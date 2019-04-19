Plains All American: What To Expect After A Successful Turnaround

After shoring up its financial health, Plains All American (PAA) has come full circle and now looks like a great stock for income-seeking investors. The master limited partnership recently hiked distributions by 20%, and I believe investors should expect more good things to come since the MLP looks well positioned to continue growing distributions in the future.

Image: Plains All American Investor Presentation, March 2019

The crude oil pipeline operator Plains All American was hit hard by the dip in oil prices. The MLP slashed distributions twice in 2016-17 in order to preserve its precarious financial health. It then embarked on an ambitious turnaround plan whose primary focus was on cutting down debt and bringing the leverage ratio (long-term debt/Adj. EBITDA) down from 5.1 times to a more comfortable range of 3.5-4.0 times by early-2019. The company ended last year with a leverage ratio of 3.4x. In my previous article, I pointed out that Plains All American will formally announce the successful completion of its deleveraging plan in the near future, which it did earlier this month. After achieving this key milestone, the company announced a 20% increase in distributions to $1.44 per common unit on an annualized basis. And I believe the good times are just getting started.

Image: Author

Remember, Plains All American expects to generate $1.875 billion, or $2.58 per unit, of distributable cash flows in 2019. From this, we can estimate that the company’s coverage ratio will remain well above the comfortable level of 1x in 2019. A distribution of $1.44 per unit translates into a strong coverage ratio of 1.79x ($2.58/$1.44), which shows that the current level of distribution is sustainable.

I believe Plains All American will likely post significantly higher levels of earnings and distributable cash flows in 2019 compared with last year. The company will be one of the key beneficiaries of the record-breaking production from the Permian Basin, which is the leading US shale oil patch located in Texas and New Mexico. Oil production from the Permian Basin has recently crossed 4 million barrels per day mark and is forecasted to continue climbing in the future, as per estimates from the US Energy Information Administration. A large chunk of that crude will be transported using Plains All American’s pipelines.

Image: US Energy Information Administration, Drilling Productivity Report, April 2019.

In November last year, the company placed its expanded Permian to Cushing, Oklahoma, Sunrise pipeline system into service. This line can move 300,000 to 350,000 barrels of crude oil per day, but volume is forecasted to eventually grow to 500,000 bpd. The Sunrise expansion project will play a big role in pushing Plains All American’s crude oil volumes, earnings, and distributable cash flows meaningfully higher in 2019. The positive impact of growth will likely be partially offset by the sale of an interest in BridgeTex pipeline and some assets in the Rocky Mountain region.

Additionally, the company is currently working on the 670,000 bpd Cactus II pipeline, which is 65% owned by the MLP. Cactus II connects Permian Basin oil producers with Corpus Christi and Ingleside markets in Texas from where oil can be exported. The pipeline is slated to come online in two phases - by the end of the third quarter of 2019 and the remainder by April 2020. As such, Cactus II will fuel Plains All American’s growth from the fourth quarter of this year heading into 2020.

Image: Plains All American Investor Presentation [link provided earlier].

I believe the successful debt reduction and startup of new projects put Plains All American in a great spot. The company will generate tons of excess cash, which it can use to further grow distributions in the future. Even in 2019, the company will generate $829 million of distributable cash flows in excess of cash distributions, as per my rough estimate assuming the MLP generates $1.875 billion of DCF and distributes $1.045 billion among unit holders. I believe this excess cash will be used to further reduce debt and partially fund the capital budget of $1.1 billion (PAA could finance around half of the CapEx with debt/equity). The MLP will continue delivering excess cash in the future as it continues to bring major projects online, such as Cactus II and the recently announced Wink to Webster crude oil pipeline located in Texas which comes with a capacity of more than a million bpd. The Wink to Webster line is 20% owned by Plains and is slated for H1-2021 start-up. This will allow Plains All American to continue growing distributions in the future.

Plains All American, however, plans to continue focusing on cutting down debt and reducing leverage ratio in order to achieve a mid-triple B equivalent credit rating. The MLP has revised its leverage ratio target to the range of 3.0x-3.5x. I believe this is a positive development, which clearly shows that PAA has learned its lessons from previous mistakes and is prioritizing balance sheet strength over everything else. This conservative approach is also evident from the fact that the company has established a minimum distribution coverage ratio of 1.30x.

On the flip side, this also means that Plains All American will be conservative with distribution growth. The double-digit growth we’ve seen this year may not happen in the near future, considering the MLP will be using the excess cash to repay debt and will retain enough cash required to maintain a coverage ratio of more than 1.30x. Note that the company has forecast just 5% increase in distributions in the near-term, and due to the above-mentioned factors, I believe investors shouldn’t expect more. The great thing, however, is that this plan puts PAA on a firmer financial footing and makes distribution growth sustainable over the long-term.

Plains All American’s units have climbed 21% this year, easily outperforming its MLP peers, which gained by 15% in the same period, as measured by ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP). PAA currently offers a distribution yield of 5.9%. That’s lower than the MLP peer average of 7.7%, but this is likely a reflection of the fact that the company is a relatively safer dividend stock compared with many other MLPs. Still, it offers a higher dividend yield than what income-seeking investors might get with other dividend-paying sectors. The average dividend yields of REITs, utilities, and S&P 500 are 3.64%, 3.39%, and 2% respectively. More importantly, Plains All American can grow distributions at a decent rate well into the future. I believe the units will likely continue moving higher as the company grows volumes, earnings, and distributable cash flows while reducing leverage. Plains All American has turned into a high-quality stock after its turnaround, which investors should consider buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for information purposes only. It is not intended to be investment advice. The performance of Plains All American units is heavily influenced by movements in oil prices and other factors. Carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite before buying the Plains All American units. Always perform your own research before making any investment decisions.