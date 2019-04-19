Intel Earnings Preview: The Sentiment Is Less Bullish Than It Was In January

Analysts have shifted to a less bullish posture in recent months and the short interest ratio is the highest it has been since September.

After a rough fourth quarter, the chip sector has roared back since the Christmas Eve low. The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) has gained over 48% from the low to the recent high. One of the prominent members of the sector is scheduled to report earnings after the close on Thursday and that is Intel (INTC). Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.87 per share on revenue of $16.02 billion. The EPS estimate matches the $0.87 EPS from the first quarter of 2018.

Over the last three years, Intel has seen its earnings grow by a rate of 24% per year, but analysts expect the company's earnings to decline by 1% in 2019. The earnings for the fourth quarter were up 19% over the previous year.

Intel's sales have grown at a more modest rate than earnings. The annual rate of growth over the last three years is 8% and they were up by 9% in the fourth quarter. Analysts expect first quarter sales to be flat to down slightly.

The management efficiency measurements for Intel are really strong. The company boasts a return on equity of 30% and return on assets of 11.6%. The profit margin is 34.1% and the operating margin is 32.8%.

Intel jumped this past week when the company announced it was dropping out of the 5G chip business. The announcement came on the same day that Apple and Qualcomm announced a settlement of their patent dispute.

Current Rally on Similar Trajectory as 2017-2018 Rally

The technical picture for Intel shows a stock that is in a strong upward trend with the stock gaining over 35% from the low on December 26. The rally has caused the stock to move from oversold to overbought based on the weekly stochastics. The 10-week RSI wasn't oversold in December, but it has reached an overbought reading at this time.

Something that stood out to me was how Intel didn't fall in the fourth quarter as the overall market was dropping sharply and the chip sector as a whole took a 15% loss. Intel lost a total of 0.14% in the fourth quarter and the worst pullback was only 10.3%. The SOXX was down 21.5% at its low point.

We see how the stock was moving higher within a trend channel back in 2015-2017 timeframe. From the low in July '17, the stock broke out and the trajectory of the rally became much steeper. From the low in July '17 to the high in June '18, Intel's stock jumped 77.9%.

Unlike most other chip companies, Intel pulled back from the June high through mid-October before consolidating in the fourth quarter. The low in December was $43.24. If the stock were to mount the same percentage rally from the December low, that would put the stock up near $77. It could get there in the next year maybe, but I think we will see some pullbacks and consolidations along the way.

The current pattern in the chart looks similar to what we saw from August to October of 2017 with the stock gaining ground for 10 straight weeks before suffering a small pullback. At this time, Intel has gained ground in 10 of the last 12 weeks and is due for a pullback in my opinion.

The Sentiment Toward Intel has Become Less Bullish

With the stock jumping so sharply in recent months, I was a little surprised to see the sentiment shifting away from the bullish side a little. It hasn't been a huge shift and thus the reason I said "less bullish" rather than saying more bearish. There are 38 analysts following the stock currently with 16 "buy" ratings, 15 "hold" ratings, and seven "sell" ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 38%. Not only is that below average for companies of Intel's quality, but it is also down from 51.4% in January.

The short interest ratio is currently at 2.90 and that falls in the average range. The ratio may be average compared to other stocks, but the current reading is the highest reading for Intel since mid-September when the ratio was at 3.11.

While the ratio has been rising, it has been because of a decline in average daily trading volume rather than a jump in short interest. There are 53.9 million shares sold short currently, but there were 68.4 million shares sold short at the end of the year. The average daily trading has dropped from 30.9 million to 18.6 million.

It would be more of a bearish sign had the ratio increased because the numerator had increased rather than the denominator falling. In this case, both the numerator and denominator dropped, but the trading volume dropped by a greater percentage.

The put/call ratio for Intel is at 0.71 currently with 327,316 puts open and 460,492 calls. This is an average put/call ratio, but it is exactly where the ratio was before the earnings report in January. The stock did gap lower in January, despite beating earnings estimates.

Overall, the sentiment is slightly less bullish than it was ahead of the January earnings report. Analysts have shifted to a more skeptical posture, the short interest ratio is higher, but not because of an increase in shares sold short. The put/call ratio is at the same level it was at in January.

My Overall Take on Intel

Given the strong fundamentals and the upward trend, it's hard not to be bullish on Intel. The fundamental characteristics are exactly what I look for from stocks that I recommend in the Hedged Alpha Strategy - strong earnings growth, solid sales growth, and great management efficiency measurements.

The technical picture does worry me a little because of the overbought readings on the daily and weekly indicators. I could see the stock going through a small pullback or consolidating like it did in the fourth quarter of 2017, moving just enough to move out of overbought territory before resuming its upward trend.

I am encouraged by the fact that the sentiment has shifted to a more skeptical stance. As a contrarian, I don't like investing in stocks that have extremely bullish readings. While the sentiment is far from being overly pessimistic, the shift is encouraging and it means the expectations probably aren't as high.

Intel has a long history of beating its EPS and revenue estimates, but the reactions have been anything but consistent. Over the last five earnings reports, the stock has gapped higher twice, gapped lower twice, and didn't really gap after one report. Last April's earnings report was rather interesting. The stock jumped 4.5% on the open the day after the report, but ended up giving all of the gains back by the end of the day and finished with a small loss.

As I said, I am bullish on Intel for the long term, but I am not looking to buy it ahead of the report. The reactions to earnings have been too unpredictable and even when the stock did gap higher after earnings, it didn't always hold the gains. If the stock pulls back a little in the coming weeks, I may look to add it to the portfolio. I think buying it in the $52.50 to $55 range would be safe.

