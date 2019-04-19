MIND C.T.I.: Discount To Fair Value With Safe, High Dividend Yield

MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) is an Israel-based small-cap company which develops and sells billing and customer care solutions, telecom expense management, call accounting software as well as certain professional services such as project management to telco companies, mostly of small and medium size.

The company was founded in 1995, and today, it has more than 250 engineers developing its product. Its competitors include Amdocs (DOX) as well as large international companies such as Oracle (ORCL). Below, I very briefly discuss the competitive landscape as well.

The advantage of MIND is its focus on small- and mid-sized telco companies to which it offers MINDBill - an omnichannel customer care software solution. Among its customers are NTT DoCoMo Pacific, Moldtelecom of Moldova, eastlink of Canada, etc. It also offers Web-based call accounting solutions (PhonEX) to companies such as Intel, McDonald’s, Disney or BMW.

Efficiently operating a niche market, MIND is able to deliver high margins both in terms of income and in terms of cash flow. Great execution and strong cash generation is consequently translated into a strong capital position. Approximately 17% of the company is owned by the founder, Monica Iancu. Most importantly, the company’s valuation is very low due to its size which makes it invisible to most of institutional investors and the lack of triggers regarding revenue growth.

Investment thesis summary

MIND's ability to generate high margins lead to high generation of cash from operations.

Good cash generation allows the company to: Pay hefty dividends which yield more than 10%; Look around for M&A targets like the recently completed transaction in Germany; Both of the above without having to raise debt.

Growth of revenues might be a concern currently but a more detailed look shows the revenues will likely continue to grow at the low- to mid-digit rate.

My estimates show the present value of the dividends is currently higher than the share price, offering a discount of c. 31%.

Investing in MNDO means getting a safe dividend with a 10% yield.

Investment thesis in more detail: High margins...

While the company is based in Israel, a majority of its staff is based in Romania, offering lower personnel costs, and most of MIND’s sales are generated in the Americas. The operating margin has stayed above 25% in the past four years and seems to be very likely to stay well above that level in the future periods as well. On my numbers, the margins should be stable between 28.3% and 27.3% for the next coming years. This is only a projection, however, and historically, the company's margins showed more volatility but always returned to the high levels.

Net income margin also is high and has stayed well above 20% (with the exception of 2013) as the chart below shows. I see the net income margin slightly decreasing going forward. The company is considered to be a "Preferred Technological Enterprise" under the Israeli tax law and thus currently enjoys an income tax rate of only 7.5% which helps the margin as well.

Source: MNDO's SEC filings

...lead to high cash generation and dividends...

High income margins are consequently translated into high cash flow margins. MIND reported 24.6%, 15.2% and 29% operating cash flow margins in 2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively. The large decrease in 2017 was mostly attributable to a large increase in “Other” accounts receivable. MIND has a good track record of collecting receivables, and this was really one as the margin returned to almost 25% last year. The company is indeed a cash cow.

MNDO's ability to create value also is indicated by its high ROAs and ROEs. The company's dividend policy (EBITDA plus financial income (expenses) minus taxes on income) allows for a dividend payout ratio sometimes higher than 100% of the net income which helps keep the ROEs high as well.

Source: MNDO's SEC filings

...while the company can focus on R&D and M&A...

As such high payouts may have some investors worried especially as the company seems to be lacking any significant trigger in terms of its organic growth (the lack of growth is visible on the first chart). One should not worry too much because of the company's ability to effectively generate cash from its operations. That allows the company to look for acquisitions and still pay high dividends while having no debt on its balance sheet. Recently, the company announced it acquired Message Mobile GmbH of Germany for $3 million. This deal is small and will be only marginally accretive to the company's overall earnings but still may be quite important.

While marginal, the company could use its enhanced presence in Germany to drive its sales in Europe. Currently, approximately 18% of sales are generated on the old continent, and as Iancu commented, the German -based subsidiary will function as MIND's European headquarters and should slightly support growth prospects. This is not a major trigger but Message Mobile GmbH has a complimentary business to what MIND offers and thus the acquisition is positive to the overall story.

...which allows the company to stay competitive.

Even should the revenues fail to grow and remain flat, the company still offers a very safe dividend supported by the high margins and good cash flow generation. The company does spend a significant amount on enhancement of its existing products and the development of new ones. R&D expenses saw their lowest point in 2015 and have been increasing since then. The trend should continue going forward due to two interrelated factors — one, the competitive environment of the niche market in which MIND operates is high; and two, the TMT industry develops quite fast, and companies such as MIND need to keep pace with it in order to retain their clients.

Source: MNDO's SEC filings

While there's a number of competitors against which MIND competes, the most important ones are Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), CSG International (NASDAQ:CSGS), Optiva (OTCPK:RKNEF) as well as Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). Using Gartner's Peer insights, I tried to get a sense of MIND's competitiveness. MIND is rated quite well with 83% "Willingness to Recommend" score, compared to Oracle which scored 65%, while Amdocs, for example, scored only 55%. CSG International scored 85% on a more than three times higher number of reviews than in the case of MIND. You can find the reviews here. While these should be taken into account only with a grain of salt (due to the low numbers of reviews), I believe they do give a rough idea of MIND's products' competitiveness and that they are indeed able to compete with the likes of Oracle, Amdocs and the others.

Is revenue growth really a concern?

The company has obviously lacked any revenue growth in the past couple of years (as shown in one of the charts above). Looking at the top line in more detail reveals MIND has managed to grow the services category, which now accounts for approximately 88% of the total (FY2018). The other segment, sale of licenses, has been decreasing since 2014. I'd expect this trend to continue going forward, with the decrease of sale of licenses to level off.

Source: MNDO's SEC filings

Transparency Market Research sees the OSS and BSS market to be worth some $71 billion by 2024 which translates into a CAGR of around 10% (see here). Operating a niche market, MIND's customers are mostly Tier-2 mobile operators and thus I would not expect MIND's revenue growth to copy that of the overall market but would anticipate revenues to grow at a similar rate they have been in the recent past, i.e. approximately 6% (CAGR between 2016 - 2018) but likely slightly below that.

This is further supported by the enhanced presence in the European market which I discussed above. North America, where MIND generates most of its business, is clearly a No. 1 market globally, but other markets are expected to grow as the level of their development increases as well. Thus, MIND's presence in Germany could help capture a portion of the growing business in the less-developed countries of the EU or in the developing countries of the Balkans.

Important persons

The single most important person of MIND C.T.I. is Monica Iancu, the founder and CEO of the company. She founded MIND in 1995 and has served as the CEO and the president since then. Until 2012, she was the chairperson as well. She is the owner of 17.05% of MNDO's shares and is essential to the company. Consequently, high dividend payouts as well as good performance are likely to continue as long as she remains involved in the company. Should Iancu decide to leave however, a risk of lower dividend payouts and a change to the overall strategy, which has been successful so far, arises. This brings me to the risk factors concerning my investment thesis.

Risks to the investment thesis

Dividends. Due to the fact my investment thesis is mostly suitable for dividend investors, any risk of lower dividend payouts or lower earnings leading to lower dividends per share is a risk to the overall thesis. While I do not currently see any major and imminent risks which should pose such a threat to the high dividends, there are certain factors investors should be aware of, such as the presence of Ms Iancu with the company or MIND's status of a "Preferred Technological Enterprise."

Revenue growth. Any failure to capture at least a part of the growth of the market would lead to a loss of market share, and going forward, the risk of the company becoming a target in a takeover would increase. This it not to say the company could not a potential target in a takeover now. Should the company be merged or acquired, dividend policy would likely change or be ceased.

M&A. The company wants to be active on the market and seeks to acquire companies which it finds undervalued and supportive for its business. Acquisitions might result in a dilution which would negatively impact dividends per share. Furthermore, MIND could potentially overpay which would result in high goodwill on its balance sheet with possible write-offs in the future.

Important persons. As discussed above, Monica Iancu is an important person who has been with the company since its inception. Should Iancu decide to leave, however, a risk of lower dividend payouts and a change to the overall strategy, which has been successful so far, arises.

Valuation

Due to the fact the investment thesis is based on the dividends the company pays out, I decided to estimate the value of the company using the DDM. I also chose to decrease the value estimate by a margin of safety of 20%.

My fair valued estimate is shown in the summary table below. After applying the margin of safety, I see the fair value of the company (or the present value of the future dividends received) at $2.84 per share compared to the current share price of $2.17 (April 17, 2019, close).

Source: Author's model and assumptions & MNDO's SEC filings

Source: Author's model and assumptions & MNDO's SEC filings

Conclusion

MIND C.T.I. is a cash cow which offers a high dividend yield. The dividends are safe and the share price seems to be undervalued even if a 20% margin of safety is applied. There are certain risks, e.g. revenue growth, but currently, it seems the upside is higher than the downside.

