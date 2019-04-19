5 Reasons Why VNQ Is Better Than REET Right Now

Both the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) and the iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) are low-cost, broadly-diversified ETFs that give investors immediate passive exposure to the commercial real estate industry. However, there are some key differences between the two that investors should be aware of, and given the current state of the economy, I believe that VNQ is the better option right now for the following five reasons:

1. VNQ is lower cost

While both ETFs are low-cost and the difference is so small, it seems like splitting hairs, nevertheless, VNQ does gain a slight edge here with a mere 0.12% expense ratio against REET's 0.14% expense ratio.

2. VNQ has more defensive holdings

Both ETFs are broadly diversified and give exposure to virtually every real estate sector. However, VNQ does come across as more defensive, given it has considerably less exposure to retail (14.1%) and office (10%) and more exposure to healthcare (9.4%)...

Source

...relative to REET's 23.22% exposure to retail and 15.07% exposure to office and a mere 8.64% exposure to healthcare.

Source

Given the late stage in the economic cycle and the slowing of the global economy, it is probably better to be invested in more defensive sectors right now than cyclical.

3. VNQ avoids "di-worsification"

VNQ also strikes a healthy balance by still giving incredible diversification (188 stocks) without overdoing it (280 stocks in REET). As a result, it is able to allocate more heavily to its top holdings (41.4% of assets in top 10 holdings)...

...whereas REET only has 24.31% in its top 10 holdings:

Additionally, VNQ invests 100% in North American REITs, whereas REET invests across the globe.

While this isn't necessarily bad in and of itself (indeed, many investors probably find it preferable to have the additional diversification), when it comes to safety and total returns, it may actually be better to be focused in the United States for several reasons.

1. By focusing investments in a single country, you avoid currency risk. This is especially true when comparing the U.S. Dollar to the rest of the world, since the Dollar remains the reserve currency of the world and, therefore, remains in high demand relative to other fiat currencies.

2. The global economy is slowing more quickly than the U.S. economy. While the impacts of a global recession will likely eventually hit the U.S. hard, thus far, it appears that the U.S. won't get hit quite as hard.

3. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, it is what Warren Buffett encourages investors to do. The U.S. economy has a track record of long-term economic stability and performance superior to any other country on earth. Its respect for private capital, the rule of law, and the opportunities and markets it provides combined are second to none.

By focusing its assets on a single economy and currency that are highly likely to outperform the vast majority of the others over time, VNQ gives itself a leg up in total return performance, especially given the fact that the U.S. economy appears in much better shape than the rest of the world right now.

4. VNQ holds larger-sized companies

VNQ also holds larger-sized companies with nearly 1,000 basis points more of its portfolio allocated to large-cap companies...

...than what is found in REET.

While the difference here is minimal, once again, larger companies generally weather economic downturns better than smaller companies. They also generally enjoy greater competitive advantages via economies of scale, business relationship networks, more experience and talent from which to draw, and better cost of capital.

5. VNQ has a better track record

While it should not be surprising, given the previous four factors listed, VNQ also has a considerably better total return performance since REET began in 2014. While this may change in the future, it is unlikely given the aforementioned factors.

The Case For REET

To be fair, REET does have a few arguments in its favor. First, it does offer global exposure and holds a lot more companies in its portfolio. For some investors, who favor as much diversification as possible, this would give REET the edge.

Additionally, by putting more emphasis on retail and office, REET is allocating more heavily towards contrarian sectors, which gives it more upside potential if the retail apocalypse does not play out like the market is currently pricing it to do.

Finally, its dividend yield is ~110 basis points higher than VNQ's, making it a more attractive income investment.

Therefore, for investors looking for maximum diversification who are particularly bearish on the U.S. real estate sector and/or stock market, are bullish on retail and office at current prices, and/or who are looking for a higher yield, REET is a better option.

Investor Takeaway

There is nothing particularly wrong with investing in either or both of these two ETFs. However, I believe that being more defensive will generate better risk-adjusted returns than being more aggressive in the current economic environment and that the U.S. economy is better positioned over the long term than the rest of the world. Adding in the facts that VNQ is slightly lower cost and has a better performance track record, I give VNQ the upper hand.

Of course, investors can also pick their own REITs in pursuit of outperforming both of these passively managed ETFs. While stock-picking and seeking long-term outperformance is often a fool's errand in the broader stock market, REITs are still highly inefficient as significant stock market volatility causes their shares to often trade at wide gaps to NAV, even in healthy companies. Additionally, even putting outperformance aside, many investors would rather target a higher - yet sustainable - dividend yield for meeting passive income needs rather than simply targeting total returns. This approach would also certainly be better served by picking individual REITs than by investing in the 4-5% yields offered by these ETFs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.