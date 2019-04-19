United Rentals Has Some Catching Up To Do

The stock's ability to outperform its industrial peers, along with the current bull market, could easily cause a higher stock price over the next few weeks.

One of the strongest industrial companies just reported its first quarter earnings. United Rentals (URI) crushed both sales and earnings estimates and reported strong margins. The stock gained more than 8% after earnings, which might be the start of a longer rally as the stock has underperformed its peers over the past 12 months.

Source: United Rentals

Another Satisfying Quarter

United Rentals continued its impressive earnings expansion in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EPS came in at $3.31 versus expectations of $3.06. This is the fourth consecutive time the company is crushing earnings expectations. And, that's not everything. EPS growth remained in the double-digit area. This time, EPS was up 40%, which is just 500 bps below the Q1/2018 growth rate. In fact, the past 9 quarters all had EPS growth above 10%, which is a good sign because the economic expansion started in Q1 of 2016 and quickly hit the company's bottom line.

Source: Estimize

Since 2014, United Rentals has increasingly invested in measures to transform the company's core. The continued build-up of the GenRent platform, an increased focus on specialty products, and digital capabilities are just three examples.

Most recent numbers show that the company has a 13% market share in the US rental segment, which is by far the highest number in a very fractioned market. The company has 1,165 locations in North America of which 1,021 are located in the US, with Texas being the largest state with 157 locations. 48% of sales are generated in the industrial segment, which covers oil & gas, chemicals, manufacturing etc. 47% is generated in the non-residential segment with the remaining 5% being related to municipalities, government agencies and homeowners.

It's also a good business to be in, given that the US rental market has outperformed total US construction spending by 50% over the past 20 years. The 20-year CAGR is at 5.3%. The CAGR since 2009 is at 6.6% which shows the acceleration of this business segment since the recession.

It also means that even though this company is in one of the most cyclical industries, there is a huge secular force benefiting this company.

Nonetheless, acquisition remains a key measure to grow the business. United Rentals M&A strategy is mainly focused on buying competitors in attractive growth markets, which are difficult to replicate organically. This also means that a strong geographic coverage and diversification continue to be driving forces. And even though everything I said so far seems to come straight out of a business textbook, we see that it is working indeed. In 2018 alone, the company acquired BakerCorp and BlueLine. BakerCorp had a transaction value of $720 million while BlueLine is more than double that at $2.1 billion. BakerCorp was an acquisition focused on specialty products in the fluid control sector while BlueLine is used to strengthen the core GenRent strategy.

Source: United Rentals Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

The result of these acquisitions along with secular and cyclical growth in the rental space can be seen below. Sales reached $2.11 billion in the first quarter, which is above expectations of $2.07 billion. It is also 22% higher compared to Q1 of 2018 when sales growth was at 28%. Since the start of 2017, the company had just one quarter with sales growth below 10%. How impressive is that?

Source: Estimize

And, even if you make the case that these growth numbers should be ignored because it is not all organic, I think it is valid to say that it does not matter that much. Railroad companies are currently rallying, thanks to outperforming efficiency gains, while volumes are under pressure. There is always a case why traders are cautious. However, as long as United Rentals is able to grow sales by making strategic acquisitions in a strong rental market, I am more than fine with it. One reason is the fact that EBITDA margins are stable since 2013. Higher acquisitions have not negatively impacted margins, which is a good thing. I even think that margins could be a huge driver of bottom line growth once the company's focus shifts from market share gains to efficiency. However, that might be a hot topic in 10-20 years. For now, I think the strategy is quite solid.

Source: United Rentals Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

Before I go any further, there is one reason to be cautious. And, that reason is the company's financial stability. At this point, the debt to equity ratio is at 3.5 with a current ratio of 0.80. In other words, leverage is high, and short-term liquidity could be an issue. However, free cash flow continues to be strong with $1.33 billion of free cash flow in 2018 and a long-term uptrend since 2012. Moreover, the company has no maturities of long-term debt until 2023, which gives the company a lot of room to improve.

However, high leverage is always an issue during corrections as you can see below. The red line represents the industrials ETF (XLI), while the black line displays the ratio between United Rentals and XLI. What we see is that United Rentals is providing investors with long-term alpha, while the company is underperforming industrials during every major correction.

Source: TradingView

This might be a very interesting buying opportunity if history repeats itself. United Rentals should be able to catch up after the most recent earnings report and generate some profitable alpha over the next few weeks and maybe even months. Especially because full-year expectations continue to be good, with expected total revenue of $9.15 billion in 2019 compared to $8.05 billion in 2018.

It is also expected that US construction is going to grow by at least 3% in 2019, with the most bullish estimates going as high as 6.3%. I don't know whether these numbers are going to be right, given the declining trend of total construction spending, as you can see below. I just know that if these expectations are true, we should expect an extended bull case for United Rentals.

This brings me to the last part of this article.

Bottom Line

So, what's the bottom line? The bottom line is that if we believe official estimates, we might be in for an extended United Rentals stock price rally. The company continues to stun analysts with very strong EPS growth and convincing sales growth. On top of that, we see that high leverage is not yet becoming an issue. And even from a technical standpoint, we might see higher prices, given the company's habit of outperforming its peers during economic uptrends. All these things considered, I think the post-earnings stock price rally of more than 8% might just be a start.

Source: FINVIZ

The biggest risk continues to be a weakening economy. We are seeing first signs of a recovery, but it is too early to be a full blown bull, in my opinion. I think it makes sense to have a small position in the company. Especially, from a long-term point of view, as even mid-term problems could be very minor compared to the long-term potential of the company. All things considered, the situation could be a lot worse. I would not bet against a higher stock price over the next few weeks.

