Metals And Miners: Downside Expectations Before Heading Up

The consolidation has been long and caused much complacency among investors such that when it finally does bottom the move up with be fast and furious.

Get prepared now on your strategy, and know what stocks or ETF's you plan to allocate to this sector well in advance of the low.

For investors who have been following along with the enormous opportunity for upside in the precious metals mining sector, the adage that comes to mind is “hurry up and wait.” This sector is notorious for swift directional moves followed by long consolidations. From January through August 2016 the HUI Goldbugs Index rose from 99 to 286, increasing 2.9 times in seven short months. Since August 2016 to present it has been in a massive consolidation, pulling back to as low as 134, and is presently at 157.

Most notably, from an Elliott Wave perspective, the 2016 move up was an impulsive wave structure. For those unfamiliar with this form of technical analysis, an impulsive wave structure is never a standalone structure. After a correction against it completes, the next move always is just as robust, and will be either 1x the initial move in size or 1.382x the initial move in size. Since the HUI Goldbugs Index rose 187 points, once this long consolidation completes, the next move will minimally be between 187 and 258 points. This is the technical reason we are focused on this sector for investors. Also, since the initial move occurred in seven months, once this consolidation completes, the next move can easily replicate the initial move both in size and time.

The upside move that is 1 – 1.382 x the move up in 2016 is high confidence. However, there are still two questions left unanswered – 1. Will the move up extend significantly higher than the move that occurred in 2017? and 2. At what price level will the consolidation conclude before the move up commences? Allow me to answer these questions as follows.

While it's possible that once this consolidation completes, and the move up commences, the HUI Goldbugs Index can extend much higher than 1 – 1.382 x the 2016 move up, the nature of the consolidation off the 2016 high best resembles what we refer to as a B-wave. B-waves are notoriously difficult consolidation patterns, forming an array of twists and turns, and are always followed by a very swift C-wave in the larger direction of the trend. C-waves are conclusive in nature, meaning that once the upside completes the metals and miner’s complex will then see new lows below those in 2015. This will result in what we have previously referred to as the “bullish” scenario. And the higher levels are what we referred to as this “very bullish” scenario. In the bullish scenario many miners will increase five fold or greater. So, as you can see, an allocation of capital to this sector in either instance makes sense, but it’s important to put expectations in check and not plan on the end of the world just yet. In other words, this is most likely an intermediate vs. a long-term buy and hold opportunity. Intermediate in this case is 1-2 years maximum.

The answer to the second question regarding what price level this consolidation will conclude requires a bit more explanation. There are two areas the consolidation can complete, and both are equally likely. As such, and in order to enter safely and control risk management at all times, it will require one or several attempts to long the sector.

Please refer to the charts below for Gold and VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX).

Gold Daily Chart

First, let’s consider gold, since mining stocks have a direct correlation to the underlying metals themselves. Gold can retrace against the move up off the August 2018 low into the $1,237 to $1,210 region, and then head straight up to $1,650 or higher, or it can experience a notable bounce in the $1,237 - $1,210 region, and then continue to the lower $1,112 region. While we believe for various reasons it will ultimately reach the lower target region of $1,112, we won’t know for certain until we observe how it reacts to the upside off the next low.

GDX Daily Chart

While GDX has a somewhat different overall pattern to that of gold, essentially the same is true with GDX to that of gold. Presently shares of GDX are $21.62. Downside support for GDX is in the $19.51 - $17.92 region. Therefore, GDX can notably bounce from its support zone, and then follow down to the lower target of $15.51 - $13.80, or it can hold support then take out the high on its way to the $45 - $65 per share region.

Many of the individual miners in our strategic miners portfolio are exhibiting similar patterns to that of gold and GDX. It's for this reason that we will most likely be entering positions into our miners portfolio on the next move down in gold and GDX. Once the larger reaction to the upside occurs, we will raise our stop out levels to ensure we can lock in profits in the event the upside fails to follow through, and gold and miners head to the lower target region. In the event the lower targets are to be reached, we will buy back these same positions.

In conclusion, as I reviewed in prior articles, there's an abundance of fundamental reasons that support our technical thesis that this sector is setting up for enormous upside. The time to anticipate a low and prepare your plan for how to allocate capital to this opportunity is now. While we do expect a low of sorts into mid summer 2019, that pullback could be a retrace of an initial move off the next low into the support zone. We will be using limit orders in many of the individual miner stock positions, so in order to participate you will need to have an account open in advance of the bottom occurring.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DUST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Small position in DUST with tight stops.