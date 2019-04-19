Check Point: Slow Growth Pushes Down Valuation

Valuation took a hit post earnings as investors moved money out of the slower-growth name, however, it's tough to see valuation going too much lower.

Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP), one of the legacy IT security players still in the market, rebounded nicely since their December lows, receiving over 30% before hitting all-time highs. However, the company reported a relatively in-line quarter which sent the shares down an immediate 10% before recovering a bit throughout the day. Just as momentum was building up for the company, a softer than expected quarter took that away.

Although I like the name over the longer term, the company continues to lose share to faster-growing firewall and cloud security players with management committed to spending more on their sales force in order to capture more market share. In a world where security is moving away from on-premise operations, legacy players such as CHKP could be left behind. Though the company has remained competitive in today's market, it continues to lose share, as revenue increased 4% this past quarter. Shares continue to tread along, remaining near the high end of valuation ranges for comparable security players.

Although CHKP has been a solid performer over the past year, I believe valuation became a bit overheated prior to Q1 results and the recent pullback was likely a bit overdue. Up until earnings, CHKP was one of the better performing security stocks in the market, and for a company growing revenue under 5%, it's challenging to see valuation expand much from here.

Competitive Landscape

CHKP is an IT security solutions provider focusing on areas such as network security, endpoint security, mobile security, data security and security management. It's considered one of the legacy players in the security market and has faced intense competition over the past few years. While CHKP provides efficient and effective IT security tools, it should not be valued on a revenue multiple, and investors should focus more on its earnings multiple.

The main areas CHKP competes in has seen a rise in new competition from companies that solely focus on a specific area of IT security. Network security has become very saturated by four main players: Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) and CHKP. Competitors are growing at a much quicker rate, thus taking market share from the company. This area of the IT security market continues to grow mid-single digits each year and is one of CHKP's main focus areas.

Data security will always remain a competitive industry. We keep seeing data breaches occur on what seems like a daily basis. Enterprises are becoming more protective about their data, and recent regulation in Europe, known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), brings hefty fines for enterprises that are found in violation of user data protection.

Recent Results

CHKP continues to lose share in the firewall market to players such as FTNT, PANW, CSCO and emerging cloud security leader Zscaler (ZS), which reinforces the need for R&D spend. The company's mediocre Q1 earnings were right down the fairway with nothing exciting to look forward to.

CHKP reported Q1 revenue of $472 million, growing 4% yoy, which has been the typical pace of revenue growth over the past few quarters. Non-GAAP operating margins actually dipped below 50%, coming in at 49.7%, compared to 52.8% in the year-ago period. Q1 margins also were below Q4 (53.1%) and full-year 2018 (52.9%). Even as the company pushes to move their mix shift toward more software, which typically comes on at higher margins, it's not a reassuring sign when operating margins begin to contract.

Source: Company Presentation

EPS of $1.32 was similar to consensus estimates and grew only $0.02 compared to the year ago period. The mere 1.5% growth was lower than revenue growth because margins contracted. Since the company is largely based on earnings rather than revenue (since revenue growth is not comparable to faster-growth security names), margin contraction can really impact the company's valuation, which is partially why the stock traded down so much post earnings.

Source: Company Presentation

CHKP breaks down its revenue into three main segments: Product, Subscription and Maintenance.

Maintenance revenue represented more than 45% of Q1 total revenue and grew nearly 4% y/y, in line with overall company growth. This revenue stream is highly correlated with Product revenue growth. As companies purchase more product from CHKP, there will be an increased need for maintenance operations. Thus, a slowdown in Product revenue could have a negative impact on Maintenance revenue over the long run.

Product revenue, which represented ~24% of the total, decreased ~5% year-over-year in Q1, a slightly bigger decrease than ~3% seen in Q4. A few quarters ago, management noted IT spending is seasonally down in the first half of the year and expected positive Product growth during the second half of the year. While the 5% decrease is Product revenue may be related to some seasonality, it still represents one fourth of the business and is declining at a rather large rate.

Finally, Subscription revenue, which represents just over 30% of total, continues to grow at an impressive rate, at 13% for Q1, which was a similar growth rates in Q3 and Q4. The key takeaway here is that CHKP continues to move away from legacy on-premise security products (found in the declining Product segment) and toward cloud-based subscription models. As these subscription-based models continue to grow at a faster rate than the overall company, they will naturally represent a larger portion of overall revenue. It's also likely that this will help drive operating margins up rather than the recent contraction seen in this quarter.

Valuation

Despite the recent pullback, CHKP continues to outperform the market year to date, though lags behind some of their peer groups. IT security stocks remain in favor of the investing community and CHKP appears to be viewed as a bit more of a defensive name, which could shield valuation a bit from rapidly deteriorating.

Despite CHKP's revenue growth being the lowest of their peer group, the name still trades at the highest multiple. I believe part of the reasoning behind this is as the company's software blades gain more traction in the market and become a larger portion of their revenue stream, the company will be viewed as more of a software player. In this scenario, margins are likely to expand, revenues could have more visibility and predictability, and the company could increase their earnings.

However, I do not believe CHKP should be trading at such a high forward revenue multiple compared to other leading security players which have a much better positioning in cloud security. FTNT, PANW and even CSCO have better software security offerings and have done a better job transitioning to the cloud.

Instead, CHKP should be valued on earnings since they have stable margins and have a lower revenue growth profile.

Using the same peer group as above, there's a clear difference in the P/E ratios between the competitors. Legacy players such as CHKP and CSCO who grow at a slower rate trade at a much lower multiple compared to the faster growth, market share players such as FTNT and PANW.

For now, even after the recent correction post earnings, I believe there's still some downside risk in the name. Especially as the other security companies report earnings in the coming weeks, investors may shift their money toward the faster growth names. However, I believe CHKP's valuation also has a floor to it. I find it challenging to believe the company's valuation will drop too far behind CSCO. Even if CHKP loses a few turns on their P/E valuation, the stock will likely stay above $110.

For now, I remain on the sidelines for this name as I believe there are better security companies in the firewall space which grow at a faster pace and are more deserving of a premium valuation.

Some risks to this thesis include CHKP's ability to maintain customers because of its legacy operations. Competition in the security market continues to increase, and the transition to cloud-based security subscriptions could prove to be challenging to CHKP's revenue growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.