BP And The Future Of Its Rosneft Stake

Introduction

One aspect of BP's (BP) operations that are well known, yet seemingly seldom discussed, is their 19.75% stake in Russia's state-controlled Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF). This is understandable given Rosneft is seldom discussed in the Western investment world, despite its operational size surpassing that of Western oil and gas companies.

Presently, BP's stake is worth approximately $14.4B, based on my calculations and the current ruble to USD exchange rate of 0.016. Considering this is the equivalent to approximately 9.7% of their current market capitalization, it's interesting to evaluate whether they should sell or retain this stake, as it provides insight into whether their management team is effectively allocating capital.

Argument Supporting Selling

Although the current market value of BP's stake is approximately $14.4B, this article will assume they would only receive $13B for their stake to provide a conservative estimate as market prices fluctuate. Regardless of whether its $13B or north of $14B, it's still a massive amount of capital that BP could reallocate to other uses.

The argument that supports BP selling their stake centers on the high risk and general malaise directed towards Russian assets in light of the current geopolitical situation and thus the resulting sanctions against Russian companies. Although no one can see the future, it seems safe to assume this situation won't improve in the foreseeable future and, if anything, is more likely to deteriorate further. Given this investment environment, it's certainly reasonable to consider other uses for the capital that could be provided from selling their stake.

The first and most obvious alternative use would be to lower BP's net debt quicker than otherwise possible. Currently, their net debt is sitting at a hefty $44.1B, which would drop impressively by approximately 30% if their Rosneft stake was sold. Although I believe their financial position is stable, as outlined in a previous article, lowering net debt would provide greater certainty around their dividend sustainability if oil prices were to suddenly plunge. Theoretically, lowering this potential risk will increase the attractiveness of their dividends and thus would lead to investors bidding up their share price; however, the extent of this potential benefit is impossible to accurately predict.

The second alternative use for the capital would be for BP to launch a large share buyback program; however, given the negative attention these often receive, this could be quite controversial and thus fail to materially reward shareholders. At their current market capitalization, they could repurchase approximately 8.7% of their issued shares, which is quite a sizeable quantity and would make it easier to cover their current annual dividend of $2.46 per share or provide further increases.

Instead of these options, BP could simply pay a special dividend of approximately $3.86 per share, which far exceeds their current annual dividend of $2.46. Whilst many investors would be excited to receive such a large payout, unlike the last two alternative uses, this would only provide a short-term sugar hit for current investors.

Argument Supporting Retaining

The main argument supporting BP retaining their stake centers on the increased ability for them to pursue joint ventures in Russia's oil and gas industry, such as their LLC Yermakneftegaz deal in December last year with Rosneft. Since the Russian oil and gas industry isn't particularly open to foreign companies, having a stake in their state-controlled Rosneft provides BP with a competitive advantage when accessing these attractive resources. The extent this benefits them in the future will depend on many operational and economic factors; however, this still seems more of a tangible long-term benefit than financial than the financial engineering previously discussed. Given these benefits accrue alongside the dividends Rosneft pays, it's quite likely this alone is enough to justify retaining their stake.

The second argument supporting BP retaining their stake centers on the notion that Rosneft shares are possibly undervalued at the moment despite their share price being near an all-time high, see below. Currently, their shares only trade with a price to earnings ratio of only 8.40 with a dividend yield exceeding 5%, per Bloomberg. Although these are only a basic valuation metrics, unless oil prices plunge and fail to recover, I believe it's quite difficult to argue a single-digit price to earnings ratio is excessively expensive.

Image Source: Bloomberg (previously linked).

Conclusion

After considering the different arguments, it seems as though both sides can produce legitimate cases. Since my investment thesis for BP doesn't necessarily depend on their Rosneft stake, I'm not overly concerned whether it's sold or retained; however, given the uncertainty of benefits from selling their stake, I support retaining their stake. Hypothetically, if they were to sell their stake, I would like to see the majority of the capital used to reduce net debt. Finally, I should note that this article is in no way speculating or suggesting any future action by BP in regards to their Rosneft stake will occur.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures and information in this article were taken from BP's 2018 Full Year report, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

