trust in the United States whose properties span the United States. Omega Healthcare Investors is the largest SNF-focused REIT in the country and its real estate portfolio consisted of 909 operating facilities at the end of the December quarter. The REIT also owns some senior housing facilities.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors Investor Presentation

Omega Healthcare Investors benefits from an aging U.S. society and a baby boomer population that's going to rely on senior-focused healthcare facilities in the later stages of their lives. Omega Healthcare Investors also profits from projected increases in healthcare spending and a relatively low penetration of the SNF-market.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

Even though Omega Healthcare Investors is the largest SNF-REIT, the company is faced with a huge market opportunity: The SNF market is widely fragmented, leaving room for large companies to acquire smaller REITs and consolidate market share.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors' occupancy rate is higher than the industry average. The REIT has consistently outperformed the industry occupancy rate in the last 10 years.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

Dividend Safety

Omega Healthcare Investors froze its dividend payout at $0.66/share quarterly in 2018 on the back of operator problems and lowered AFFO-guidance. The company has since restructured its portfolio and transitioned properties from struggling operators to financially stronger operators. Despite the asset repositioning, Omega Healthcare Investors has maintained robust dividend coverage stats.

Source: Achilles Research

Growth

An indicator that things are moving forward for Omega Healthcare Investors is that the company recently announced the acquisition of MedEquities Realty Trust which will improve operator diversification and is expected to be accretive to FFO and AFFO to the tune of $0.05/share. The transaction was announced at the beginning of January 2019 and is expected to close in the first half of 2019. Omega Healthcare Investors' Q1 2019 earnings release will likely contain an update about the acquisition.

In addition, Taylor Pickett, Omega’s Chief Executive Officer, has guided for more acquisitions going forward, which should mark the end of the company's current restructuring.

On the last earnings release, Mr. Picket was quoted:

We look forward to 2019. With our asset repositioning and portfolio restructurings complete, we expect significantly lower general and administrative costs and look forward to completing the MedEquities acquisition. While the labor market remains challenging for our operators, we believe the Patient Driven Payment Model, starting in October, represents a sensible reimbursement model that should improve both patient outcomes and operator profitability. Further, we believe 2019 should see a return to the historical acquisition profile of the company, which should drive growth in FFO as the year progresses.

2019 is the year in which Omega Healthcare Investors can prove its critics wrong and achieve positive AFFO/share year-over-year growth, provided that none of its operators run into financial trouble.

Valuation

As much as I like the stabilization of Omega Healthcare Investors' facility portfolio and moderately optimistic guidance that points to a resumption of FFO/share growth this year, the healthcare REIT's shares are probably still about fully valued.

OHI has given up most of its 2019 gains, though. Year-to-date, OHI is up 1.65 percent.

Source: StockCharts

Today, income investors pay ~11.7x 2019e AFFO (2019 AFFO guidance: $3.00-$3.12/share). Omega Healthcare Investors' shares have regularly traded at lower AFFO multiples. The high valuation today is a reflection of elevated investor expectations that the REIT will be able to capture positive FFO/share growth going forward.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Risk factors regarding Omega Healthcare Investors include:

1. A deterioration of fundamentals in the SNF-sector which could put pressure on rents and cash flow.

2. One or more operators could run into financial trouble and have problems making lease payments on time.

3. A U.S. recession and an associated decline in stock prices.

Your Takeaway

Things are moving in the right direction for Omega Healthcare Investors. The company has a strong market opportunity with demographics working in its favor, it covers its payout with AFFO, and management is zeroing in on acquisition-driven funds from operations growth. That being said, though, I believe investors will be able to gobble up shares at a more competitive valuation multiple in the next couple of months. Omega Healthcare Investors is not a screaming buy right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.