Turning Points For The Week Of April 15-19

The leading indicators are improving; the labor market is stronger, credit is a bit easier.

The purpose of the Turning Points Newsletter is to look at the long-leading, leading and coincidental economic numbers to see if the economic trajectory has changed from expansion to contraction - to see if the economy has reached a "Turning Point."

Leading Indicators

The leading labor market indicators continue to improve; both initial unemployment claims the insured unemployment rate continues to decline.

Here are the charts from the report:

Both continue to move lower. And, the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims remains below its September low. These are strong improvements over the weaker readings that we saw over the last 6-8 weeks.

Building permits continue to move modestly lower (emphasis added).

Privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in March were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,269,000. This is 1.7 percent (±1.4 percent) below the revised February rate of 1,291,000 and is 7.8 percent (±1.9 percent) below the March 2018 rate of 1,377,000. Single‐family authorizations in March were at a rate of 808,000; this is 1.1 percent (±1.5 percent)* below the revised February figure of 817,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 425,000 in March.

Here's a chart of the 1-unit data:

The data is not crashing; instead, it's moving modestly lower and has been for the last year. This is largely a result of the Fed's rate-hiking policy.

Commercial paper continues to trade at a very low yield:

This section of the bond market has been at low levels for the last few months.

While not a formal leading indicator, corporate bond yields have also declined, easing credit conditions for potential borrowers.

And, the yield curve continues to improve:

The left chart shows the spread between the 10, 7, and 5-year treasury, and the 3-month bill. All three spreads are now widening a bit. We see the same development in the difference between the 7, 5, and 3-year and the 1-year (right chart). In short, we're starting to see the yield curve un-invert - a very positive development.

Coincidental Economic Data

The Federal Reserve released the latest industrial production number this week. It was underwhelming:

The topline number has been weak for the last six months; the strongest monthly increase was .6%; the next best reading was .2% with the remaining numbers just around 0%. Consumer goods number have also been weak; they've declined in three of the last four months and have only growth strongly in two of the last six readings. Materials and manufacturing output have also been disappointing.

Let's look at some of the report's details.

The left chart shows the overall IP level, which has been moving sideways for the last six months. But this is occurring after a long increase, meaning we could simply be seeing a leveling off of demand. The chart on the right shows the Y/Y percentage change which has been decreasing for the last six months.

Production for consumer goods is down. Durable goods production (top two charts) is now contracting Y/Y (top right), while non-durable consumer goods production just recently started to increase Y/Y (bottom right).

Finally, capacity utilization is down, which indicates a lower level of overall activity.

In contrast, we have retail sales from the Census (emphasis added):

Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for March 2019, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $514.1 billion, an increase of 1.6 percent (±0.5 percent) from the previous month, and 3.6 percent (±0.7 percent) above March 2018. Total sales for the January 2019 through March 2019 period were up 2.9 percent (±0.7 percent) from the same period a year ago. The January 2019 to February 2019 percent change was unrevised from down 0.2 percent (±0.2 percent)*.

Three charts of the accompanying data show the improvement.

Total retail sales (left chart) is now at a cycle high. The Y/Y percentage change (right chart) rose due to the latest reading and now stands ~3.5%.

The ex-auto number is also at a cycle high (left chart) and has also experienced a modest rebound on the Y/Y chart (right chart).

Auto sales - which had stalled a bit over the last few months - rebounded last month and are also at a cycle high. The Y/Y number also improved.

Retail sales have clearly rebounded from their recent weakness.

Conclusion: I'm lowering my recession probability in the next 6-12 months to 20%. The leading labor market indicators continue to improve, the yield curve is starting to "un-invert," and retail sales have rebounded.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.