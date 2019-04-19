Silver Miners: Back On Life Support?

Just a few weeks ago, the Silver Miners ETF (SIL) seemed to be making a full recovery and was recouping its strength after months of being bedridden. Unfortunately, for the bulls, we are seeing early signs of sickness creeping back into the index after a complete change of character this week. Not only did the index close below its key 40-week moving average, but it also slid well beneath key support at $25.35. In addition to this, we can see an increase in 52-week lows among sector constituents. This is a definite negative development, and as of now, the current uptrend is under significant pressure.

Last month I wrote on the Silver Miners ETF, and discussed that we were seeing the first signs of a recovery in place with the index making higher highs and higher lows, and finding support at its key 40-week moving average (pink line). The key to this recovery sustaining itself was that the $25.35 level was defended on a weekly closing basis as a close below here would mark the first sign of an apparent change in character. This is precisely what happened this week as shown by the below before and after charts, and more secondary issues have also arisen, which I will discuss below.

As we can see from the updated chart of the Silver Miners ETF below, we saw some abnormal and adverse price action this week. When something unusual happens trading wise, it's time to pay attention. Previous dips to the 40-week moving average found buyers almost immediately and closed above this key weekly moving average, but the index fell below this week as of Thursday's close and finished on the lows of the week.

In addition to weakness in the sector, we've also seen considerable damage underneath the hood of the market. The amount of silver miners above their 200-day moving average has plummeted from a reading of 70% to less than 30% over the past few weeks, and we've seen a sharp increase in the number of 52-week lows occurring within the sector. This is a little alarming as it is abnormal to see a spike in stocks making 52-week lows while an index is well above its 52-week lows. As I've shown in the below table I've built, we saw four stocks within the Silver Miners ETF hit new 52-week lows (shaded in red) in the past two weeks of the 22 total constituents. This is strange behavior as the Silver Miners is still more than 10% above its 52-week lows at $22.36. While 20% of the stocks within the index is not a death knell, it is undoubtedly enough to ring some alarm bells.

As we can see from the above table, Hecla Mining (HL), Coeur D'Alene Mines (CDE), Fortuna Silver (FSM) and McEwen Mining (MUX) all hit new 52-week lows, and three of these names broke down from multi-month consolidations. I was watching the former three names closely to see if they would stage upside breakouts from their consolidation zones as this would have increased the probability that the Silver Miners ETF would see higher prices ahead. It is a negative development that they've instead broken down through the bottom of their bases. I've shown a snapshot of these names below, and there is absolutely nothing bullish about these charts at this juncture. It's possible that they can bounce short-term, but medium-term I stay far away from stocks making 52-week lows ahead of a sector.

From a relative strength standpoint, the Silver Miners Index staged a significant rally against the S&P-500 (SPY) in December, and up until earlier this year, it looked like it was going to begin outperforming the market. Outperformance in the Silver Miners ETF vs. the S&P-500 is something to be embraced by the silver bulls as it shows that we're seeing a definite shift in where investor demand is headed. The problem is that this relative strength has fallen off of a cliff since, and any semblance of an uptrend in this relationship is now completely gone.

These are all adverse developments for the Silver Miners ETF as we are seeing price weakness confirmed by deterioration in breadth. A sharp drop with no bad breadth can often be a shake-out as we saw the week of January 18th and March 1st when the Silver Miners ETF pulled back considerably. The difference in those pullbacks and the current one is that neither of the previous two corrections were coupled with a spike in 52-week lows among the sector. This current drop of similar magnitude has not only sliced through the 40-week moving average, but it's also arrived on the back of four new 52-week lows among crucial names in the sector.

So what's next and how am I positioned?

Taking a look at the Silver Miners ETF above, we can see that we've dropped back inside the box which we were trading in for the majority of Q3 and Q4 of last year. We had seen a clear positive development when the index was finding support at the top of this box on prior corrections as this was temporarily telling us that previous resistance was likely becoming new support. This pullback has not only seen the index drop back inside this box, but it's found no support since. The index is now a few percent above back-testing its downtrend line at $24.15, and it's possible the bulls could play some defense soon. The trouble is that prior support at $25.35 has been removed, and has been replaced by a new key resistance level at $26.00.

While the Silver Miners ETF is getting a little oversold short-term, oversold readings are more reliable when higher lows are present, and less reliable when uptrends under significant pressure. The Silver Miners ETF has transitioned from an uptrend to a range currently, and this is not ideal for the intermediate picture. It is entirely possible that the bulls can put up a fight and see some support between $24.15 and current levels, but I would consider any rallies that cannot get back above $26.00 on a weekly close to be noise. This is because a weekly close would be the minimum requirement for the index to show signs it might be trying to start a new uptrend. As of right now, it is discouraging to see a lower low vs. the March 7th low of $25.35, as well as a few new 52-week lows this week in the sector.

As mentioned in my last article, I was holding one silver miner, which was SSR Mining (SSRM), but cut my position at an 11% gain over two weeks ago when the stock dropped through my stop level at $12.30. I currently have no silver miners, and none of them are displaying characteristics here where I would be interested in starting new positions at this juncture. This doesn't mean we can't bounce short-term, but I would expect the $26.00 level to keep a lid on rallies on a weekly closing basis. The bulls have strong support at $23.05 but are going to need a weekly close above $26.00 to move the daily time-frame from the current bearish reading. A weekly close below $23.05 would have a very negative development and would increase the odds significantly that the index is heading for new lows.

