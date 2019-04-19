Intensifying Headwinds For Gold

The last few weeks have been trying ones for gold bugs. Although the metal has held up better than expected against a surging U.S. dollar, gold has established a series of lower highs and lower lows since peaking in February. The question on the minds of gold investors now is when the next bottom will be confirmed. In today's report, I'll offer some insights as to what could serve to increase gold's safe-haven demand in the months ahead. Gold can't be completely written off yet as a rebound is still possible, but for now, the immediate-term trend is weak and participants should be in cash.

Gold has taken a beating in April thanks to a combination of a weakening currency component and a decline in safe-haven demand for the metal. The gold price finished Apr. 18 with its fourth consecutive weekly loss, as the latest release of U.S. retail sales figures, was a surprise to many. According to the Commerce Department, sales rose in March by 1.6%, which was the fastest pace in almost 12 years.

An even bigger surprise for many observers was the latest release of U.S. weekly jobless claims numbers. Labor Department data showed that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell to its lowest level in almost 50 years. The impressive economic strength which the latest statistics imply has only served to highlight the erosion of gold's safety bid in recent weeks.

As you might expect, the improving domestic economic picture has done much to buoy the U.S. dollar index. The dollar index made a conspicuous show of strength in the wake of the positive economic reports mentioned here. Shown below is the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), my favorite proxy for the greenback. The chart shows that UUP broke out to a new 52-week high on Apr. 18. This is a clear sign that gold is facing a stronger headwind in the short term as its currency component is now weaker. If gold had trouble rallying before the dollar's latest rally, it now has even more work cut out for it in the weeks ahead.

Source: BigCharts

The next chart exhibit shows the progression of the June 2019 gold futures price compared to its 120-day moving average. I've referred to the 120-day MA in recent reports as I've found it to be a useful tool for evaluating the strength of gold's intermediate-term (3-9 month) trend. It usually pays off to remain in cash as long the metal's price is below the 120-day MA on a weekly closing basis. Conversely, long positions in gold are justified when the metal's price is above the rising 120-day MA on a weekly closing. Right now, a cash position is warranted based on the underperformance of gold, especially in light of its recent underperformance of U.S. equities.

Source: BigCharts

Yet, not all is bad news for the yellow metal. While gold's intermediate-term trend has been undermined lately by a strong dollar and improving economic data, the eurozone is still showing signs of weakness. The latest Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) readings for Europe, which measure manufacturing and services sector activity, fell to 51.3 in April from a 51.6 reading in March, according to HIS Markit. This represents the lowest PMI level of the last three months. Although the latest data showed an expansion of German economic activity, the rest of the eurozone witnessed its worst growth rate in six years.

Right now, Europe's weakness is being eclipsed by the economic improvement in China and the U.S., which, in turn, is a hindrance for gold. But if Europe continues to weaken in the coming weeks, nervous investors will likely take a closer look at gold once again as a store of value in uncertain times.

Returning to my favorite gold-tracking ETF, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) fell under the benchmark $12.25 level on Apr. 16 after previously confirming a sell signal last month per the rules of my technical trading discipline. Many traders regard $12.25 as having both technical and psychological significance as a chart support due to this level turning back three previous attempts by the sellers at pushing IAU below $12.25 (in January and again in March).

Source: BigCharts

I maintain that as long as IAU remains under this benchmark level, sellers enjoy a slight edge over buyers. IAU is also still beneath the psychologically significant 50-day moving average, and as such, investors should be in a cash position. Until the bulls can muster the strength to push the gold ETF above this key trend line, the near-term advantage will remain with the sellers. For now, I recommend that ETF traders remain on the sidelines as we await the next confirmed immediate-term buy signal for IAU per the rules of my trading discipline.

Meanwhile, the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) showed relative weakness versus the physical metal last week. The XAU was down 1.40% on Apr. 18 and has decisively violated two of its most important short-term trend lines, the 15-day MA and the 50-day MA (see below). I've made the case in the last couple of weeks that due to increasing weakness in the internal structure of the market for gold mining shares, investors should avoid the gold stocks for now.

Source: BigCharts

Too many of the actively traded U.S. and Canadian-listed junior, mid-tier, and senior mining shares are making new lows right now justify purchasing gold stocks. Normally, when new lows are increasing, it implies there is a high degree of informed selling taking place. And when the "smart" crowd is selling, you don't want to be buying. What's more, we should ideally see some improvement in the XAU index before gold flashes its next confirmed immediate-term buy signal. As I've stated here in the past, the best buy signals for gold occur when the gold mining stocks are either leading the gold price or performing in line with it.

In view of all the evidence we've looked at in today's report, the overall near-term outlook for gold and the gold mining shares remains negative. An improving economic picture for the U.S. and China, coupled with a strengthening U.S. dollar, is creating a major headwind for bullion prices. In view of this strength, investors are cautioned against making new long commitments in gold ETFs or individual stocks until the technical and currency-related factors mentioned here show major improvement in gold's favor. For now, a defensive stance is warranted as the gold bears enjoy a short-term advantage over the bulls.

