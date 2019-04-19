Atlassian: Billings Growth Slows, But Long-Term Growth Is Still Inevitable

Atlassian (TEAM), an Australia-based software vendor specializing in workflow and collaboration tools, reported strong FQ3 earnings with revenue growth of 38%, a slight deceleration from 39% in the last quarter. However, the stock was down nearly 10% after earnings due to billings growth slowing down to just over 30% compared to nearly 50% last quarter.

The stock has performed exceptionally well since going public in 2015; however, valuation was approaching all-time highs heading into earnings, and any perceived weakness was bound to send the stock down a bit. Despite the softer-than-expected billings, which could have been somewhat expected due to the unnaturally high billings growth last quarter, the stock is still near the upper end of comparable valuations and should be approached cautiously.

Data by YCharts

Atlassian has been a great stock to own over the past year and was up nearly 70% since its October lows. After FQ3 earnings, the stock took a nearly 10% hit as investors looked to re-evaluate billings growth and potential revenue stream. With valuation remaining heightened compared to other fast-growth software names, I would continue to be cautious around building a large position. Over the long-term, with revenue still growing near 40%, I believe this name will continue to be a winner. Next quarter's earnings report will be big as management will introduce FY20 guidance metrics and investors will be able to see how fast revenue could grow over the next 12 months. I think TEAM has the potential to grow revenue 30%+ for the next two years, and if this ends up being true, its premium valuation is more than justified. Data by YCharts

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue growth again came in well ahead of consensus estimates. Revenue for Q3 was $309 million, growing 38% yoy and was well ahead of consensus estimates for $305 million, or 36% y/y growth. Despite the overall fears with software companies reporting revenue growth either below or in line with consensus estimate, Atlassian was able to clearly beat this trend. Being one of the first software companies to report earnings earlier this year, this could set up the rest of comparable software companies for a solid earnings season. However, TEAM's stock dropped nearly 10% as billings decelerated quite a bit from last quarter.

Source: Company Presentation

During the quarter, Atlassian noted several growth drivers. For example, the company grew the numbers of customers by nearly 6,000, a growth rate of over 20% yoy.

The company continues to be successful driving subscription revenue, with a growth rate of 57% for the quarter, the third consecutive acceleration in growth rate. Subscription revenue is very valuable for the company for two main reasons. First, this type of revenue is highly recurring and predictable, meaning management has a better handle on its guidance metrics and underlying business strength. Second, and maybe more important for the stock price, subscription revenue typically means a higher valuation premium since investors are typically more comfortable in the revenue stream. This is one of the biggest reasons why software companies trade at premium revenue multiples, because their revenue streams are highly recurring and predictable.

The company did disappoint investors in one area, which was billings. Billings is a great indicator of what the company actually collects from its customers. Billings growth for the quarter was around 30%, which was well below last quarter's impressive near-50 billings growth. I suspect some of the deceleration was due to last quarter's very strong growth. In the past, it appears billings growth was closer to mid or high 30% range.

Source: Company Presentation

Despite the billings turbulence, the company continues to report very strong gross margins at 86%. The software-centric aspect of the business will continue to propel gross margins to be at or above the 85% level. In addition, operating margins saw some improvement as well. Although there is some seasonality to operating margins, the 19% margin for the quarter expanded from 17% in the year-ago period. Over time as the company's revenue growth naturally decelerates, we should expect operating margins to improve. However, it is still impressive that a company growing revenue nearly 40% is generating operating margins above 20% for the full year.

Source: Company Presentation

Due to another strong quarter, management raised its guidance for the full year. Revenue is now expected to be $1,205-1,207 million, which is up from $1,195-1,199 million. I believe there continues to be upside to its revenue guidance as management is likely to remain somewhat conservative given the company's fast growth rate. In addition, management expects EPS of $0.82 for the full year.

Free cash flow is expected to come in around $385-395 million, which represents a margin of 32% at the midpoint. Going by the rule of 40, Atlassian is one of the highest revenue growth/FCF margin software companies I can think of. Once revenue inevitably begins to decelerate, though I believe this could be a few years away from meaningful deceleration, I believe FCF margin will continue to expand, and the company will become one of the strongest FCF generators in the market.

For FQ4, the company expects revenue of $329-331 million, which seems to be slightly ahead of consensus estimates. I think there could be some slight upside to revenue in the upcoming quarter; however, investors will continue to place a heightened focus on billings growth. Management also expects EPS of $0.16.

Valuation

Atlassian continues to be a challenging name to value largely due to the lack of a clear peer group when it comes to valuation. Even when looking at some of the highest-quality software companies with high revenue growth rates, it is challenging to find a peer group which suggests Atlassian is undervalued.

Data by YCharts

The chart above shows a handful of software tech names that have a very high revenue growth rate and potential to become market leaders in their respective industries. As you can see, Atlassian has continued to trade at the high end of this peer group over the past year. The only name trading at a higher premium valuation I could find was Zscaler (ZS), which continues to post beat-and-raise quarters despite revenue growth of 45%+.

Heading in Q3 earnings, TEAM's revenue multiple was approaching 23-24x, which seemed to be a bit much for the company. As you can tell from the chart above, post-earnings, its revenue multiple is now near 19.5x, which seems more appropriate.

I believe in the long-term viability of the company and think investors who already have a position built in this name should continue to hold. Despite valuation coming down a bit last week, I think there still could be some risk to the name heading into next quarter. However, if you are a strong believer of the potential revenue growth of 30%+ for the next two years with potential margin expansion along the way, I think at this price, it is a good idea to pick up some shares.

Risks to Atlassian include revenue growth deceleration and valuation. If revenue growth unexpectedly decelerates, investors could be quick to take money off the table, especially considering the very high valuation it currently trades at.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.