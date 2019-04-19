Cirius Therapeutics And MSDC-0602K In NASH: An Overview

Overall, this weekly newsletter provides news-related events on stocks focused on the development of liver therapeutics.

As the lead investigative drug candidate, MSDC-0602K is designed to act at the initial point of metabolic dysfunction, to have a dual impact on liver damage and type 2 diabetes.

MSDC-0602K is a mitochondrial target of Thiazolidinediones modulator that is designed to selectively modulate the mitochondrial pyruvate carrier to improve insulin sensitivity and NASH.

Liver Therapy Forum weekly digest provides an overview on what's happening in the NASH landscape in 2019. This week focuses on Cirius Therapeutics.

Market Assessment

Cirius Therapeutics Inc. (CSTX) is a privately held west coast (San Francisco, California) based clinical-stage biopharma that is developing innovative therapies for liver and metabolic diseases. It recently filed an $86M IPO for the clinical development of its lead investigative drug candidate, MSDC‐0602K, for the treatment of NASH.

Patients with metabolic syndrome (MetS), which comprises visceral obesity, blood hypertension, glucose intolerance/type 2 diabetes and dyslipidemia, are known to be at a higher risk of developing NASH. MSDC‐0602K is a member of a new generation of insulin sensitizers called mitochondrial target of thiazolidinediones (mTOT) inhibitors/modulators.

As a member of a new class of insulin sensitizers called mTOT modulators, MSDC‐0602K shares structural similarities with first generation thiazolidinediones (TZDs) including PPAR-γ agonists; pioglitazone and rosiglitazone. It is a second-generation TZD designed to selectively bind to the mitochondrial pyruvate carrier (MPC) and modulate the entry of pyruvate (end-product of glucose) into the mitochondria. It is a once-daily orally administered small molecule that works by mediating the effects of overnutrition at the cellular level through pyruvate regulation. MSDC‐0602K differentiates pharmacologically and mechanistically by having minimal/limited direct binding and agonistic activity on PPAR-γ while retaining the beneficial metabolic effects.

In Q4/2018, an interim data readout on the study of MSDC-0602K in NASH was released. These findings are very encouraging.

Interim analysis showed statistically significant reductions in liver enzymes, including ALT and AST, measured from baseline at six months. In two highest dose groups, at least 50% of patients with high baseline ALT or AST improved to normal range at six months. Statistically significant reductions in HbA1c and other measures of glycemic control and insulin resistance were observed. Overall adverse event rate was similar across placebo and all doses of MSDC-0602. Data from the large Phase 2b clinical trial in NASH is expected to be reported in H2/2019.

Institutional Investors, Insiders Purchase, And Analyst Ratings

Investors include Novo Holdings, Frazier Healthcare Partners, Hopen Life Science Ventures, Renaissance Venture Capital Fund, and Adams Stream Partners.

CSTX has a pending IPO to raise $86M for research and development activities. One of the founders, Dr. Jerry Colca, is the chief scientific officer, which is always important in drug development especially in clinical stage biopharma. Cirius, formerly called Octeta Therapeutics LLC, was founded in 2015. It has no revenue source. According to the S-1 registration, at the end of Q3/2018, they had $22.3M in cash and cash equivalents and an accumulated deficit of $40.8M, with increasing levels of operating losses expected for the foreseeable future as they execute research and development activities, including the ongoing and planned clinical development of MSDC-0602K, and incur the additional costs of operating as a public company. Notwithstanding the IPO proceeds, additional funding may be needed if a Phase 3 trial in NASH is planned. Based on my research, a Phase 3 NASH trial could cost between $50M and $70M in the absence of unforeseen delays.

The full data readout for the Phase 2b trial on the study of MSDC-0602K in NASH is expected in H2/2019. They plan to move onto Phase 3 in Q1/2020 based on a positive clinical outcome of the Phase 2b study. They may also assess the clinical potential of MSDC-0602K in other disease states and intend to expand their pipeline through strategic licensing, collaborations and/or acquisitions.

Market Outlook

MSDC-0602K is a novel therapeutics to dealing with NASH via targeting one of the main causes, type 2 diabetes, which has also been associated with NASH pathogenesis. The potential therapeutic effect of MSDC-0602K in regulating other metabolic processes implicated in NASH via pyruvate gives MSDC-0602K a high chance of clinical success in NASH.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely.