Union Pacific: In Efficiency We Trust

Operating efficiencies were able to grow despite weather headwinds and are likely to fall even further.

Union Pacific was able to beat EPS expectations despite reporting falling sales for the first time since 2016.

The railroad giant Union Pacific (UNP) just released its first-quarter earnings. Sales contracted for the first time since 2016 caused by lower volumes. In my previous article, I warned that the pressure on sales would be huge given the declining shipment trend. However, rising efficiencies once again caused EPS to come in stronger than expected, which provided investors with a profitable post-earnings rally.

Source: Union Pacific

The Pressure Is On

In my previous article, I discussed one very important thing: volumes. My main thesis was and still is that rising efficiency ratios are absolutely key given that revenue growth is having a hard time.

All eyes will be on the operating ratio. Slower shipments can be supported by further rising efficiency. - Union Pacific: Why Q1 Earnings Are Key

The (updated) graph I used in my previous article can be seen below. What we see is that first-quarter total carload growth came in at -1.1% after it went as low as -15% during the quarter. At this point, we are more or less back at 0% growth, while the trend is still down.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: Union Pacific)

Needless to say, sales did come in below expectations. Sales totaled $5.38 billion, which is below expectations of $5.48 billion and 2% lower compared to the prior-year quarter. In other words, sales are down for the first time since the end of 2016 when rising economic momentum started to support the transportation fundamentals.

Union Pacific's volume growth number for the first quarter was -2%. The decline was due to 15% lower energy shipments and 7% contraction in agricultural shipments. Premium (+2%) and industrial (+4%) were both up. Nonetheless, compared to 2017 and 2018, we see that this year is off to a very bad start.

Source: Union Pacific Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

Reduced grain exports and bad weather caused the volume drop of 7%, while strong biofuel demand was able to partially offset these declines. Energy saw another decline in coal shipments (-14%), while fracking sand was down 45%. Petroleum and renewables saw a volume increase of 18%.

Industrial shipments are the reason why it is too early to call for an economic implosion, as construction, plastics and metals are all up driven by strong construction and plastics demand.

The premium segment was mainly driven by international intermodal (+15%) as domestic intermodal was down 5%. Finished vehicles declined by 3% due to lower auto sales.

So, why was the company able to grow the bottom line? First of all, expenses declined by 3%, which pushed the operating income up by 1%. The operating ratio declined from 64.6% in Q1 of 2018 to 63.6% in Q1 of this year. This includes a negative impact from weather worth 1.6 points. This shows the real power of the company's efficiency measures. Compensation and benefits were down 5%, and fuel was down 10% with purchased services & materials being down 4%. Anyhow, net income accelerated by 6%, thanks to higher income from "other income," which was partially offset by higher interest expenses. If you then add an 8% lower share count, you end up with an adjusted EPS growth of 15%. EPS came in at $1.93, which is well above expectations of $1.89.

Cash from operations increased by 3% to $1.96 billion. However, the company bought back shares worth $3.51 billion in the first quarter. $2.5 billion was provided by the accelerated share repurchase program. Dividends totaled $626 million.

Full-year expectations are for industrial to continue to benefit from both higher plastics and industrial production shipments with higher light truck and SUV shipments. Biofuel and food/beverages will support the agricultural segment with an uncertain outlook for grain shipments. Energy will continue to see higher petroleum shipments, which will be partially offset by lower fracking sand and coal shipments.

All things considered, the company sticks to its full-year outlook of low-single-digit volume growth and continued pricing gains in excess of inflation dollars. The operating ratio will decline below 61% in 2019 and go below 60% in the next fiscal year. This will be provided by the Unified Plan 2020, which aims to reduce transportation complexities.

When it comes to the stock price, it seems that absolutely nothing can stop it from going higher. The 2018 correction looks like a glitch in the rally that started in Q1 of 2016.

It's a funny thing that the stock is this strong. 2015 was a bit comparable to the current situation with economic sentiment being in a downtrend and shipments growth being below 0%. The only difference is that we are currently pricing in a higher economic growth. We are completely ignoring the risks. This is not 100% unjustified given that EPS is doing great indeed. Higher efficiencies are giving traders the luxury of being able to ignore falling sales. That's also the biggest risk. We can only ignore it until rising efficiencies are unable to offset falling volumes.

Nonetheless, I am not going to stand in front of the train called the UNP stock price. This stock has further room to grow as long as slight volume declines are the only risk in a situation where the operating ratio is expected to decline even further.

I would not be surprised if the current rally were to continue. However, I am not chasing the chart as I have already invested in oil stocks with a focus on other basic material stocks. That said, if you are a long-term investor, you stay where you are. This stock continues to be a great long-term investment. Mid-term traders are free to enjoy the gains as well, while I highly recommend to further watch the shipments trend. The rally is justified, but we should not ignore the risks that caused sales to come in well below expectations.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.