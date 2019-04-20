Hess Midstream Partners LP: 15% Distribution Growth In 2019, No Debt, 6.7% Yield, 122% Coverage

There's no debt and an untapped $300M credit line.

"The times, they are a changin'" wrote Bob Dylan, some 55 years ago. You could apply that to recent changes in the midstream energy space during the past 2-plus years.

Led by veteran firms like Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD), some midstream companies have been adopting a "self-funding" approach to their growth projects, via retaining a portion of their cash flow to fund growth projects.

This is in sharp contrast to earlier times, when they'd just take on more debt, and/or issue more units in the market, to cover the costs of expansion. Those strategies diluted unitholders, and sometimes ended up in bankruptcies.

Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) is a company that's adhering to the new model.

On the Q4 2018 earnings call, management said that they planned to have, "low leverage of approximately 0.5 times EBITDA or less and no need for the equity markets, driving continued organic growth through 2021 and beyond." (Emphasis ours)

Profile:

HESM was formed to own, operate, develop, and acquire a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess Corp. (HES) and third-party customers. Its initial assets are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota, one of the most prolific crude oil producing basins in North America. HESM conducts its business through three operating segments: gathering, processing and storage, and terminaling and export.

HESM IPO'd in April 2017. It's the yieldco arm of Hess Corp. and benefits greatly from Hess Corp.'s ongoing production expansion in the Bakken.

Most recently, in Q4 '18, Hess Corp. reported production from the Bakken of 126,000 barrels of oil equivalent/day, which was a~15% increase vs. Q4 '17, and above the previous guidance of 125,000 barrels of oil equivalent/day.

But the growth won't stop there. HESM's management reported on the Q4 call that, "for full-year 2019, sponsor Hess continues to forecast that Bakken production will average between 135,000 and 145,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, approximately 20% above 2018 levels."

Looking further into the future, "Hess Corp. plans to grow its Bakken production to approximately 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent/day by 2021, which represents a 20% compound growth rate." Source

Earnings:

Like you'd expect from a new company, HESM racked up good quarterly growth numbers in 2018 as it integrated new assets. In Q4 '18, 2018, crude terminaling volumes were 121,000 barrels of oil/day, up 22%, vs. Q3 2018.

"As volumes increased from Hess and third parties, additionally, we had strong third party demand and increased throughputs in our crude oil gathering system and export terminals." (Source: Q4 2018 call)

Gas processing volumes grew by 17% in 2018, to an average of 233 million cubic foot/day, and crude terminaling volumes grew by 46%.

For full-year 2018, revenues rose 52%, net income grew 71.8%, EBITDA was up 63%, and DCF rose 63.54%:

Distributions:

That 63.5% DCF growth enabled management to fulfill its 15% distribution growth target in 2018, taking its quarterly payout from $.3218 for Q4 2017, to $.3701 for Q4 2018.

(Since it IPO'd in April 2017, HESM only paid three distributions in 2018, which accounts for that outsized 55.75% distributions/unit growth in the table below.)

Management kept their promise of no dilution in 2018, so the unit count remained flat.

Management should announce the May payout this coming week, which should be higher than the last quarterly payout of $.3701 from February. Using that last payout shows a forward yield of 6.65:

However, given management's guidance for 15% distribution/unit growth again for 2019 earnings, the forward yield should be higher, at ~7.30%.

Here are the approximate quarterly payouts, calculated with 15% growth over the four quarters.

HESM had 1.15X coverage in Q4 2018 and averaged 1.22X coverage for full-year 2018.

For 2019, management is targeting ~1.10X coverage in the first half of the year due to relatively flat gas processing and gas gathering volume, with higher coverage in Q3-Q4 2019, due to its Little Missouri 4 plant starting up then.

Taxes:

HESM issues a K-1 at tax time.

IDRs:

HESM's sponsor's incentive distribution rights payments - IDRs, have typically been less than 3% of its distributable cash flow, and management expects them to remain a small percent of total cash flows for the foreseeable future due to the company being in the early part of its distribution cycle.

2019 Guidance:

Management has guided to a range of $108 - $113M in EBITDA for 2019, which would be a growth range of 11.7% to 16.9%. DCF growth is estimated to be in a range of $103M to $108M, with growth of 7.3% to 12.5%.

HESM has a schedule of Minimum Volume Commitments - MVCs, for Hess Corp., which span all the way through 2021.

These MVCs form the basis for HESM's future growth plans.

Management expanded on this on the Q4 '18 call:

"For 2019 and 2020, substantially all of our MVCs were increased, driven by higher organic volumes from both Hess and third parties. For 2021, MVCs were newly established, providing line of sight to potential growth in system throughputs over the longer term. Our 2021 MVCs implied annualized growth rates in nominated volume from our actual 2018 volume of greater than 15% across all of our systems."

(Source: HESM site)

In addition to this solid foundation, HESM also has the upcoming completion of its strategic 50/50 joint venture with Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) to construct a 200 million cubic foot per day gas processing plant, Little Missouri 4, which is expected to start up during the Q2 2019.

Dropdowns:

Hess Corp. has a big inventory of potential dropdown assets available to HESM, but management doesn't see the need to utilize that pipeline yet.

"Due to the organic growth profile, some new invested capex and resulting volume projection, we have further strengthened our ability to deliver our targeted 15% annualized DPU growth primarily through organic growth. As a result, under our current plan, no dropdown is required to meet our growth targets until beyond 2021." (Source: Q4 '18 call)

(Source: HESM site)

Capex:

HESM's 2019 capital program is "primarily focused on the continued expansion of the gas compression capacity, completion and commissioning of the LM4 Gas Plant and associated infrastructure, and preliminary engineering for the planned TGP expansion. $85 million is estimated to be spent on undertaking other key system build-outs to meet Hess and third-party oil and gas demand including connecting wells to our gathering system." (Source: Q4 call)

Maintenance Capex should be low in 2019, only $10-$15M of the planned $265 to $285M 2019 capital budget.

Valuations:

At $22.26, HESM sports a high price/DCF of 12.94, vs. an average of 9.18 for other midstream high yield companies that we cover. However, it has a much lower price/book of 1.21, vs. a group average of 2.22, and it also has a lower price/sales of .92, vs. the average of 2.22.

Performance:

Like most of the MLPs we cover, HESM has been on a tear in 2019 - it's up 31% yes-to-date, vs. only 13.86% for the benchmark Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP). It's also up 12.48% over the past year, vs. -2.55% for AMLP, and ~7.4% for the S&P 500.

Analysts' Targets:

Even with those market-beating price gains, however, HESM is still 7.25% below analysts' low price target of $24.00 and is 14.38% below analysts' average price target of $26.00.

Financials:

HESM has no debt, but it had a tiny amount of interest expense earlier in 2018, which accounts for its bodacious 74.38X EBITDA/interest coverage. Its ROA and ROE are a bit below midstream averages, but its operating margin is much higher, at 58.14%.

Debt and Liquidity:

The company finished 2018 with an undrawn $300 million credit facility and ~$20M in cash. They may tap their credit line in 2019 to pay for some growth, but it should be a modest amount. "Primarily self-funding both our growing distribution and robust expansion capital program with low leverage of approximately 0.5 times EBITDA or less and no need for the equity markets." (Source: Q4 call)

Options:

Still skeptical, after seeing that 31% 2019 price gain? Well, as we mentioned in yesterday's article about upcoming May high yield distributions, you could try another tactic - selling cash secured puts below HESM's current price.

We've added this August trade to our free Cash Secured Puts Table, which features more than 40 other income generating trades, all of which we update throughout each trading day.

HESM's August $20.00 put strike pays $.55, ~$.20 below HESM's next two quarterly payouts, but the breakeven is $19.45.

What about covered calls? While HESM's August $25 call strike isn't that attractive, we did find an attractive call trade for another one of its peers, DKL Logistics Partners (DKL).

DKL already is priced at analysts' average price target of $32.67, so if you have a DKL position, this out of the money $35 call strike premium can offer you a little bit of protection.

We've added this call trade to our free Covered Calls Table, which features more than 35 other covered call trades, all updated each trading day.

Summary:

Even with its big run-up in 2019, HESM deserves a serious look from long-term income investors. They'll report Q1 2019 earnings this coming week, on April 25.

