Kinder Morgan: Latest Results Show Importance Of Natural Gas

On Wednesday, April 17, 2019, pipeline and midstream giant Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) announced its first quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be somewhat mixed as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on the top-line but did manage to achieve earnings that were in-line with estimates. A closer look at these results though shows that there were certainly some things to like here, including the fact that the company managed to deliver the dividend hike that it had previously promised to its investors. In addition, the company managed to continue to execute on its growth story, which is likely the most critical thing for many investors. Overall, the market seemed to like these results as the shares traded up in the after-hours session that accompanied the report.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Kinder Morgan's first quarter 2019 earnings results:

Kinder Morgan brought in a total of $3.429 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 0.3% increase over the $3.418 billion that the company brought in during the first quarter of 2018.

The company reported an operating income of $1.018 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents a 7.27% increase over the $949 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Kinder Morgan's natural gas pipelines transported an average of 4.5 billion cubic feet per day during the quarter, which was a 14% year-over-year increase. The company's crude pipelines also saw their transported volumes increase by 8% year-over-year.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $1.371 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 9.94% increase over the $1.247 billion that the company had in the prior year quarter.

Kinder Morgan reported a net income of $556 million during the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 14.64% increase over the $485 million that the company reported in the first quarter of 2018.

It seems likely that the first thing that someone perusing these highlights is likely to notice is that essentially every measure of financial performance improved compared to the first quarter of last year. The biggest reason for this was very strong performance from the company's natural gas pipelines segment. As mentioned in the highlights, this segment saw its throughput volumes increase by 14% year-over-year to 4.5 billion cubic feet per day. This was the fifth quarter in the row in which this unit saw its throughput volumes increase, which speaks a lot about the growing natural gas production volumes in the United States. In the first quarter of 2019, the majority of this upstream production growth was in the Permian and DJ basins, which resulted in higher amounts of natural gas flowing through the company's pipeline systems that serve those two regions.

Another one of the major stories that have been prevalent in the North American energy space over the past few years is the nation's growing volume of exports. Kinder Morgan has been benefiting from this using its terminal operations, which provide places for ships to dock and load or offload energy resources. This operation contributed modestly to the improved financial performance that Kinder Morgan delivered during the quarter as the liquids terminal business (approximately 80% of total terminals earnings) saw its earnings increase by 1% year-over-year. This improvement was driven by higher volumes at its terminals along the Houston Ship Channel and in Edmonton, Alberta but was offset by higher tank leasing costs at the Edmonton South Terminal. Overall, this is a positive thing, even though a 1% increase is not really very much.

The company's natural gas business is likely to continue to be a source of growth for Kinder Morgan going forward. This is due to the rising importance of the liquefied natural gas space, which has seen its use surge recently as nations in Southeast Asia and Europe seek to increase their imports. I discussed this in a few articles earlier this year. In addition, the nation of Mexico is seeking to increase its imports of natural gas to satisfy domestic demand due to the surge in production that hydraulic fracturing has made possible. Analysts currently project that these sources of demand, combined with domestic demand from other sources, will cause total US gas demand to rise to 119 billion cubic feet per day by 2030. This would represent a 32% increase over 2018 levels. Kinder Morgan will benefit from this growth as it will increase the amount of natural gas that the company needs to transport.

Kinder Morgan has already embarked on a few projects meant to boost its ability to transport natural gas and thus take advantage of the growing demand for the resource. One of the most important of these is the Permian Highway Pipeline Project, which is a pipeline designed to carry 2.1 billion cubic feet of gas per day from Waha, Texas to the Gulf Coast. The project was originally for a 2.0 Bcf/day pipeline but Kinder Morgan and its partners approved an increase back in November in response to high customer demand for the capacity of the pipeline. The company reports that the civil and environmental surveys are now substantially complete and the partners have begun acquiring the land to construct the pipeline. Kinder Morgan has a 40% interest in the pipeline and it is expected to come online in October 2020. Thus, we can expect Kinder Morgan's share of the earnings to begin accruing to the company at that time.

A second major project that Kinder Morgan is working on to take advantage of the growing demand for natural gas is the Gulf Coast Express pipeline. This project is a joint venture between Kinder Morgan, DCP Midstream (DCP), Altus Midstream (OTC:ALTM), and Targa Resources (TRGP), with Kinder Morgan holding a 35% stake. The pipeline is designed to carry approximately 2.0 Bcf/day from the Permian basin to Agua Dulce, Texas. As is the case with the Permian Highway pipeline, the Gulf Coast Express pipeline is fully subscribed under long-term contracts, which clearly shows us that there is clear demand for this pipeline and ensures that it will be generating positive cash flow upon completion of the project. This completion date is currently expected to take place in October 2019, so we can expect the pipeline to have a positive impact on the company's results beginning in the fourth quarter of this year.

In previous articles on Kinder Morgan, we discussed the Elba Island Liquefaction Plant that the company is constructing in conjunction with the Southern LNG Company on Elba Island, near Savannah, Georgia. As the name may imply, this facility will actually be producing liquefied natural gas, so it is yet another way that Kinder Morgan is attempting to profit off of this booming industry in addition to simply transporting natural gas to these plants. The first of ten production trains at the facility is scheduled to come online in a few weeks, with one additional one coming online in each of the following months until all ten are operational. Thus, we should be seeing this facility generating steadily increasing cash flows over the remainder of the year. One of the nice things here is that Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), one of the largest energy companies in the world, has already committed to purchase the entire output of the facility for the next twenty years, ensuring that the cash flows from it will be sustainable over the long haul. Clearly then, this is a very positive development for Kinder Morgan and its shareholders.

As I mentioned in the introduction, one of the things that we see here that shareholders should like is the fact that Kinder Morgan managed to increase its dividend by 25% during the quarter. This dividend growth is supported by the company's growing distributable cash flow, which jumped 9.94% year-over-year to $1.371 billion. As is always the case though, it is important for us to determine if the company actually can afford this higher dividend. In the first quarter, Kinder Morgan had a weighted average of 2.262 billion shares outstanding, so a $0.25 per share dividend would cost the company approximately $565.5 million. Clearly, Kinder Morgan generated more than enough distributable cash flow to cover the dividend at this higher level, so it appears that Kinder Morgan should be able to cover it.

In conclusion, this was a very solid quarter for Kinder Morgan as the company continues to show growth from the surging natural gas production in the United States. What is more, the company clearly looks to continue this growth as it has more projects coming online over the next two years that will increase the amount of gas that the company transports. Its growth in this segment has allowed the company to reward its shareholders with a very nice dividend increase. Overall, shareholders should certainly be happy with the company's performance here.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.