Summit Materials: Hoping For Better Weather In 2019

Summit Materials (SUM) is hoping for a good year in 2019. But its debt load does pose challenges and its deleveraging efforts depend on price increases and better weather conditions. If everything goes well in 2019, the company may strengthen its balance sheet to some extent. A long-term investor may have to closely monitor progress this year before investing.

Exhibit: A Summit Materials Quarry

(Source: Summit Materials Website)

Summit Materials has seen fast growth via acquisitions. Since the end of 2014, its revenue has grown by 74% by the end of 2018. Summit Materials revenue growth of 9% in the fiscal year 2018 was driven by acquisitions. The aggregates business saw single-digit price increase that accounted for organic growth. The read-mix business saw some volume improvement. Record-setting rainfall caused delays to construction projects and led to cement segment performance to fall short. The operating income decreased by $58.4 million in 2018 compared to 2017 due to increase in transportation costs and higher levels of depreciation and amortization of their acquisition assets.

The company showed double-digit growth in volumes in both aggregates and ready-mix concrete driven by acquisitions.

Exhibit: Growth in Volumes Driven by Acquisitions

(Source: Summit Materials 10-K Filing)

Public Infrastructure Spending a Bright Spot In 2019

According to the company, Federal and state funding programs for transportation infrastructure projects represent a significant portion of the U.S. construction materials market.

Texas, Utah, Kansas, and Missouri account for 23%, 13%, 12% and 8% of the revenue respectively. Texas and Utah are amid a population boom that is driving demand for infrastructure. Texas has seen its population grow by 20% since 2007. That trend is expected to continue and that should benefit Summit Materials in the long run. The company also expects federal disaster relief funds for Hurricane Harvey to drive new water and transportation infrastructure projects for the next few years in the Houston area.

At the same time, some of the funding for the State Highway Fund in Texas is dependent on state and local sales and use tax revenues exceeding a certain level. For example, Texas voters passed Proposition 7 that allows for the next $2.5 billion in tax revenue to be passed on to the State Highway Fund when the sales and use tax revenue exceeds $28 billion. In the fiscal year 2018, the sales tax revenue exceeded $30.5 billion and fiscal year 2019 will be the first year that the full proposition 7 funding of $2.5 billion will be transferred to the Texas Department of Transportation [TXDOT]. In the long run, sales tax revenue can fluctuate widely and proposition 7 funding may be few and far between.

The company sees a weighted average growth rate of about 1.5% in residential construction and a 1.9% growth rate in non-residential construction in its largest states by revenue between 2019 and 2021. This growth rate is slower compared to the U.S. residential and non-residential growth rate of 2.3%.

JPMorgan thinks that the aggregates business would gain from increased infrastructure spending. But the bank has initiated a neutral rating on Summit Materials sighting its lower growth profiles compared to Vulcan Materials and Martin Marietta Materials. JPMorgan estimates that public infrastructure could grow at 3% to 3.5% in 2019 as state and local governments boost infrastructure spending. The weighted average growth rate estimates made by the company bolster the case made by JPMorgan.

Exhibit: Expected Growth Rate in 4 Largest States by Revenue

(Source: Summit Materials 10-K Filing)

Heavy Debt Load is a Concern

The company had a total outstanding debt of about $1.8 billion at the end of 2018. The company has contractual obligations of about $235 million in 2019, $200 million in 2020, and $165 million in 2021. The yearly contractual obligations include capital and operating lease obligations, interest and royalty payments, defined benefit plans, and asset retirement obligations.

Exhibit: Summit Materials Yearly Estimated Obligations

(Source: Company Filings)

The company saw great demand trends, yet its adjusted EBITDA fell short and declined by 6.8% from 2017 level. Without the acquisitions, the decline would have been even steeper at 13.3%. The company blamed the shortfall on severe weather conditions. Irrespective of the reasons for the shortfall, this example shows that EBITDA could fluctuate widely causing great stress on its cash flows and its ability to meet its contractual obligations. The company had operating cash flows of $244 million, $292 million, and $209 million in 2016, 2017, and 2018 respectively. The company had $128 million in cash at the end of 2018. The high debt load and the potential for large fluctuations in cash flows make Summit Materials a risky bet for the long term.

The company realizes the risk of its high debt load and is taking actions in 2019 to deleverage. For instance, in 2019, the company invested $220.7 million in capital expenditures and that was partially offset by $21.6 million asset sales. The net capital expenditure of $199.1 million was about 9.5% of the total revenue of $2.1 million in 2018. The company expects capital expenditure of between 7% and 8% of revenue in 2019 and hopes to use any freed-up cash for paying down debt.

The company is also hoping to see increased prices for its products to drive revenue and profitability in 2019 given the current demand outlook. Many of the transportation infrastructure projects have long-run planning horizon and funding is secured before the project is started. This makes the backlog very predictable in the short-term (2019). The company saw price increases of 3.3% in 2018 for aggregates but cement saw just a 0.6% increase in prices. Ready-mix and asphalt saw price increases of 2.1% and 2.5% respectively but cost increases in those businesses caused margin compression.

The company is planning to reduce its acquisitions and thus change its capital allocation to pay down debt. The company is targeting less than 4x leverage by the end of 2019. The company is estimating that adjusted EBITDA would be between $430 million and $470 million for 2019.

The debt load is constraining the company in many ways. The company realizes that problem and is hoping to reduce its leverage in 2019. Many things - from price increases to weather conditions - must go right for the company to achieve its targets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.