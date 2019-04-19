Taking A Look At Tocagen

The most common of all follies is to believe passionately in the palpably not true. It is the chief occupation of mankind." - H. L. Mencken

Today, we take a look at a small gene therapy concern that just came public a couple of years ago and has an advancing pipeline.

Company Overview:

Tocagen (TOCA) is a San Diego, California-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that IPO'd in early 2017. The company is developing product candidates to treat cancer by leveraging their cancer-selective gene therapy platform, which is built upon retroviral replicating vectors. The company's lead product candidate is a combination called Toca 511 & Toca FC. The combo is currently being studied in 3 clinical trials. Also, the company has a pre-clinical product candidate called Toca 521. Tocagen, currently, trades just above $8.50 a share and has a market capitalization of roughly $200 million.

Pipeline:

Retroviral replicating vectors, the foundation of the company's cancer selective gene therapy platform, works by delivering therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. More specifically, RRV's selectively integrate into the DNA of cancer cells and began to produce progeny via budding. It is that progeny which infects neighboring cancer cells with therapeutic gene or genes. Tocagen's approach is to attack cancer cells through a variety of mechanisms without triggering the autoimmune toxicities that are all too common with other treatments. A potent cancer drug without the autoimmune side effects means that the tumor can be destroyed while leaving healthy tissue intact.

Toca 511 & Toca FC:

Toca 511 & Toca FC works via a dual mechanism of action within the tumor microenvironment. The therapeutic regimen involves two distinct steps with Toca 511 given first and then followed by Toca FC. Toca 511 is a replicating virus that is administered via an injection. The virus infects actively dividing cells and delivers a gene for the enzyme cytosine deaminase. Toca 511 gets to work programming cancer cells to make CD and spreads from cancer cell to cancer cell via budding. This is where Toca FC comes in. The cancer cells are now primed and ready for Toca FC to be administered via a pill. Then CD converts Toca FC into the FDA approved cancer drug called 5-FU, which starts eliminating cancer cells. 5-FU further works by killing MDSCs, which aid the tumor in avoiding detection by the immune system. Lastly, the dying cancer cells trigger the immune cells, which then selectively gets to work against cancer cells. Ultimately, the regimen is administered in multiple cycles until the tumor is destroyed. Toca 511 & Toca FC has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation in recurrent HGG by the FDA and had been designated by the EMA as orphan medicinal products indicated for the treatment of glioma.

The combo is being tested in three clinical trials: Toca 5, Toca 6, and NRG-BN006. Toca 5 is a Phase 3 trial for patients with recurrent high-grade glioma. HGG is the most common and aggressive primary brain cancer. In August of 2018, the company announced, following interim analysis of data, that the trial will continue without modification. In September 2018, Tocagen completed the planned enrollment of 380 patients, roughly three months ahead of schedule. The completion of enrollment in the trial triggered a milestone payment of $2 million from ApolloBio. The company plans on a second interim analysis at 75% of events in the trial, which is scheduled to occur in the first half of 2019. Final analysis should be wrapped up by the end of 2019. Back in November of 2018, the company announced a collaboration with NRG Oncology on a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating Toca 511 & Toca FC. NRG Oncology will conduct the study, which will primarily be funded by a National Cancer Institute grant. The trial should launch in 2019. Lastly, Toca 6 is a Phase 1b trial for patients with advanced solid tumors in metastatic colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, renal, and melanoma cancers. The trial is designed to test the safety, presence of Toca 511 genes in tumors of patients with widely dispersed disease, immunologic activity in blood and tumor, and such things as clinical benefit. Back in September of 2018, the company presented new clinical data in advanced solid tumors at the International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference. Data showed favorable safety and vector deposition in hot and cold tumors.

Looking ahead, given the trajectory of Toca 5, the company is preparing for a potential rolling BLA submission and possible commercial launch in the United States. In Europe, the company received protocol assistance from the European Medicines Agency under the company's PRIME designation for Toca 511 & Toca FC for the treatment of patients with recurrent high-grade glioma. Furthermore, the EMA stated that the Toca 5 trial is appropriate for a potential marketing authorization application.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

The company ended 2018 with just over $95 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. Based on fourth quarter expenses, that is five quarters of operational funding including R&D expenditures.

The current median price target sits currently just south of $20.00 a share on the stock.

Verdict:

Tocagen is an intriguing little developmental concern with several 'shots on goal'. To recap potential catalysts, here are the main milestones ahead for the company listed on its fourth quarter press release:

Toca 5 second interim analysis expected in the second quarter of 2019

Toca 5 final analysis planned for the fourth quarter of 2019

Prepare to initiate a rolling biologics license application (BLA) for Toca 511 & Toca FC in recurrent high-grade glioma

Build U.S. commercial team for potential launch of Toca 511 & Toca FC

NRG Oncology to initiate NRG-BN006 clinical trial evaluating Toca 511 & Toca FC in newly diagnosed GBM in late 2019

Report updated Toca 6 safety and immune activity data in advanced solid tumors

Tocagen is an intriguing name with multiple 'shots on goal' and upcoming potential catalysts. I have TOCA as a 'watch item' stock in my own personal portfolio after acquiring an initial stake via a Buy-Write order. Being a 'Tier 4' biotech concern, it is dependent obviously on the success or failure of developments in its pipeline. I offer it up for consideration to investors of like mind.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TOCA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.