IBM: Embrace The Weakness

Investors should embrace stock weakness in order to effect executive changes when the Red Hat deal closes in H2 2019.

The company is still expected to generate EPS growth in 2020 and 2021 prior to the accretive Red Hat deal.

International Business Machines (IBM) saw the stock fall again following quarterly results as the market tends to not be pleased with a company that struggles to generate revenue growth. At this point, investors should embrace this weakness to further push executive leadership changes as the tech giant has failed to effectively transition to strategic imperatives under the current CEO.

Image Source: IBM website

Still Struggling

For Q1, IBM reported that revenues declined by 4.7% and only 0.9% when adjusting for currency. Going back to 2012, the company has forced shareholders to watch revenues shrink the majority of the time.

My investment thesis has long held that IBM was smart to prune some under performing business units and de-emphasize legacy units to shift their focus to strategic imperatives like cloud, security, AI and blockchain. The problem is that the existing executive leadership isn't able to turn these initiatives into actual major growth drivers for the business.

The stock ended the day after earnings down about 3% and trades near multi-year lows despite an EPS beat as the market is solely focused on revenue issues. A company can't thrive by shrinking the business long term. The current management team doesn't appear to have any credible plan to return the current IBM business to growth with a shift away from reporting strategic imperative numbers.

The company has definitely navigated the weak business climate with improving operating metrics. The weaker revenues haven't taken a hit on margins with non-GAAP pre-tax income margin up 320 basis points.

The market just isn't going to reward EPS growth expectations. Analysts forecast 2020 EPS estimates of $14.21 that if credible would see the stock trading far above $140. In fact, the 2021 number continues to rise without the market paying attention.

Embrace Red Hat

The real hope here is that Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst takes over as the new CEO of IBM. Ginni Rometty has been the CEO of IBM since January 2012. She has failed to turn around the company over an extended period now.

She has correctly created AI like Watson and integrated it into the cloud with Watson Anywhere. Also, she jumped into blockchain and became a leader in the burgeoning space. The problem is that the management consistently fails to turn initial market leadership into revenue leadership.

Since 2012, IBM has failed to grow and not surprisingly the stock has struggled during her tenure as the CEO. During this period, Red Hat is up more than 340% now following the IBM bid, while the tech giant is down over 20%.

The Red Hat deal is expected to close in second half of 2019, and with Jim Whitehurst still leading that business, the writing is hopefully on the wall.

As the company mentions, AI is now turning to mission-critical workloads to connect data and applications via the hybrid cloud. The large opportunity just isn't something a shareholder wants left up to current leadership.

A new leader may even unload the debt financing arm that likely holds down the valuation multiple. Total debt sits at $50 billion with $29.5 billion from global financing debt.

Source: IBM Q1'19 earnings release

The additional non-GF debt for the Red Hat deal that costs $34 billion in cash will make the market likely focus more on the debt amounts going forward. IBM has net debt regularly in the $1-2 billion range causing less of a concern. The combination of higher debt balances will likely cause investors to pile on with debt concerns and likely allows some short hedge funds and algorithms to play around with these fears.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that a new CEO from a more modern tech company might help a transition away from some legacy mindsets that has IBM trapped in the past. For this reason, investors should embrace the stock weakness to help push the new IBM with Red Hat toward new leadership. The numbers clearly support the theory that current leadership has failed to turn the ship around in any meaningful way.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.