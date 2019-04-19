Weekly Economic Vital Signs - It's A Credit Cycle

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Industrial Production

Industrial production was expected to increase 0.3% in March, but it fell 0.1%. After declining two months in a row, the manufacturing component was also expected to increase 0.3%, but it was unchanged. Manufacturing was dragged down by a 2.5% decline in vehicle production, which is not surprising, considering the surge in auto stockpiles.

The other two components of industrial production were also relatively weak, as utility output was up just 0.2% and mining down 0.8%. Total industrial production is up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis in what is now a declining trend.

Retail Sales

I surmised last month that retail sales would bounce back strongly after the weak readings we saw at the end of last year and the beginning of 2019. Why? Improving real income, better weather, the dissipating impact of the government shutdown and strong stock market gains would all fuel the recovery. We saw that recovery in March.

Retail sales rose a strong 1.6% last month and are up 3.6% versus a year ago. Core retail sales, which exclude autos, gas, building materials and food service/drinking establishments, rose a solid 1.0%. Vehicle sales bounced back from two months of declines to rise 3.3%. Internet sales were also strong for a third month in a row following the peculiar decline that was reported in December. Overall, consumer spending looks to be on a healthy footing and is the primary fuel powering the engine of economic growth.

Business Inventories

Inventories held by manufacturers, retailers and wholesalers rose 0.3% in February, while sales only rose 0.1%, resulting in an inventory-to-sales ratio to 1.39 for a third month in a row. Inventories for January were revised up from 0.8% to 0.9%. This will boost the rate of economic growth in the first quarter, but it will be a drag during the remainder of the year until sales catch up.

Inventories grew 4.9% year over year, while sales are growing just 2.4%, which means that we need even stronger rate of consumer spending growth to work through the existing inventory overhang. The March retail sales number is a step in the right direction. Still, I expect inventories to be a headwind to the rate of economic growth over the coming two quarters.

Housing Starts

Ugh! Housing can't get off the ground, with a disappointing number for starts and permits in March. The annualized number of 1.139 million for starts is down 14.2% year over year and is the lowest number since May 2017. The annualized number of 1.296 million for permits is down 7.8% year over year and is the lowest number since August 2018. The housing market looks to be a very modest drag on the rate of economic growth.

I can only assume that $1.5 trillion in student loan debt is weighing on entry-level home sales. In addition, we know that the economic expansion is extremely top-heavy and financial-asset-focused. That means that the bottom 90% are not doing as well as the aggregate or average numbers of economic strength indicate. This is clearly being reflected in the housing market.

PMI Composite FLASH

Markit's early indications of economic strength for April are not inspiring. Its PMI Composite index fell to 52.8 from 54.3 in March. What is concerning is that the service activity at 52.9, which is our primary source of growth, is now as weak as manufacturing at 52.4. We have not seen a reading this weak for services since September of 2016.

Conclusion

We now know that inventory building was the most significant contributor to the rate of economic growth in the second half of 2018. As this overhang is worked off, it will slow the rate of growth in coming quarters, in addition to other headwinds. This is the reason we are seeing such a weak manufacturing sector.

It looks like growth will be modestly weaker in the first quarter of this year at a 2% annualized rate, but it may sharply decelerate in the second and third quarters as we work down inventories. The key variables are trade negotiations, long-term interest rates, and stock market performance.

Our business cycle is now a credit cycle, which means that its continuation is dependent on the ability to continue borrowing and servicing debt. It is also increasingly dependent on the wealth effect that our central bank has made the mainstay of this expansion. So long as interest rates don't rise and the stock market doesn't go down, everything is awesome!

The Portfolio Architect is a Marketplace service designed to optimize portfolio returns through a disciplined portfolio construction and management process that focuses on risk management. If you would like to see how I have put my investment strategy to work in model portfolios for stocks, bonds and commodities, then please consider a 2-week free trial of The Portfolio Architect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Portfolio Architect is published as an information service. Lawrence Fuller, the publisher, is also the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Advisor, which is unaffiliated with this Marketplace service. While this service includes opinions about buying, selling and holding a wide range of securities, the publisher is not acting as an investment adviser or providing advice or recommendations to any particular subscriber. Any investment recommended should be made only after consulting with your investment advisor or completing your own due diligence. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Mr. Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals or the strategies discussed by will be met.