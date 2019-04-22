Natural Gas Breaks A Trading Pattern

In March 2016, the price of natural gas futures fell to their lowest price since 1998 and avoided the lowest level since 1995 by only one tick or one-tenth of one cent when it found a bottom at $1.611 per MMBtu. Since then, the price has declined to the lows of the year in February or March, but natural gas has made a series of marginally higher highs.

In 2017, the low came in February at $2.522. The following year, a higher low at $2.53 in February was the bottom for the year in 2018. In 2019, it looked like the nadir for the natural gas market had occurred in February, once again. During the week of Feb. 11, the energy commodity fell to $2.543 per MMBtu, which was a low that stood until the price action broke the pattern on April 17 when natural gas futures made a lower low at $2.503. Given the price trend over the past three years, the next level of technical support stands at the 2016 bottom which is almost 90 cents per MMBtu below the April 17 low. On April 10, the price of May NYMEX futures was still over $2.70 per MMBtu, the decline to a new low caused the Velocity Shares 3X Natural Gas ETN product (DGAZ) to explode to the upside.

A decline to the lowest price since 2016

On April 18, the price of natural gas fell to an even lower price, and May futures settled at the $2.49 per MMBtu level. Nearby NYMEX natural gas futures had not settled below $2.50 per MMBtu since May 2016.

The daily chart highlights the drop in the price of the energy commodity, and the potential of a significant technical break to the downside that occurred last week as the price moved below the $2.50 per MMBtu level on May NYMEX futures. Price momentum and relative strength indicators declined into deeply oversold territory. The slow stochastic band was between only 5.3 and 14.90, while relative strength was at 16.28 on Thursday, April 18. Daily historical volatility at 20.24% is a sign that the price has drifted lower, and there has been no price spike to the downside, yet. After a rise to the highest price since 2014 in November 2018, natural gas declined to its lowest price since 2016 as the overall price variance has increased because of a trading range from $2.482 to $4.929 since over the past five months. The open interest metric has been gently rising from under 1.15 million contracts in March to the 1.278 million level at the end of last week. It's possible that trend-following shorts are hopping on the current bearish trend in hopes of a move to challenge the 2016 low at $1.611 per MMBtu.

An injection that exceeds market expectations

Market expectations were for an injection of around 70 billion cubic feet of natural gas into storage for the week ending April 12. On Thursday, April 18, the Energy Information Administration reported that stockpiles of natural gas rose by 92 bcf which was above market expectations and likely pushed the price of natural gas to a new and lower low.

As the chart shows, stocks stood at 1.247 trillion cubic feet for the week ending on April 12 after finding a bottom in late March at 1.047 for the withdrawal season. Stocks are 4.4% below last year's level and 24.9% under the five-year average for this time of the year. Despite the low level of natural gas in storage, the price has broken down and is now facing a technical picture that could take the futures appreciably lower.

The long-term support level is scary

In November, when natural gas broke out to the upside and was on its way to just shy of the $5 per MMBtu level, bulls were looking at the prospects of a test of the 2014 peak at $6.493 per MMBtu. Now that the price has broken below $2.50, the bears are likely licking their chops at the prospects of a test at the 2016 bottom at $1.611 per MMBtu.

The monthly chart shows that price momentum and relative strength indicators are pointing to lower prices, which is likely fueling technical selling.

The weekly chart displays a scary picture for the price, which now faces an almost clear technical path to levels under $2 per MMBtu. However, the weekly technical indicators are telling us that the energy commodity is now in a deeply oversold condition.

Natural gas looked as bad at the end of last week as it looked at the high in November. However, in the volatile world of the natural gas market, attempting to pick tops or bottoms is a perilous undertaking as the market can move far higher than analysts believe during rallies or lower during corrections. Just like the move above $3 turned out to be a significant event in late 2018, the decline below $2.50 per MMBtu could result in a period of surprising downside volatility in the energy commodity over the coming trading sessions.

Record production but record consumption

Many bears will argue that the decline in the price of natural gas is the result of the massive reserves of the energy commodity in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States and record levels of production. However, consumption has risen along with output, as natural gas has replaced coal in power generation, and shipments of LNG around the world are increasing. The size and scope of the natural gas market have grown dramatically, and that trend is likely to continue. We have just moved out of the period of peak demand for natural gas during the winter season when stockpiles decline into the off-season when inventories continue to build until next November. Additionally, an expansion of the pipeline and storage system in the US is increasing the capacity to store natural gas which will lead to even more production, so long as the price remains at a level where producers can make money. A continuation of declines in the futures market that takes the price below the $2 level may cause a reduction in output.

Anyone who knows even a little bit about physics realizes that for every action there's an opposite reaction. The price decline in natural gas during the week of April 15 when it broke to the lowest level since 2016 could be a delayed reaction to the move last November when the price moved to the highest price since 2014. Expositions to the upside and implosions to the downside are no strangers to the natural gas futures market since the energy commodity began trading on the NYMEX division of the CME in 1990.

DGAZ explodes as natural gas implodes - be careful with the short-term leveraged product

The big winner in the natural gas market last week was the Velocity Shares 3X Inverse Natural Gas ETN product (DGAZ). The fund summary for DGAZ states:

"The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the opposite (inverse) of this GSCI Natural Gas Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity and is calculated according to the methodology of the S&P GSCI Index."

The highly-leveraged ETN product delivered for those who purchased the product on April 10 when the price of nearby May futures traded to a high at $2.7290 per MMBtu. Since then, the May contract dropped to a low at $2.478 last Thursday, a drop of 9.2%.

As the chart shows, DGAZ moved from a lot of $103.08 to a high at $131.48 over the same period, a rise of 27.6% which is precisely triple the move in the May futures contract from high to low on a percentage basis since April 10. DGAZ is a dangerous instrument as the leverage comes at a price, which is time decay. If the price of natural gas does not continue to move lower, DGAZ will wither and lose value as the triple leveraged ETN products are always susceptible to reverse splits that destroy their value over time.

Time will tell if the break to the downside in the natural gas futures market last week was a head fake or the beginning of a bearish trend that will take the price toward the $2 per MMBtu level or lower. While I have stopped out of risk positions in the energy commodity, I believe that it looked as bad at the end of last week as it looked good in November, which could mean that shorts would be smart to take their positions in DGAZ and other bearish positions to the bank. The risk of a short position in the natural gas market will continue to rise as the price slumps.

