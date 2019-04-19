Mogo: More Cash To Fuel Growth

The company continues to innovate by offering new products. This should help grow its subscription and services line.

Mogo's financial statements continue to improve (better gross profit and lower expenses), but the profitability is not in sight.

The merger with Difference Capital Financial (DCF) provides $9 million to $10 million in immediate cash for Mogo.

Mogo (MOGO) is a Canadian fintech company where it offers financial products through its phone app. Although the stock continues to trade at a deep discount from its IPO price a few years ago, the company has done a lot to reduce its risk and continues to move forward with its strategy.

I believe the market continues to undervalue Mogo, and there is an opportunity for investors to take advantage of this mispricing.

Merger with Difference Capital Financial

In mid-April 2019, Mogo entered an agreement to merge with Difference Capital Financial (OTC:TNTHF) (DCF). Difference Capital Financial is an investor of growth companies particularly in the technology, media, and healthcare sector. This deal is still pending approval from shareholders. The likelihood that this deal will go through is good, and Mogo stands to gain quite a bit from this deal:

An immediate increase of $9 million-$10 million in cash.

In the next 12-24 months, an opportunity to monetize upwards of $24 million of investments from Difference Capital Financial.

Relieves the pressure to raise cash on the debt/equity markets in the near future.

From an investment standpoint, one of the risks for investing in Mogo is it has not reached a point where it can generate enough sales to fund its operations. That is why Mogo often needs to either borrow money or raise equity to keep its business going.

For its business, Mogo spends roughly $5 million a quarter:

Source: Mogo Financials

At the end of 2018, Mogo had a cash position of $20 million. Once the deal with DCF closes, the cash position grows to approximately $30 million with a potential $24 million over the next 12-24 months. This is ample cash to fund operations for at least the upcoming six quarters.

Financials are Improving

Even without the deal with DCF, Mogo's financials have actually shown signs of improvement:

Total operating expenses have fallen consecutively for two quarters now (2.99% in Q3-2018 and 5.98% in Q4-2018).

Gross profits hit a milestone of $10 million in 2018 for the first time.

General and administration expenses have dropped, so this is a clear indication that management is scaling back spending.

Mogo is still losing money, but its position is improving.

Source: Mogo Financials

There is a caveat to the above financials; the drop in operating expenses could be the lack of a new product launch recently. Therefore, investors have not seen a ramp-up in marketing expenses in the past quarter.

Taking all this together, its financials are clearly improving, and the deal with DCF will only bolster Mogo's finances further.

Strategy Forward: Launch New Products/New Partnerships

Since Q2-2015, Mogo had launched new products and features to serve its clients:

This partially explains why Mogo's revenue continues to grow; it is due to product innovation.

In the upcoming months, Mogo will be launching new products:

In partnership with a bank to launch a high interest savings account.

ETFs, robo-advisors, mutual funds, stocks, GICs through MogoWealth.

It is very likely that any new investment product will be created in partnership with others, as Mogo's niche is its mobile app., and finding partnerships should be a bit easier as Mogo's brand currently has over 800,000 members. Most companies would want to partner with Mogo because it gives instant access to 800,000 members with more than half of them being millennials.

Risk: It is Still Not Profitable

This is one risk I keep mentioning in my articles on Mogo: It needs to start generating positive cash flow from its operations and operate in the black. Mogo took away some of the cash flow uncertainty by signing an agreement to merge with DCF. But raising cash to fund its operations will only take it so far.

Conclusion: Speculative Buy

Mogo has a good strategy, and its speed to launching new products is relatively quick (in my opinion). No other competitor in Canada comes close to offer what Mogo provides in the marketplace. Even if there is a new and upcoming competitor, that competitor needs to spend the cash to develop the mobile app to where Mogo has it today.

The advantages to investing in Mogo clearly outweigh the risk. But it is not a profitable company yet. This is why I rate Mogo a speculative buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.